Bidets are getting popular every day, and with good reason. Keeping your toilet habits sanitary and clean is a must for anyone. Plus, reducing toilet paper waste can help the environment – and your pocketbook! Whether you’re new to bidets or looking for an upgrade to your current system, we’ll help find the perfect bidet for you!

We’ve compiled this list of the best bidets in Canada. We’re sure there’s a seat for you on our list!

Best Overall: Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet

Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet Best Tank Bidet: TOTO SW3084#01 Washlet Electronic Bidet

TOTO SW3084#01 Washlet Electronic Bidet Best Budget: Clean Touch CT-2100R Bidet

1. Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet

Comfort is king when it comes to the Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet. This model improves upon Bronell’s flagship model, offering a host of features that make it more accessible for beginners in the bidet world.

It seems like they’ve included every feature you could think to add. The remote (which can be mounted to the wall) includes controls for each nozzle, water pressure, water temperature, the width of the water spray, sterilizing actions for the nozzle, and more. Two users can apply their preferred settings with the press of a button.

The air deodorizer installed into the seat comes with a replaceable cartridge, improving your overall bathroom quality of life. There is a quick-release handle to easily clean the bidet, and an eco-mode to help keep water waste down. Overall, it’s great for beginners and popular among those already using bidets. If you want a luxurious bathroom experience with all of the best features, the Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet is for you!

Specifications:

Type: Electric

Number of Nozzles: 2

Nozzle Material: Stainless Steel

Toilet Shape: Elongated

Dimensions: 20.42" x 15.2" x 5.75"

Power: 120V

Cord Length: 3'6"

Features of the Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet

Dual Nozzles

The Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet uses two nozzles to keep you clean. These nozzles are both located at the back of the toilet seat. This allows you to wash your back and front without having to perform complicated maneuvers. The all-over clean with these dual nozzles is unmatched.

Oscillating Power

Each nozzle on the Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet oscillates back and forth. This means that you don’t have to move around to try and get the best clean. It’s easier for you and leaves you feeling cleaner without the work. You can turn the oscillation on with the press of a button. IF you prefer not to use the oscillating feature, you can also turn it off. Each user can have their own presets and preferences!

Warm Air Dryer

This bidet includes a warm air dryer with multiple settings. After delivering a great clean, the bidet makes sure that you are dry, sanitary, and ready to go. Using the remote, you can increase both the temperature and intensity of the warm air, for those times when you need a little extra.

Heated Seat

Cold weather can make your toilet seats nearly unbearable to sit on, but this bidet can fix that. It doesn’t heat your seat to a standard temperature, either – you can choose one of three temperature options between 89° F and 97° F (31.6° C to 36.1° C).

What Sets the Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet Apart?

Most bidets have a handful of useful features. The Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet has so many features that it would be difficult to discuss them all. Nearly every setting is adjustable. The dual nozzles offer a great, comprehensive clean, and you can easily adjust the position of the nozzles using the remote. We’re amazed at the full list of comfort features, hygiene features, and convenience additions. The Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet is the option with ALL the bells and whistles.

A wealth of adjustable settings and features

Electronic nozzle positioning

What Could Be Improved On?

While the Brondell S1400-EW Luxury Bidet offers amazing performance, dual nozzles, and a ton of features for every user, it also has a few flaws. The design of the lid itself is a little uncomfortable for some users, so keep that in mind before purchase. The biggest issue with this bidet is the water pressure. While it delivers enough water to clean, the water pressure isn’t as intense as other models provide. For some users, this may be disappointing.

Water pressure is lacking for both nozzles

Seat design is potentially uncomfortable

2. TOTO SW3084#01 Washlet Electric Bidet

TOTO’s SW3084#01 Washlet Electric Bidet is perfect for your whole family. It’s a great starter bidet if you haven’t used one before. This is because it offers a wealth of features with a simple design. Transitioning to a bidet can be an uncertain time, but this TOTO bidet takes all the guesswork out of it.

