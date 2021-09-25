Wine fridges fulfill a special role in the kitchen. Wine enthusiasts know all about proper wine storage temperatures, and your standard kitchen refrigerator just doesn’t get the job done. Whether you like to have a glass of wine before bed or entertain large parties with your perfectly aged reds, we can help you find the perfect wine fridge for your lifestyle.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the best wine fridges in Canada.

Best Overall: Nutrichef 18-Bottle PKCWC18 Wine Refrigerator

Nutrichef 18-Bottle PKCWC18 Wine Refrigerator Best Thermoelectric: Koolatron WC20 Wine Refrigerator

Koolatron WC20 Wine Refrigerator Best Dual Zone: Nutrichef 24-Bottle PKCWC24 Wine Refrigerator

1. Nutrichef 18-Bottle PKCWC18 Wine Refrigerator

Nutrichef’s PKCWC18 Wine Refrigerator offers the perfect blend of form and function. Its small footprint and classic design make it perfect for your countertop, floor, or table. The freestanding design and a long, 6.6-foot cord allow it to be installed nearly anywhere. And you won’t have to worry about noise, either – this refrigerator operates quietly, even when it’s maintaining the perfect interior temperature for long-term wine storage.

Inside, a volume of 50.5 Liters allows for the storage of 18 standard wine bottles. 15 of these bottles can be stored laying down, which helps keep the corks moist on your unopened bottles. Three spaces are available for standing storage, so opened bottles won’t leak. The airtight door will keep the cool air inside and maintain the perfect humidity for your favourite wines. From casual wine enthusiasts to wine aficionados, everyone will find something to like about Nutrichef’s compact, efficient wine fridge.

Specifications:

Temperature Range : 41° – 64° F (5° – 18° C)

: 41° – 64° F (5° – 18° C) Bottle Capacity : 18 standard bottles

: 18 standard bottles Volume : 50.5L

: 50.5L Cooling System : Compressor

: Compressor Temperature Zones : Single

: Single Interior Dimensions : 13.6” x 17.7” x 30.3”

: 13.6” x 17.7” x 30.3” Weight : 55.84lbs

: 55.84lbs Power : 120V

: 120V Power Cord: 6.6ft

Features of the Nutrichef 18-Bottle PKCWC18 Wine Refrigerator

Ideal Temperature Range

Nutrichef’s wine refrigerator allows you to change the storage temperature using a touch panel. The temperature range is between 41 F and 64 F (5 – 18 C), an ideal temperature range for red and white wines. The temperature is stable and steady, keeping your wines fresh for when you’re ready to indulge.

Bottle Capacity

Though the Nutrichef wine fridge is small, it can hold up to 18 bottles of wine. There are five racks to lay your wines horizontally (perfect for unopened bottles). The bottom rack accommodates your opened wines, allowing you to store them upright to avoid leaks. The fridge can hold standard wine bottles, with dimensions up to 3” x 11.9”.

Contoured Racks

Inside the Nutrichef wine fridge, there are five racks. Each is large enough to hold three bottles horizontally. The bottles and labels will be safe and scratch-free due to the rack’s contoured design. The racks are easy to slide out and reposition, making it easy to customize the fridge’s configuration to your needs.

Quiet Operation

All fridges make noise, but the Nutrichef wine fridge is quiet while it’s running. The internal compressor is quiet while it works. The fridge is also designed to reduce vibration, which can be bad for long-term wine storage. No matter how close you are, this fridge won’t disturb you while it’s running.

What Sets Nutrichef’s PKCWC18 Wine Refrigerator Apart?

Nutrichef’s wine refrigerator offers more features than similar fridges. It’s small enough to fit in even the tiniest kitchen, and we’re impressed with its quality. It doesn’t just look great; it also functions exactly like it needs to. Nutrichef has thought of everything, including the LED light inside the unit!

Quality design and performance

Freestanding model that looks great anywhere

Interior LED light

What Could Be Improved On?

While this fridge performs well, the handle for the door is packaged separately. The consumer must attach it themselves. It’s often difficult to install without more extensive instructions. Shipping the refrigerator with the handle attached might take some extra work, but it would benefit frustrated customers. After that first step is completed, it works beautifully!

