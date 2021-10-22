Hamilton is an up-and-coming city that offers the feeling of downtown excitement mixed with the community feel of a smaller town. Home to more than 570,000 people, Hamilton is a prospect for many new home buyers. Are you looking to see if Hamilton could be a place you’d love to live in? Keep reading to find out!

Before into any new city, it’s crucial to compare the important factors to make sure you know it’ll be a great addition to your ideal lifestyle. This includes looking at some of the popular neighbourhoods to see where people enjoy living, the typical price points of homes in each area, and other points such as attraction and transportation options.

We’ve outlined all of this information for you so you can check out if Hamilton is the spot for you. If it is, be sure to check out the new pre-construction condos in Hamilton!

Popular Neighborhoods for Pre-Construction Condos in Hamilton

Before moving into or around Hamilton, understanding some of the most popular neighbourhoods is a must-do before deciding where to look for a home. Each neighbourhood has a unique feel that differs from all others and factors that allow it to stand out.

Corktown

First, on the list, we have Corktown, a neighbourhood treasured by Hamilton residents. Corktown is known as the heart of Hamilton, central to other neighbourhoods and filled with activities such as parks, shopping malls, restaurants, and much more for residents to enjoy.

The residents living here love the beautiful, old homes that show the history of the city along with the modern updates. Corktown park is enjoyed by kids in the neighbourhood and the streets are always enjoyed by residents on walks at all times of the day.

Stoney Creek

Next on the list is Stoney Creek, a Hamilton neighbourhood that grew in popularity thanks to its prime location and beautiful scenery. Stony Creek is in the centre of Toronto and Burlington with easy access to all major highways.

Stoney Creek neighbourhood is a waterfront area with plenty of new development bringing the area to life. There’s a great view of the lake and boat dock, as well as a nice beach you can spend a day relaxing on. Residents here love the picturesque community and the fast-growing pace of the new community.

Durand

Durand is a historic neighbourhood with a community-centred feeling that citizens adore. This area, in particular, puts on plenty of events for the locals and there is always something to do in the little neighbourhood.

Durand is close to downtown Hamilton where the hub of the city resides. This neighbourhood is also known to offer a wide range of housing opportunities, ranging from new condos to historic standalone homes. Residents here love the quietness of the neighbourhood.

West Hamilton

West Hamilton is a neighbourhood that differs from the other historic areas of Hamilton. West Hamilton is trendy and gives the feel of a newer village, filled with appealing coffee shops, local vendors and quaint places to spend time with friends.

Homes in this area are large and typically on big plots of land. The green spaces and natural parks are found throughout and are something to definitely check out, and are a spot to be enjoyed by all ages.

Kirkendall

On the southwestern part of Hamilton lies Kirkendall, a lively neighbourhood that is loved for its luscious trails and excellent family lifestyle. Kirkendall is home to nature trails and hiking paths for everyone nearby to enjoy.

This neighbourhood is surrounded by trendy local shops and delicious restaurants run by locals. The nightlife is run by bars and patios enjoyed by the population, creating a friendly atmosphere. In recent years the new build condos in Hamilton have helped the area grow in popularity.

Average Price of New Pre-Construction Condos in Hamilton

Homes in Hamilton are priced relatively equal to other parts of Ontario, if not better. Recent homes have been selling at around $870,000, and condos around $370,000. Some neighbourhoods see higher prices than this depending on the location.

Homes in the Durand neighbourhood tend to be more affordable than others, typically priced around $637,000. Higher priced locations include Stoney Creek which has an average house price of $890,000.

Over the past few years, pre-construction condo prices in Hamilton have varied.

2011 $ 186,000 2014 $206,000 2017 $325,000 2020 $366,000 2021 $391,000 Data from https://hamilton.listing.ca/real-estate-price-history.htm

Transportation To and From Hamilton

Hamilton is central to many transportation opportunities and is close enough to offer an easy commute to other neighbouring cities.

Within the city, Hamilton relies on the Hamilton Street Railway. The HSR offers buses for residents to commute within city barriers and is an affordable route for those who rely on it.

If you’re planning on working or visiting outside of the city, the Go Train is a reliable method. This can get you all the way into Toronto or down to Niagara when you need it.

Entertainment in Hamilton

Entertainment in Hamilton is not insignificant, and you can always find something to do. Hamilton amenities are widespread and cover a wide array of interests for all residents.

The outdoor scenery is huge, and if that is what interests you, can have you immersed in new natural places every weekend. The waterfalls and trails can be explored to find new places you love.

On the other hand, the core entertainment centre of Hamilton is packed with restaurants and patios to explore the nightlife around your new home. You can check out one of the many sports arenas or concert halls on your weekend to enjoy time in the city.

Employment Rate in Hamilton

Hamilton has an unemployment rate of about 8.1%. Luckily for new residents, the plenty of job opportunities offered by the city itself and neighbouring towns in a variety of industries. If you move into the city with hopes of finding a new job, the downtown core is sure to have something to suit your expertise and support a healthy lifestyle.

Interesting Facts About Hamilton

Now that you know the details about Hamilton and what the city has to offer, here are some more interesting facts about the city to wrap up everything you learned!

Hamilton Ontario is the waterfall capital of the world. Home to over 130 waterfalls, this title is no surprise. Hamilton contains one of the largest botanical gardens in all of Canada, the Royal Botanical Gardens. This is over 980 hectares of land that you can wander about. Within the city of Hamilton there are over 49 kilometres of city-owned forest trails. Hamilton is home to McMaster University, a top ranked school in Canada. The largest commercial bakery in Canada is located in Hamilton. Canada Bread bakes on over 25 acres of land in a 350,000 square foot facility.

Should You Buy A New Pre-Construction Condo in Hamilton?

To wrap up, Hamilton is a historic city with something wonderful to offer everyone who lives there. Each part of the city encompasses a different crowd and entertainment options for all to enjoy. Whether you like outdoor retreats or a night on the town, there is something for you.

New pre-construction condos in Hamilton and older historic homes are reasonably priced and nearby all the right places. Be sure to check them out!