The tank heating design means that you have a small reservoir of warm water ready for when you use the bathroom. The SolfClose Seat is designed for comfort and comes with a lid. Some bidets skip the lid entirely, so this is a nice touch for those who like to close the lid after use. It’s a far cry from the bulky, expensive bidets that are available elsewhere. Here, you get a streamlined, feature-rich bidet for a great price.

For sanitation, this bidet uses EWATER+, which uses electrolyzed water to keep the nozzle clean. This is different from the way most bidets handle this problem. It’s great at keeping bacteria down. The heated seat, warm air heater, and variable nozzle spray help elevate this bidet to the next level. The remote is small and easy to use as well, with clearly marked buttons that will help your family learn how to use it.

Beginners will love this bidet, and enthusiasts looking to switch from a manual bidet to an electric one will enjoy it, too. You don’t have to skimp on features for a simplistic design!

Specifications:

Type: Electric

Number of Nozzles : 1

Nozzle Material: Plastic

Toilet Type: Elongated

Dimensions : 20.8" x 15.1" x 5.8"

Power: 120V

Cord Length: 3.9ft

Features of the TOTO SW3084#01 Washlet Electric Bidet

Deodorizer

Some bidets feature deodorizers with cartridges, which only really help for a short time. However, this TOTO bidet comes with a fully functional air deodorizer that works for your whole bathroom. It uses air filters instead of scent cartridges to keep your toilet and bathroom smelling fresh.

EWATER+ System

This bidet uses the EWATER+ system, so your nozzle will always be clean. This system uses electrolyzed water to clean the outside of the wand before and after every use, but it keeps the inside clean as well. The best part is you don’t even have to think about it. This bidet will automatically perform this function before and after use.

SoftClose Seat

The lid on this seat won’t bang down when you close it. Instead, the SoftClose hinges will catch the seat and lower it down onto the toilet slowly. This way, you can avoid waking up your family. Plus, the SoftClose feature is best for your toilet, as it avoids hard collisions that could damage the components.

PREMIST Cleaning

TOTO’s SW3084#01 Washlet bidet uses PREMIST technology to spray your toilet with water before each use. This keeps the walls of the toilet bowl wet, reducing the chance that waste will stick. It’s an easy way to keep your toilet clean and sanitary for the whole family to use.

What Sets the TOTO SW3084#01 Washlet Electric Bidet Apart?

This TOTO electric bidet is a simple design, but it works effectively. The single nozzle has two different sprays ‘area’ settings, which makes it almost impossible to rationalize buying a dual-nozzle bidet instead. So many features are adjustable to your personal preferences, which is a nice touch.

Spray ‘area’ settings

Fully adjustable settings

What Could Be Improved On?

This bidet seems to only fit elongated, or oval, toilets. A round option could help potential customers. On top of that, the bidet nozzle is plastic, which means that it may not last as long as a coated or full-metal bidet nozzle.

Only elongated style

Plastic nozzle

3. Clean Touch CT-2100R Bidet

The Clean Touch CT-2100R Bidet is the perfect choice for users on a budget. It doesn’t sacrifice many features for such a great price. The single nozzle is made of stainless steel and has multiple modes, including posterior wash, feminine wash, pulsating, massage, and oscillating. These options help you get the perfect clean every time and are completely customizable.

And the customization doesn’t stop there. Each option has multiple levels, so you can adjust temperature and pressure to whatever makes you comfortable. The nozzle self-cleans and provides a large range of ‘natural’ water spray. You can adjust all these settings, which is very important for more sensitive users and children.

Pair all these comfort and hygiene features with an easy-to-use remote, and you’ve got a bidet that everyone can use! The comprehensive clean helps you feel fresh all day long. And you can get all of it for an amazing price.