Handle may be difficult to attach

2. Koolatron WC20 Wine Refrigerator

Sometimes, simple is best. Koolatron’s WC20 Wine Refrigerator is a simple solution for casual Canadian wine enthusiasts. It operates extremely efficiently due to its thermoelectric cooling system, and it’s also extremely quiet. Your wine will be kept at a precise, perfect temperature that you can easily adjust. The small, freestanding design helps to keep your wine-storing options open.

Twenty standard 750mL bottles can fit inside. The racks are equipped to handle these smaller bottles, but you can also change the rack configuration to accommodate oversized bottles. The dark interior perfectly mimics traditional wine cellars, keeping your wine safe from UV rays, vibration, and more.

If you entertain regularly, this fridge can also work as a wine cooler. It quickly reaches the desired temperature, which allows you to quickly cool your wines so they are ready to serve at any party. It’s also versatile enough to handle long-term storage. Koolatron’s WC20 wine refrigerator offers a ton of utility for a great price.

Specifications

Temperature Range : 46° – 66° F (8° – 18° C)

: 46° – 66° F (8° – 18° C) Bottle Capacity : 20 standard bottles

: 20 standard bottles Volume : 48L

: 48L Cooling System : Thermoelectric

: Thermoelectric Temperature Zones : Single

: Single Interior Dimensions : 15.75” x 20.25” x 21.25”

: 15.75” x 20.25” x 21.25” Weight : 31.9lbs

: 31.9lbs Power : 110V

: 110V Power Cord: 6”

Features of the Koolatron WC20 Wine Refrigerator

Height Adjustment

Koolatron’s WC20 Wine Refrigerator has a height adjustment feature built right into the feet. The adjustable legs make it easy to tilt the unit slightly if required, but they can also raise it so it’s easier to access. Due to the short design, keeping the fridge on the floor can make it a little difficult to see your wines. Raising it a few inches with the feet can keep you informed and save your back.

Thermoelectric Cooling

This wine fridge uses thermoelectric cooling, which provides a wealth of benefits. Temperature control is precise with this system, allowing you to keep your wines perfectly cooled in the long term. It doesn’t use refrigerant, which means you won’t have to maintain the system. Thermoelectric cooling is also much quieter than compression cooling, so there is no loud fan noise or humming.

Dark Interior

The glass door on the front of this wine fridge is heavily tinted. It has a double-paned design and UV ray-filtering. These are the perfect conditions to keep the wine fresh, vibrant, and to assist with ageing. You’ll still need to keep the fridge out of direct sunlight, but the dark interior helps mimic a traditional wine cellar.

Compact Design

This small wine fridge can still hold 20 standard-sized wine bottles. Though it’s shorter than some of the other wine fridges we’ve looked at, it has virtually the same capacity. It’s great for apartments, small kitchens, or countertops due to its compact size.

What Sets the Koolatron WC20 Wine Refrigerator Apart?

The Koolatron WC20 offers amazing quality for the price. It keeps wine at the perfect temperature, and the ability to switch back and forth between Fahrenheit and Celsius was a winner for us. It’s also a smaller unit, so it works well in smaller spaces if it has enough clearance and ventilation room. Overall, it’s perfect for the casual wine enthusiast or entertainer who needs a space to chill wine before serving.

Great temperature control

Switches effortlessly between Celsius and Fahrenheit

Can act as a wine chiller, too

What Could be Improved On?

The Koolatron WC20 could benefit from being a bit larger. The low profile is great for smaller areas, but it lacks standing storage. The capacity is drastically reduced when you rearrange the shelves for larger bottles. At the same time, the racks tend to bend and bow when storing larger or heavier bottles, which may be a drawback for some consumers.

No standing storage

Poor shelf quality

3. Nutrichef 24-Bottle PKCWC24 Wine Refrigerator

Keeping red and white wines in the same wine fridge can lead to mediocre results. Most dual zone fridges cost a fortune, but that’s where the Nutrichef 24-bottle PKCWC24 is different. It offers two separate, temperature-controlled compartments at an affordable price. Each zone can hold up to 12 bottles, including enough room to store two in a standing position. Different temperatures mean that your wine will be perfect to serve, and you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of one type to keep the other tasting great!

