While living out our daily routines, we sit on a variety of surfaces from office chairs and dining chairs to subway seats and couches. Though we don’t usually notice how many things our posterior rests on while going about our day, the one area you deserve some extra-special treatment is your gaming room. You’ll sit for hours lost in an entirely digital world, but your body will pay the price in the real world if you’re not cushioned and supported properly.

To prevent any soreness and stiffness while you’re lost in another reality, let us help you choose one of the best gaming chairs in Canada.

Best Overall: DJ Wang Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair

DJ Wang Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair Best Extra-Wide: Matrix Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Matrix Ergonomic Gaming Chair Best for Extended Use: Ficmax Racing Style Gaming Chair with Footrest

1. DJ Wang Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair

The DJ Wang gaming chair is one of the most popular models in the Canadian market and for good reason. It offers outstanding comfort with unrelenting support, all for a very reasonable price. It has an appealing black and red design with accents all the way down to the wheels. With attention to detail like that, you can expect only great things from this gaming chair. This chair comes with both a head pillow and a lumbar support pillow. Both pillows are movable to allow you to find your perfect setup for every activity. The wheels are designed for smooth rolling, and with 360-degree rotation, you’ll be able to navigate your space with ease and comfort. With a lever that allows you to adjust the seat height of the chair, you can find comfort in every space no matter how tall you are and how high your desk is.

There are so many features that contribute to the versatility and comfort of this gaming chair. With adjustable armrests, you can find your perfect balance between support and relaxation. They are well padded to protect your arms from typical wear and tear as well. The tilt control is pretty outstanding in this model. There are four different lockable tilt levels that can offer you the best comfort for active online time, reading, and even napping. It is incredibly easy to adjust between tilt levels, and you can rely on the chair to support your weight as long as you weigh less than 300 pounds. Plus, you can choose to manage your own recline by enabling the rocking function. With a material composition including nylon, PVC, and PU leather upholstery, the comfort and aesthetic of this chair are undeniable.

Specifications

Weight Limit: 300 lbs.

300 lbs. Seat Size: 20.75” x 19.1”

20.75” x 19.1” Backrest Height: 45”

45” Tilt: 160°

160° Colour: Black and red

Black and red Seat Height: 17.8-21.5”

17.8-21.5” Seat Thickness: 4”

Performance of the DJ Wang Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair

Armrests

With comfortably padded armrests that are height adjustable to suit each users’ individual needs and preferences, they are right on par with the top standards in the industry. They are long, 3” wide, and ergonomically designed to act as a brace for your arm, preventing accidental slide-off when leaning.

Tilt

With a 90-degree to 160-degree range of motion on the tilt, it is more limited than models that can reach a full 180-degree recline. However, since this chair offers both a user-controlled rocking mode and four lockable tilt levels, it is still enough to please most users.

Lumbar Support

The lumbar support on this chair is quite respectable. It comes with a movable pillow that can be adjusted up and down on the seat back to ensure you always have the comfort where you need it. It would be ideal if the chair itself has more built-in support, but the pillow is certainly adequate.

What Sets the DJ Wang Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair Apart?

The aesthetics and visual design elements are truly outstanding in this model. The red accents on a black base draw your eye to this piece of furniture. Its high-quality material choice and construction make it one of the most durable as well. Since every aspect of this chair from the top of the headrest down to the casters is designed with visual appeal in mind, it will certainly be a statement piece in any room. The tall headrest also makes the chair compatible with 6’3”+ individuals.

High-quality materials

Very durable

Great for tall individuals

What Could Be Improved On?

The tilt of this gaming chair maxes out at 160 degrees, so you will not be able to lay completely flat with this model. Some users expect this range of motion from their gaming chair since they invest quite a lot of money in it, so this may be a deterrent for some individuals.

Can’t lay down completely flat

2. Matrix Ergonomic Gaming Chair

With a 330 lb. weight limit, you’d think that’s the best thing going for this Matrix gaming chair. Although this is an outstanding feature that sets this model apart from many comparable chairs, it has a lot more to offer than that. Its tilt feature is one of the best because it has a full 180-degree range of motion. With four preset, lockable tilt levels, you can truly find the best position for you to play games, work at a computer, read, nap, and more. The armrests are also incredibly unique on this model, setting it apart from most other options in Canada. You can adjust their height, rotation, and their position on the chair by moving them forwards, backwards, left, and right. This kind of adjustability does not come along every day. Plus, the height of the seat itself is adjustable to allow you to adjust to your leg length and desk height.

This chair comes with pillows for lumbar support and use as a headrest. The positions of both can be adjusted to provide you with the most support where you need it. This chair has a 360-degree swivel and casters that provide you with some great mobility around your space when you need it. However, it is also stable enough to support heavy weights at every tilt angle without moving. You can also release the locking mechanism on the tilt to give you total control over your recline. The padding on the chair itself is quite exceptional, so even people who put a bit more weight on the chair will still experience a lot of comfort, support, and relaxation. Plus, you can depend on this chair to maintain its appearance and functionality for many years, even with frequent use.