Specifications:

Type: Electric

Number of Nozzles: 1

Nozzle Material: Stainless Steel

Toilet Type: Elongated

Dimensions: 22.4” x 21.25” x 8.26”

Power: 120V

Cord Length: 3.9ft

Features of the Clean Touch CT-2100R Bidet

SoftGlow Nightlight

The soft blue nightlight from this bidet illuminates the way to the bathroom, but it isn’t too bright. The blue light helps you find the toilet without offending your eyes in the middle of the night, which makes it the perfect addition to any attached bathroom. Plus, you can turn the light on and off as you see fit, giving it an advantage over automatic lights.

Warmth and Drying

This bidet has a wealth of heating and drying features to keep you comfortable during your bathroom time. The heated seat has 3 different settings. The water temperature has 4 different levels. The warm air dry is adjustable on 5 different levels. Feeling comfortable after your bathroom break has never been easier.

Power Saving Functions

Did you switch to a bidet to be more eco-friendly? You’re in luck! The Clean Touch CT-2100R Bidet has two power-saving functions, which allow the bidet to auto power off during times when it won’t be used as much. Turn it off before you go to work or sleep and preserve power while you aren’t using it.

What Sets the Clean Touch CT-2100R Bidet Apart?

The Clean Touch CT-2100R has some great features. There are so many ways to customize your experience with water temperature, pressure, and other heating elements. The intelligent body sensor is a nice touch – this way, it’s prepared when it’s time to use it. Ultimately, we found the auto-power saving functions the most impressive, as most bidets need to be on all the time.

Intelligent body sensor preps the nozzle for use

Power-saving functions keep your electric bill down

What Could Be Improved On?

While the Clean Touch CT-2100R Bidet works well with all its other adjustable features, it doesn’t have any deodorizing options. This can make it a bit less attractive to some users, who would like those features with their bidet. We’d also like to see customizable user settings for different family members. Otherwise, the features that are present with the bidet work perfectly!

No deodorizing features

No user preset options

How to Choose a Bidet in Canada

Type

There are two different types of bidets based on how they receive power. Manual bidets connect to your home plumbing system. They use your water pressure and water temperature, usually without changing it at all. The bidet simply pushes this water through the nozzle to help you get clean.

Electric bidets, on the other hand, have motors, heaters, and other mechanisms inside. Water pressure and temperature can usually be adjusted. Water can be heated either with a tank attachment or through a tankless system. Some electric bidets will include additional features, like seat warming, hot air drying, and more.

For this reason, electric bidets are usually more expensive. You’ll also need a power source near the toilet, so make sure that you choose wisely when you consider which type of bidet will work with your bathroom.

Toilet Seat Size

As you may have noticed, toilet seats come in different sizes. There are two types of toilet bowls, and you should choose a bidet with the right type of seat for yours. Most bidets have options for both types of seats.

To determine which type of seat that your toilet uses (if you can’t tell by sight), measure from the bolt holes to the front edge of the toilet (outside of the bowl).

Elongated toilet seats are oval and stick out further into the room. They do not have a perfectly round shape. Overall, elongated toilets can be more comfortable, but they also cost more to install. Thankfully, elongated bidet toilet seats cost around the same as their round counterparts. Elongated toilet seats measure 18” – 19.5” from the bolt holes to the front of the toilet.

are oval and stick out further into the room. They do not have a perfectly round shape. Overall, elongated toilets can be more comfortable, but they also cost more to install. Thankfully, elongated bidet toilet seats cost around the same as their round counterparts. Elongated toilet seats measure 18” – 19.5” from the bolt holes to the front of the toilet. Round toilet seats are a perfect circle and don’t extend into the bathroom at all. These toilets are smaller and less expensive to install. They can be less comfortable, however. Round toilet seats measure 16” – 17.75” from the bolt holes to the front of the toilet.

Water Heater

A shot of cold water can be uncomfortable and unexpected. The best bidets in Canada provide warm water for your wash, but they might provide it differently. Either method will hook right into your toilet’s existing plumbing, and most are not difficult to install.

The two types of water heating systems are tankless and tank reliant. There are also hybrid systems that use both methods.

