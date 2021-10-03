Tired of mopping? A steam cleaner may change your life. These cleaners are perfect for deep cleaning your floors, tile grout, bathroom fixtures, and more. There are so many options on the market right now, it may be difficult to choose the perfect one for you.

We’ve put together this list of the best steam cleaners in Canada to help with your decision.

Best Overall: Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop

Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop Best Canister: Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner

Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner Best 2-in-1: Bissell 2078C PowerEdge 2-in-1 Steam Mop

1. Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop

The Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop is one of Bissell’s best steam cleaners in Canada, and that’s saying something. The company is well-known for making phenomenal floor-cleaning products, and the 1544A carries the company’s reputation. This 2-in-1 model has the power to deal with tough pet messes whether you’re using the mop portion or the detachable handheld steam cleaner.

This model has so many things going for it. The water tank falls right in the middle of the pack with a 13.5-ounce capacity. On the other hand, the power cord is extremely long at 25 feet, so you won’t have to move it between outlets often. Plus, this steam cleaner gets hot enough to be usable on some porous surfaces like marble.

There is no lack of tools here, either. The flip-down EasyScrubber tool helps break up those tough messes. The steam cleaner comes with attachments for windows, grout, fabrics, angles, and more, and you can use them with the detachable handheld unit. Cleaning your floors and everything above them is simple and satisfying with the Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop.

Specifications

Type: Mop & Handheld

Power Rating: 1500 Watts

Warm-Up Time: 30 Seconds

Tank Capacity: 13.5oz

Power Cord Length: 25ft

Weight: 10lbs

Features of the Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop

Flip-Down EasyScrubber

Sometimes, there are tough stains or messes that any steam mop would miss. That’s why the Bissell 1544A includes a Flip-Down EasyScrubber attachment. This small piece is usually stored against the body of the mop. When you encounter a tough mess, flip it down from the back end of the mop head. There are bristles on the bottom to help break up messes and make it easier for the steam mop to do its job.

Removable Handheld Steamer

Can’t decide between a handheld steamer and a steamer mop? The Bissell 1544A is both! The water reservoir can be lifted out of the mop casing, and it easily turns into a handheld steamer for all of those off-floor places. You can use this lift-off handheld with multiple attachments to clean grout, fixtures, steam furniture, and more. Plus, the entire package comes at a great price (especially considering that it’s two steam cleaners in one).

Includes 13 Accessories

This steam cleaner comes with a whopping 13 accessories, including 7 attachment tools. Standard accessories include mop pads, scent disks, and more. The attachment tools, however, allow you to use the steam mop just about anywhere in your home. These include a window squeegee, flat surface tool, fabric tool, bristle tool, angle concentrator, grout tool, and a flat scraper.

What Sets the Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop Apart?

The Bissell 1544A PowerFresh Steam Mop has a sturdy, beautiful design. One of the things that set it apart is how easy it is to use. It’s a ‘Pet’ model, which means it’s great for cleaning up pet messes. Still, it’s not heavy to push around and the attachments are sure to keep your house clean on every level. We were especially impressed at the included ‘scent disks’, which leave your home smelling great.

Pet model takes care of pet messes effortlessly

Lightweight and versatile

Scent disks keep your home smelling fresh

What Could Be Improved On?

The Bissell 1544A is a great steam mop, and users love that it also becomes a handheld steam cleaner for use above the floor. Despite the great value, the bottom of the water reservoir is slanted at an angle, which means that you must hold it while it fills. This can quickly get uncomfortable, especially when the reservoir is nearly full. Some users would also like an indicator of the water level inside the tank.

Slanted reservoir bottom means you must hold it while you fill it

No indicator for water level inside the reservoir

2. Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner

Sometimes, professional quality doesn’t have to come at a professional price. Such is the case with the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, which provides extra hot steam (up to 275° F). The large water tank is easy to fill and can hold up to 54 ounces. This means that you can clean for longer. The extra-long 6.6-foot hose allows you to reach all over the room without having to move the base of the steam cleaner.

With this machine, you can clean nearly anything. There are 4 attachment tools for various purposes (including a triangle tool, a window tool, a lance, and a rectangular floor tool for great coverages). There are also a total of 6 brush heads for steaming small items, and a bonnet to go over the floor, and fabric steamers to prevent damage.

You can use this machine to clean grout, sealed hardwood, kitchen appliances, tiles, ceramic floors, upholstered furniture, carpet, mattresses, and more. The wealth of attachments and the large tank will quickly make it an essential part of your everyday cleaning routine.

Specifications

Type: Canister

Power Rating: 1500 Watts

Warm-Up Time: 7 minutes

Tank Capacity: 54oz

Power Cord Length: 16ft

Weight: 9lbs

Features of the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner

Large Tank Capacity

While most popular steam cleaners use a water reservoir that measures about 10 – 20 ounces, the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner goes above and beyond. Its huge 54-ounce tank can last for up to 50 minutes of continuous cleaning before it’s time to refill it. That means you can get two or three rooms done before you must take a break, even if you’re cleaning above the floor as well. Plus, when you do have to refill it, the integrated funnel makes it easy and reduces spilled water.