Specifications

Weight Limit: 330 lbs.

330 lbs. Seat Size: 16.25” x 19.5”

16.25” x 19.5” Backrest Height: 31.8”

31.8” Tilt: 180°

180° Colour: Black

Black Seat Height: 18.5-22.5”

18.5-22.5” Seat Thickness:

Performance of the Matrix Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Armrests

Without a doubt, this Matrix gaming chair has the best armrests possible. They are adjustable in four dimensions, making them the most customizable of any other armrests out there. Their comfort could be improved with some padding, but overall, they are exceptional.

Tilt

The tilt options on this chair leave nothing to complain about. There is a free rocking mode and four lockable tilt levels extending down to 180 degrees. Since you’d never want to go beyond that, the tilt is about as good as it gets for gaming chairs.

Lumbar Support

While the chair itself is not designed to offer lumbar support, the included pillow provides all of the comfort you need. It keeps your spine in the correct position while playing games, working, or relaxing, and can be adjusted depending on your height and activity.

What Sets the Matrix Ergonomic Gaming Chair Apart?

The thing we appreciate most about this gaming chair is its adjustability. With highly customizable armrests, a full range of motion on the tilt, an adjustable seat height, and movable pillows for the headrest and lumbar support, there is really nothing you can’t control on this chair. No matter what position you spend time in the most or how often you need to adjust your seating arrangement, this chair offers you the opportunity to do that with ease. It is truly designed for every unique individual.

Most customizable armrests you could ask for

Excellent degree of customizability

What Could Be Improved On?

One of the only downsides to this chair is that the armrests are not padded very well. While they are wider than average at 4” and are highly adjustable, the comfort in their design does not meet that of their functionality. We would prefer to see some more padding in the armrests, and possibly a more ergonomic design to offer users some more security.

Armrests are a hard surface that may become uncomfortable

3. Ficmax Racing Style Gaming Chair with Footrest

This Ficmax gaming chair has a lot of unique things to offer, and they all combine to bring you one of the most comfortable and supportive chairs you’ll find on today’s market. Let’s start off with its ergonomics because it is one of its top-selling points. This chair is designed with both supreme comfort and stability in mind. The shape of the chair itself prioritizes support for your neck, shoulders, and waist. Even without the included pillows, you can be confident in the ability of this chair to keep you comfortable even for long periods of time. Now throw in the headrest pillow and the lumbar pillow, and you have one of the best support systems in the gaming chair industry in Canada. Even if you plan on spending your entire day in this chair, you can count on experiencing minimal fatigue and discomfort, even at the max weight of 350 lbs.

There are a lot of other elements that lend themselves to the high-quality experience this chair offers. It has a 360-degree swivel and an adjustable height to suit every desk and personal characteristic. Its armrests are height adjustable, and they have a stellar ergonomic design with padding to make sure you are comfortable at every stage. The cushions on this chair are built primarily of memory foam with a soft PU leather cover. These material choices provide the ideal combination of durability, breathability, and long-lasting support. There are four lockable tilt levels to choose from, but you can also leave the lock mechanism free so you can manually recline with the rocking functionality. Now for our favourite part: the footrest. Yes, this chair comes with a retractable footrest. Everyone knew how much more comfortable it is to have your feet up, and now you can do so anytime without needing a second piece of furniture.

Specifications

Weight Limit: 350 lbs.

350 lbs. Seat Size: 21.7” x 15.8”

21.7” x 15.8” Backrest Height: 32.7”

32.7” Tilt: 180°

180° Colour: Black

Black Seat Height: 17.5-22”

17.5-22” Seat Thickness: 4.8”

Performance of the Ficmax Racing Style Gaming Chair with Footrest

Armrests

The armrests on this model are quite standard. They are adjustable in height, which is great, and they are designed to be supportive and ergonomically minded. They don’t have the same adjustability as some other models, but for a chair of this quality, we don’t expect this to be much of a downside.

Tilt

Since this chair can recline to a full 180 degrees with multiple other levels of lockable tilt, this feature is about as good as it can get. Since the lock mechanism can be disengaged to employ the rocking function at your leisure, this chair matches the expectations set by comparable products.

Lumbar Support

The lumbar support is quite flawless on this model. The chair itself is shaped to promote relaxation and correct posture, and there is a lumbar pillow included to offer additional support. Plus, this pillow has a massage function, so it can promote relaxation and eliminate fatigue completely while supporting your spine.

What Sets the Ficmax Racing Style Gaming Chair with Footrest Apart?

As its name may suggest, one of the most unique things about this model is the retractable footrest included in its design. This dramatically improves the overall comfort offered by this chair. In addition to that, it has a lumbar cushion capable of massage, so that is a pretty special feature we think will be appreciated by, well, everyone.