Endless/Tankless water heaters provide hot water on demand. After an initial splash of room-temperature water, the user will have warm water for as long as they want to wash. You can also make temperature adjustments during the wash because it instantly heats water to the temperature you specify.

Tank water heaters use the same technology as the water heater in your home. Inside the bidet is a tank full of water, and this water is heated over time to the user’s exact specifications. These tanks usually only last a short time, and longer washes will quickly turn colder.

Hybrid heaters use both methods, but still have unlimited supplies of warm water (like the tankless systems). If you want to use a tank-reliant water heater but also strive to be energy-efficient, this might be the option for you.

Nozzle Materials

Certain materials are just more sanitary than others, and this is true when it comes to bidet nozzles. While the nozzle will not be at the toilet’s waterline (and should therefore never touch any waste), it’s still important to make sure that your bidet nozzle is made of materials that are easy to clean and keep sanitary.

You can usually find plastic nozzles on the least expensive bidets. Other nozzles use a plastic base but coat them in stainless steel or aluminum. However, the best bidets in Canada use 100% stainless steel nozzles. There is no spray quality difference between them, for the most part. Instead, you’ll be looking for a nozzle that is sturdy and easy to clean.

The best nozzles are solid, free of any cracks or crevices, and provide self-cleaning.

Number of Nozzles

Most bidets use a single nozzle to keep you clean. This works just fine in most cases. The ‘family wash’ keeps those applicable back areas clean. This is, after all, the main purpose of a bidet.

However, the women in your home might appreciate a dual-nozzle bidet. These options have a ‘front wash’ nozzle for feminine cleansing. Usually, you can select which nozzle to use on the remote control. While this feature isn’t essential, it can help you feel fresher. Fewer bidets have dual nozzles, and they can be more expensive.

Nightlight

If you’ve ever had trouble finding the toilet in the middle of the night, you know how essential a nightlight can be. Most bidets include a nightlight option for their seats, eliminating the need to get a separate toilet light.

Be wary of a few things when choosing a bidet with a nightlight. Can you control the light? Some bidet models may switch the light on automatically, making you unable to turn it off. If the light is particularly bright (and the bathroom is near your bedroom), this can be a pain.



The best bidets in Canada come with adjustable nightlights, preferably with soft glows. Too bright, and a night light might hurt your eyes on your nighttime bathroom trips.

Sanitation

Because of the nature of bidets, keeping them clean is important. Peace of mind is everything, especially if you are trying out a bidet for the first time. Most bidets have self-cleaning features, but only for the nozzle. Usually, they will have a mechanism that releases a sanitizing wash after each use. The best bidets in Canada use this wash before and after each use. As stated above, a stainless-steel nozzle is easier to keep clean and will be able to stand up to multiple daily sanitation methods.

Design and Comfort

A bidet’s comfort level isn’t always about the water pressure, warm dryers, or seat warming features. Sometimes, it’s about the shape of the seat itself. Some bidets are perfectly contoured to fit just about anyone, while others have a sharp rise at the back to house all the components required for the bidet to function.

Depending on your body type and how you sit, either type may appeal to you. Before ordering, make sure that you can see a picture of the bidet and that you understand how the seat itself is shaped.

Heated Seat

Those cold winter nights can get uncomfortable with regular plastic toilet seats. Most bidets have a warming function to keep everyone comfortable while using the bathroom. Some bidets offer temperature control for their seat heaters, making it easy to choose a comfort level that will keep you happy. Others keep running even while you aren’t sitting down, which is only really a bad idea in the summertime or if you’re trying to conserve power.



Always check if a bidet has a heated seat, and stay informed about how that heating process works.

Other Features

The best bidets include a variety of features. If you can think of a feature that you’d like for your comfort, there is probably a bidet that uses this feature. Make sure that you carefully browse the list of included features, including some of the ones we’ve discussed before. Depending on your budget, the possibilities are endless.