Extendable Tube

The ‘wand’ part of the steam cleaner is short, but it comes with two extendable tube portions. These attach easily, making it simple for you to clean your floors as well as higher places. Each extension tube adds three feet to the length of the tool.

Professional Attachment Tools

The array of attachment tools is impressive! When you purchase the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, you’ll get a full 17-piece kit. This includes 3 microfiber pads, 1 cloth, and a lance. It also includes 5 nylon brushes, one brass brush for extreme messes, a triangle tool (and the bonnet for steaming upholstery and furniture). You’ll also get a window tool and a rectangular floor tool. Together, these should get you started in cleaning your entire house with no issues.

What Sets the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner Apart?

This steam cleaner provides professional clean at a lower price than many other options. However, it delivers on the same quality, and even includes a 17-piece accessory kit that includes many attachments that competitors may not have. Plus, it’s got a huge tank for the price. In comparison to other steam cleaners in this price range, the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner is ahead of the pack.

Professional quality for a lower price

17-piece accessory kit with useful attachments

Large tank capacity and cleaning time

What Could Be Improved On?

While the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner cleans well with its high-powered steam and long cleaning time, it also has a couple of flaws. One of those is the size of the pad or cleaning path. Many users wish that it was larger, so they wouldn’t have to spend so long cleaning larger areas. The wand is also too short, even with the extension tube. You may still have to bend over to steam the floors.

Needs larger cleaning path

The extension tube and wand are still too short for some users

3. Bissell 2078C PowerEdge 2-in-1 Steam Mop

The Bissell 2078C PowerEdge 2-in-1 Steam Mop is one of the best inexpensive steam mops in Canada we’ve seen from Bissell. The relatively low price point will get you two machines since the 2-in-1 nature of the 2078C allows you to remove the tank and use it as a handheld steam cleaner. Use the two attachments (the grout tool and bristle tool) with the handheld version to get your fixtures, showers, and grout perfectly clean again.

Steam cleaners can often be heavy and difficult to store. However, the Bissell 2078C uses a slim, compact design. It doesn’t compromise on quality, either. You’ll still get the clean you’d expect from Bissell but in a much smaller package. That means it’s perfect for small spaces, including apartments, tight bathrooms, and tiny kitchens.

The triangular design of the mop head (or ‘foot’) allows you to get into those small spaces with its swivelling design. You can get both scrubby mop pads and soft ones to match the level of dirt on your floors. This steam cleaner is a lot more versatile than you’d think, and we’re sure that you’d find a use for it in your home.

Specifications

Type: Mop & Handheld

Power Rating: 1500 Watts

Warm-Up Time: 30 Seconds

Tank Capacity: 10oz

Power Cord Length: 16ft

Weight: 5.26lbs

Features of the Bissell 2078C PowerEdge 2-in-1 Steam Mop

On-Demand Trigger

Continuous steam mops are very popular, but the ability to control the steam may be more useful in some applications. The Bissell 2078C’s On-Demand trigger allows you to control when you want the product to produce steam. You can also change the amount of steam produced using the trigger button. If you need more intense steam in certain areas, you can have it! Let off a bit for areas that just need a little bit of shine.

Small Swivel Head

Usually, you want your steam cleaner to have a wide cleaning path. However, there are circumstances when a smaller mop head may come in handy. The foot of this steam cleaner is a triangle shape, and it swivels to allow you to get into tight spaces. This steam mop will clean larger floor areas fine with a little more work, but it shines in tighter spaces. It would be a great steam cleaner for apartment floors or use in smaller bathrooms.

Removable Water Tank

Due to the 2-in-1 design, the water tank on this steam cleaner is removable. You can take it out to fill it instead of using a cup to run between the mop and the sink. This is incredibly convenient and makes it easier to refill the reservoir when the water runs out.

What Sets the Bissell 2078C PowerEdge 2-in-1 Steam Mop Apart?

Two distinct features set Bissell’s 2078C PowerEdge 2-in-1 apart. It’s one of the best steam cleaners in Canada because of the combination of these features. First, it’s small and inexpensive compared to other Bissell steam cleaners. It’s a great option for steam cleaning in smaller spaces or on a budget. The second is the 2-in-1 design, which is not unique to the unit. Still, for the incredibly low price, you get a steam mop and a handheld steamer.

Inexpensive compared to others

2-in-1 design means you’re getting two cleaners for the price of one

What Could Be Improved On?

While the Bissell 2078C works well in most circumstances, it also has a few flaws that should be addressed. One of the main issues seems to come from the On-Demand trigger system. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work as intended, and it takes lots of fiddling for users to be able to use the mop at all. The attachments are also made of plastic, and they are easy to break if you are not very careful with the steam cleaner.

On-Demand trigger sometimes doesn’t work properly

Attachments need to be sturdier to avoid breaking

How to Choose a Steam Cleaner in Canada

Type

Just as there are different types of vacuum cleaners, there are different types of steam cleaners available in Canada.

