Looking to buy a pre-construction condo near the Mississauga area? Based on the high-end areas available and amenities you’ll have right outside your door, you’re in luck.

Mississauga offers one of the best city placements, sitting right on the edge of the lake for evening relaxing and only a short distance from the busy professional atmosphere of downtown Toronto. With a population of over 828,000, the city offers opportunities to many with a lavish lifestyle. New pre-construction condos in Mississauga are in high demand, and for all the right reasons.

Let’s compare the details of Mississauga so you can decide if this city is right for you. We’ll look at the most popular neighbourhoods, the price of a home, and other aspects such as transportation and entertainment options.

Popular Neighborhoods in Mississauga

Different neighbourhoods across the city each have different atmospheres and attract different buyers. Mississauga neighbourhoods all have their benefits for each buyer, but here are some of the most popular for various reasons.

Streetsville

Streetsville, also known as “the village in the city,” is up first. The packed core area offers a strip of older-looking, aesthetic homes, and shops for everyone to enjoy. You can enjoy the small restaurants right inside your city as well as the nature that can be found surrounding.

The center street is also home to festivals and parades on special occasions. If this is something you like, Streetsville might be the perfect place for you to enjoy your personal time with friends and family.

Port Credit

Port Credit has what almost needs – a relaxing spot to enjoy your home. This neighbourhood is far enough away from the hustle and bustle that you can commute to work as needed and sit by the lake on the weekends.

Port Credit is one of Mississauga’s most desirable neighbourhoods for this reason alone. The other nightlife festivities, including bars and restaurants, are a big plus. The vibrant and exciting community is attractive to many.

Erin Mills

Next, we have Erin Mills as one of the most sought-after places to live in downtown Mississauga. Erin Mills is central to all, giving you the chance to commute around or stay in the busy core and enjoy the malls and high rises.

With the new pre-construction condos in this area, you’ll have plenty of choices on where to stay. This up-and-coming area is still seeing growth and will for years to come, with new build homes and attractions nearby.

Lorne Park

Lastly, Lorne Park makes the list as a prestigious neighbourhood loved by residents. Lorne Park is filled with beautiful homes on prominent properties that give off the homey look of cottages. The neighbourhood has a different ambience than the rest of Mississauga and acts like a bit of retreat from the busy city.

Down to earth and yet still high-end, Lorne Park is filled with nature and greenery. Not too far away from downtown Mississauga, you could still find an easy commute to visit the activity of the city.

Average Price of New Condos in Mississauga



The prices of homes in Mississauga differ by neighbourhood but are comparable to other similar-sized cities in Ontario. The average listing price of condos is currently listed at $695,000, which is similar to new pre-construction condos in Mississauga.

Standalone homes are quite a bit pricier at around $1,018,000 currently. Depending on the neighbourhood you choose to live in, these prices could vary. Lorne Park tends to be on the more expensive side, where Erin Mills has more affordable options on the market.

Over the last several years, pre-construction condo prices have reflected these prices:

2010 $228,000 2013 $252,000 2016 $315,000 2019 $441,000 2020 $474,000 2021 $499,000 Data from https://mississauga.listing.ca/real-estate-price-history.htm

Transportation to and from Mississauga



If you’re living within Mississauga, you are in the perfect location to enjoy spots just outside the city borders. Lucky for you, there are plenty of transportation options to support working and travelling outside of the city.

The city of Mississauga runs on a transport service known as MiWay. These buses run frequently and go all across the city. For movement out of the city, the GoTrain service has two locations within the city and will take you either east or west to neighbouring towns. This is a fast and easy way to visit downtown Toronto for work or leisure when needed and is an affordable option as well.

Entertainment in Mississauga

Entertainment in Mississauga is vast, regardless of your idea of a good time. The different neighbourhoods offer unique attractions both inside and outdoors for people of all ages that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Downtown Mississauga is full of large malls and shops to check out. Activities like bars, arcades, and restaurants are on every corner and encompass all cultures, making for a great experience. For the older population, there is a nightlife to enjoy with friends and partners when you feel like enjoying the city.

If you are a fan of the outdoors, you can visit one of the many walking trails nearby the Erin Mills Park or sit by the lake and enjoy the fresh air at any time of year. The many outdoor parks are enjoyed by families and young adults during the months of warm weather and pick up popularity in the summertime.

The employment rate in Mississauga

Thanks to the busy downtown core and close proximity to Toronto, Mississauga sees high employment rates and plenty of opportunities for newcomers. The unemployment rate is 5%, significantly lower than the national rate.

New citizens looking for jobs have various opportunities within the city itself. The labour force of Mississauga currently hosts 421,223 people and employs many local residents. This opportunity is enormous for people looking to move into the city.

A few facts about Mississauga

You now know everything this is to know about Mississauga and why moving here could be an excellent option for you. Here are five more interesting facts about the city for you to know:

Japan and Mississauga have a sister-city relationship and have since 1981. Japan has a Mississauga Park, and there is a Japanese park located in Mississauga. Mississauga blends together a huge variety of cultures, including more than 145 different spoken languages within the single city. Mississauga is home to Canada’s largest and most used airport, Pearson International Airport. There are 61 of the Fortune 500 businesses located within the business center of the city of Mississauga – offering superior career opportunities. For many years Mississauga was listed as the safest place to live in Canada and is still known as having one of the lowest crime rates in the country.

Is a Pre-Construction Condo in Mississauga worth it?

Are you ready to move in? Mississauga has great chances to offer everyone, and the new pre-construction condos in Mississauga are providing these opportunities to even more citizens. The employment rate is high, and job opportunities are widespread, adding to the high living standards seen by most residents.

Be sure to check out the great outdoor parks and job opportunities within the wonderful city of Mississauga to see what it has to offer you. The city is filled with a rich history for you to explore, and living here will be complete with a balanced work-life lifestyle.

New pre-construction condos in Mississauga are on the way, so keep an eye out.