Retractable footrest

Lumbar massage

What Could Be Improved On?

Honestly, deciding on factors that need improvement is a difficult challenge for this chair, because it is just that good. One comment we can make is that there could be some additional adjustability provided for the armrests, but otherwise, we have no complaints in regard to this gaming chair.

Armrests could be a bit more adjustable

How to Choose a Gaming Chair in Canada

Budget

Your budget will have a lot to do with the features you can add to your must-haves list and the overall quality you can expect to get out of the gaming chair you choose. If you plan on spending less than $100, you will still be able to get a quality chair, but you won’t get extra features like adjustable armrests, superior padding materials, or the most durable build. Spending over $200 will get you a stable chair capable of supporting more than 300 lbs, the best padding materials and support, and unique features like footrests and massage pillows. While a few hundred dollars sounds like a lot to spend on a single chair, you have to keep in mind that they are designed for years of daily use. It is a worthy investment.

Armrests

Armrests can vary quite a bit between different brands and styles of gaming chairs. Some armrests will be quite short and flat, but others will be longer and may even have an ergonomic design to offer additional comfort and support. Many armrests will be adjustable in height, but some models will offer customizability in three other dimensions as well (forwards and backwards, side to side, and even rotation). The padding can also vary quite a bit, so you’ll have to decide how important the comfort of the armrest is to you. More expensive models will offer the best comfort and support.

Adjustability and Ergonomics

The adjustability of your chair will affect how well it can adapt to each individuals’ unique preferences and physical characteristics and habits. For example, someone who moves around in their space a lot would benefit from a chair that offers height adjustments to fit under desks, tilt levels to suit different activities, and maybe even adjustable armrests for comfort. The ergonomics of the armrests and seatback will affect how comfortable the chair is for long periods of use, so if you will be spending a lot of time in the chair, a model with structural support elements and some contours on the armrests would be appreciated. Armrests can be designed with a certain curvature that offers additional support and security for your arms, so that is definitely something to watch for if you rely on armrests frequently.

Lumbar Support

Lumbar support is one of the most important qualities in any chair, and when it comes to gaming chairs that are subjected to a lot of use, it becomes even more important. Lumbar support is the main component that will keep your spine aligned properly and prevent you from feeling fatigued from supporting yourself improperly. Most chairs will come with at least a lumbar support pillow, and they are often movable to adjust to a person’s height and activity. Some of the best gaming chairs in Canada will have structural designs to offer additional spinal support, relieving the stress on the lumbar region.

Material Type

The material of a gaming chair will affect its comfort, ability to support you, and the length of time it will remain in good condition. Less expensive models will be filled with less durable, less supportive materials, but the top-end chairs will often employ memory foam. This is the most comfortable and breathable material you can have in a chair, and it will improve longevity as well. Most chairs will be covered with PU or PVC leather of some sort to provide durability, strong seams, and a great appearance. Plus, they should be easy to clean if they are ever spilled on.

Weight Capacity

The weight capacity of a gaming chair will often be 300 lbs, but there are models that can support up to 350 lbs, or less than 300. A lot of factors will influence the amount of weight a chair can support, but the most integral component is the framework. Some chairs are made with highly durable materials that can support a lot of weight, but this material also costs more money so the chair will be more expensive as a result. A chair that can support more weight will also typically weigh more itself, so that is something to keep in mind as well. It is imperative that you follow the weight limit guidelines in order to keep yourself safe, so we recommend buying a chair that most closely matches your weight in order to be efficient with your spending.

Backrest and Seat Size

The size of the chair will be closely related to its weight capacity. Chairs with higher weight limits will have proportionality larger seats and backrests to accommodate the size of a larger individual. While some people feel that a larger chair is always better even if you are a smaller person, others prefer a chair that more closely matches their personal characteristics. Since every style of chair is a little bit different, there is a model out there for everyone. Taller backrests are often more ideal since they can accommodate every height comfortably, especially when they are combined with adjustable headrests and lumbar support pillows. Since seats are padded so well, the overall size doesn’t matter as long as you feel comfortable and you aren’t squished against the armrests.

Tilt

The tilt of a gaming chair is perhaps one of the most prioritized features. This is the one that will set gaming chairs apart from standard office chairs, so it makes sense that people will be paying attention to it. Most gaming chairs will have a free-standing rocking function, and this will allow the user to manually modify their tilt level in real-time with the weight of their body alone. These chairs will also have lockable tilt levels. Most chairs will have 4 tilt settings, but the lowest level can range from 160 degrees to a full 180 degrees. The most vertical setting is beneficial for working environments, but when it’s time to blow off steam, the other three settings come into play. Each individual can decide what the best fit is for them, since each level has benefits for gaming, reading, and even napping. Yes, the best gaming chairs in Canada are that comfortable.