It’s a smaller unit than expected and can easily fit on your countertops. You’ll love to show it off, too – it has a classy, modern design that will look great next to your stainless-steel appliances. Its compressor cooling system means that it’s going to last. And it doesn’t sound like a compressor, either. The fridge is quiet while in operation, meaning that your mealtimes are undisturbed. Put it anywhere in your home to enjoy wine at the perfect temperature.

Specifications

Temperature Range : 41° – 64° F (5° – 17° C)

: 41° – 64° F (5° – 17° C) Bottle Capacity : 24 standard bottles

: 24 standard bottles Volume : 65.9L

: 65.9L Cooling System : Compressor

: Compressor Temperature Zones : Dual

: Dual Interior Dimensions : 20” x 19.3” x 31.4”

: 20” x 19.3” x 31.4” Weight : 79.25lbs

: 79.25lbs Power : 120V

: 120V Power Cord: 6.6ft

Features of the Nutrichef PKCWC24 Wine Refrigerator

Separate Temperature Controls

Each side of the Nutrichef PKCWC24’s dual zone wine refrigerator has its control panel. The barrier between the sections is extremely well-insulated. No matter how different your chosen temperatures are, the cooler will make sure that each section maintains its temperature. This is a great fridge for storing two different types of wine.

Large Capacity

Though the wine fridge is still on the small side (compared to large cabinet standalone fridges), it can hold about 24 regular bottles of wine. Twenty of these bottles are stored horizontally, and there is space in each zone for two upright bottles. You could increase capacity by removing the upright racks and replacing them with contoured horizontal racks if you’d prefer. It’s extremely versatile when it comes to storage capacity.

Standing Bottle Storage

If you don’t want to remove the standing racks, that’s okay too! Storing opened wine upright prevents leakage, which is ideal if you aren’t serving a whole bottle at a time. Few wine fridges have upright storage, and it’s a feature that sets Nutrichef fridges apart.

Stainless Steel Accents

Nutrichef’s PKCWC24 wine fridge performs well, but it looks even better. The stainless-steel accents on the doors and handles allow it to blend into any modern kitchen. Since you can place it on a table, countertop, or floor, we love that it looks so good. Plus, it’s easy to clean!

What Sets the Nutrichef PKCWC24 Wine Refrigerator Apart?

The Nutrichef PKCWC24 is a compact dual temperature zone wine fridge. Some dual zone units are more expensive, larger, and run far louder than this one. Countertop dual zone fridges are difficult to find without spending a lot more, so this model offers a nice middle-ground for interested consumers. The separate zones cool down quickly and maintain their temperatures, even if there is a temperature difference between them.

Small footprint for dual temperature zones

Each side performs well

Cools quickly to keep your wine at an ideal temperature

What Could be Improved On?

While the Nutrichef PKCWC24 Wine Fridge uses UV-resistant glass, the glass isn’t heavily tinted. Natural light can be extremely detrimental to the wine ageing and development process, so we would have liked some darker glass on these doors. As with other Nutrichef wine refrigerators, the handle must be installed by the user. The installation mechanism can easily break, leaving the customer to create their solution. Outside of these cosmetic issues, the unit does perform well!

Glass isn’t dark enough

Handle installation tabs can break easily

How to Choose a Wine Fridge in Canada

Cooling System

When it comes to wine refrigerators, there are two different cooling systems: thermoelectric and compressor. Here, it’s not a case of which system is better. Both have benefits depending on the type of wine you are storing.

Compressor Cooling Units use the same technology as your home refrigerator. They often run with a louder ‘fridge’ noise – you might recognize it from your kitchen appliance. However, coolers that use this system can get a little colder, making them ideal for the storage of white wines. They also usually last longer than thermoelectric systems, but you may have to refresh or replace the coolant to extend the life of the unit.

Thermoelectric Cooling Units are great for short-term storage. They use a system of fans and conduits to keep your wines cool, meaning that they function best with cooler ambient temperatures. When it gets warm in your home, the cooler may struggle to keep up. They also need more ventilation room, meaning that you must be careful where you install them. However, they operate quietly.

Capacity

How many bottles will the wine fridge hold? Most fridges list their capacity as it relates to standard 750mL bottles of wine. If you want to store oversized bottles, the capacity will be lower than what the manufacturer lists. Keep this in mind when you’re choosing the best wine fridge in Canada for you.