Canister steam cleaners are larger than most other types, but they are more efficient. They use a long ‘wand’ and a large tank, so you can continuously clean for a long time. They also tend to get hotter and come with more attachments. However, they are not great for mobility and may be difficult for some users. They are also generally more expensive.

Steam mops are perfect for steaming floors, and they are much easier to use for this purpose than canister steam cleaners. They are affordable and effective at killing germs and leaving floors spotless without harsh chemicals. However, you can’t use them for cleaning above the floor.

Handheld steam cleaners are compact and easy to use for smaller cleaning jobs. However, they won’t clean your floors. They are affordable and work well for upholstery, bathroom cleaning, windows, and more. Plus they are the least expensive type of steam cleaner.

Water Tank Capacity

How much water can the tank hold? There are a few different reasons to look for this feature. First, you want to make sure that the tank is large enough to keep working for a long time. Having to switch out tanks or refill them every few minutes will make you frustrated quickly.

On the other hand, you don’t want the tank to be too large. When it’s full, a large tank can be extremely heavy to push or carry around. Consider choosing a tank capacity that is large enough for continuous cleaning but doesn’t become too heavy for you.

Warm-Up Time

We all live busy lives, and we can’t wait around for a steam cleaner to take 20 minutes to heat. Thankfully, most steam cleaners today don’t require such a long heating cycle. Some heat up to the desired temperature within seconds. Always make sure to check this specification if it’s offered. Remember that each time you refill the reservoir with water, you will have to wait this long for the water to reach the right temperature again. A shorter wait time can mean you have more time to get that satisfying deep clean.

Power Cord Length

Just like with your vacuum cleaner, a steam cleaner will need to be plugged in to receive power. Because of this, the length of the power cord is important, particularly for larger spaces. You’ll have to consider the size of the space you’ll be cleaning, as well as the nearest available power outlet. Choosing a machine with a longer cord is always a good idea, even if the longer cord might get in the way more often.

Weight and Size

Depending on the type of steam cleaner, you’re going to be moving it around a lot. If it’s a steam mop, you’ll be pushing it across your floors every time you use it. A handheld steam cleaner will be used just about everywhere. You must choose a steam cleaner you can handle. The weight and size of these machines can sometimes make them unwieldy, awkward, or just inconvenient to carry around.

Look closely at the size and weight of the machine you are considering. Check to make sure that it’s a weight you can handle, and that it isn’t going to be a struggle to push it around.

Attachments

Most steam cleaners come with a host of attachments. These can range from garment steaming attachments to window squeegees, bristles for fixtures, grout tools, a scraper tool for tough messes, and even attachments that work at an angle. There is no limit to the number of different nozzle attachments a steam cleaner can have, particularly if it’s a handheld unit.

However, the number of attachments is not always an indication of quality. Make sure to investigate what attachments come with the steam cleaner. Only choose a cleaner that comes with attachments you’ll use. You can always buy additional attachments later, but it helps if they come with the machine.

Surfaces

What surfaces can the steam cleaner effectively clean? This can vary by machine and is usually determined, at least in part, but the temperature that the steam cleaner reaches. A good rule of thumb is to never use a steam cleaner on unsealed hardwood floors. Other areas to avoid include brick, stucco, and any surface that is damaged by heat (or water).

However, you can use a steam cleaner on carpeting, sealed hardwood floors, vinyl tile, kitchen appliances, sinks, countertops, porcelain, chrome, leather, cotton, tile, grout, and more. Just make sure to check before going to a new surface with a steam cleaner.

Cleaning Path

The size of the mop or nozzle is important, especially when cleaning floors and other large surfaces. Most steam cleaners will tell you how large their ‘cleaning path’ is. This refers to the width of the area the mop can clean at once. Keep this in mind as you consider your floors. A mop with a larger cleaning path is ideal for larger areas but won’t clean smaller areas easily. The opposite is also true. Smaller cleaning areas won’t make it easy to clean larger surfaces. Choose the steam cleaner with a cleaning path that you can use for your space.

Steam Delivery

Steam cleaners may deliver steam differently. It’s important to choose a steam cleaner that you will be comfortable operating, and these different delivery methods may change how you use the steam cleaner.

Continuous steam delivery is always running. From the moment the steam cleaner heats to the perfect temperature, the steam pours out of the nozzle or mop. If you’re going to be cleaning without any breaks or have a large surface to clean, this is perfectly fine.

Trigger-based steam delivery allows you a little more control. You pull the trigger when you want to release the steam, allowing you precise cleaning control. However, you must hold the trigger down to clean larger areas, which can become uncomfortable.

Continuous Refill

Continuous refill is a feature that some higher-end steam cleaners include. It’s also an extremely useful feature that can change the way that you clean your home. Because steam cleaners work with water reservoirs, they will eventually run out of water while you’re cleaning.

When this happens, you’ll have to stop what you’re doing, refill the water reservoir, and wait for the water to heat up again. To avoid this, steam cleaners with continuous refill features use a second water tank. When one tank is empty, a second, heated tank is ready to go. This makes it easy to clean large areas continuously. If you have larger areas to clean, consider purchasing a steam cleaner that has continuous refill features.