Storage Space

Most wine fridges will include horizontal storage for standard bottles. However, some will also include standing storage for bottles that are already opened. Fridges with this type of storage may be larger, but they offer an important benefit. Storing unopened wine on its side helps keep the cork moist. This is also the best way to store unopened wines for long periods.

However, opened bottles can’t be stored on their sides. Once popped, the cork is no longer airtight. This can cause opened bottles to spill. If you aren’t going to serve an entire bottle of wine in a single sitting, choosing a wine fridge with some upright storage is ideal. This way, your wine remains at the perfect temperature over multiple servings.

Freestanding

Under-counter wine fridges look great, and they can add a touch of class to any wine connoisseur’s kitchen. However, moving them requires uninstalling them completely. If you need to replace it in the future, it can be a pain. A freestanding wine cooler solves these problems. You can place it in whatever room you choose. Most are small enough to be placed on a table or countertop. If your kitchen gets a lot of natural light, it’s best to put your wine fridge somewhere else anyway.

Temperature Range

Each type of wine has an ideal temperature range for storage. This is especially important if you’re concerned about long-term wine storage. According to experts, red wines are perfect at 55° F (12° – 13° C). White wines can stand to be a little colder, especially when it comes close to serving. A few degrees in either direction won’t damage the wine, but make sure to keep red wines stored at less than 70° F (21° C) to avoid flattening. You also want to avoid storing wine at colder temperatures, which is why a traditional fridge doesn’t work as well.

However, there are other wine types to worry about. For this reason, a wine fridge should have a temperature range of about 20 degrees, from about 48° F to 68° F (8° to 18° C). This way, you can change the temperature for each type of wine you choose to store.

Temperature Zones

If you want to store red and white wines in the same fridge, you’ll have to consider different temperature zones. When kept at the right temperature, wines can mature and flourish. New, deeper flavour profiles develop over time, but only if the wine is kept in optimal storage conditions. Red wine has a higher optimal temperature than white wine, and even a few degrees difference can upset the way your wine develops.

Temperature zones help eliminate the problems that arise when you want to store red and white wines together. A single zone wine fridge can be used for one or the other. If you only drink red wines or if you only want to store white wines, these fridges are great. However, if you have a varied collection, consider a dual-zone fridge. These coolers have separate insulated spaces with independent temperature controls. You can store your red wines in one zone and your whites in the other. Alternatively, a dual-zone fridge is great for enthusiasts with a robust collection. One zone can accommodate long-term storage while the other holds wines that you’re currently indulging in.

UV Protection

The best wine fridges in Canada offer some type of UV protection. This is important for storing wine, particularly in the long term. UV rays and sunlight can damage wine, causing it to mature too fast to realize its full flavour profile. For that reason, companies recommend that you install your wine fridge in a shaded area. For extra protection, look for wine fridges with UV protection on the door. You want to see your wines through the glass but choosing one with UV coating will ensure that your wine ages properly.

Noise

A noisy wine fridge can ruin the mood in any room. You don’t want loud fans creating a distraction while you’re entertaining, and the ambient noise may be enough to disturb your relaxation time as well. Noise level is important for this reason. If the noise of the fridge running is going to bother you, consider choosing a wine fridge that boasts about operating quietly. Thermoelectric coolers are, on average, less noisy as well.

Vibration Control

Too much movement for your stored wines can cause several issues with long-term wine storage. Vibration and excessive movement can accelerate the ageing process with certain types of wine. When a wine ‘ages’, it undergoes a series of slow chemical reactions that enhance and deepen the flavour. If a bottle is moved around too much (such as with the vibration caused by the cooling unit), these chemical reactions can occur much faster. This doesn’t allow the wine to develop in the same way. Older wines may have ‘settled’, with some grainy ingredients settled at the bottom of the bottle. If the wine is shaken too much, the wine will take on a grainy, sandy taste. The best wine fridges strictly control the vibration for this reason.

Controls

It shouldn’t be difficult to control your wine fridge. The best wine fridges in Canada come with a touch screen control panel. This includes a LED screen that displays the current temperature of your cooler. Touch screens are simple and rarely fail. Buttons and other control styles can be a little trickier. Choose a wine fridge with touch screen controls when possible.