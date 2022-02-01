Canada E-Mail Marketing Statistics in 2022

The invention of the email revolutionized communication, as within a matter of seconds you can receive news from all around the world. Many companies have adopted their marketing model to include email updates, with consistent promotional deals, membership perks, and new merchandise emails being sent to their consumer base. With the rise of social media, digital marketing has taken on a life of its own. Nevertheless, email continues to be a marketing staple, with companies utilizing automation software to plan and deliver content on a set schedule.

To learn more about the specifics behind email marketing in Canada, take a look at our statistics compilation down below.

Must-Know Facts about Email Marketing

In 2018, over 26% of marketing emails were opened in Canada

Publishing enterprises have the highest email click rate in Canada

Weekends have the lowest email click rates

Email Return on Investment (ROI) averages $36 for every $1 marketers spend

49% of emails globally are read on mobile devices

64% of millennials find email as the most personable marketing channel

4 billion people use email worldwide

Global email marketing market reached $7.5 billion in 2020

As of March 2021, 86% of teens and adults reported they used email. (eMarketer)

Over 306 billion emails are sent on a daily basis. A March 2021 Statistics Canada survey revealed almost 90% of adults and teens, over the age of 15, used email in the past three months, translating to roughly 29 million Canadians. The second and third most common activities were instant messaging and listening to music, respectively.

Over 40% of surveyed Canadians described their inbox as “somewhat organized,” compared to 27% who claimed theirs was “chaotic.”

Email marketing continues to be one of the most commonly utilized marketing techniques due to its proven success. Email conversion rates are 40 times higher than that of social media, with automated emails receiving 152% click rates compared to broadcast emails. Customers tend to stay subscribed to marketing emails in order to receive important information, such as delivery updates, promotional deals, and store changes.

For business-to-business marketers, email marketing is used for lead generation. Email newsletters tend to have higher engagement rates than standard digital marketing. Over half of website traffic stems from mobile devices, making it imperative businesses ensure their digital marketing is optimized for mobile devices. About 20% of email campaigns are not. Small businesses receive the highest return on investment via email marketing.

As of 2018, reading emails on mobile devices resulted in an over 30% open rate with an almost 40% click rate. In 2019, 42% of email opens occurred via a mobile device. The most common mobile email applications are Apple iPhone mail and Gmail.

Similar patterns are seen in the United States, as 81% of small and medium-size businesses surveyed stated email marketing is their core activity for customer acquisition, and 80% claimed email marketing contributes significantly to customer retention. A Marketing Sherpa survey found that over 90% of Americans want to receive promotional emails.

Almost 60% of email users check their email more than 15 times a day. (Marketing News Canada)

Approximately 58.6% of Canadians checked their email more than 15 times a day, with 17.2% checking 10-15 times a day, and 13.3% checking 5-10 times. A Jelly study found that only 31.25% of respondents between the ages of 25 to 34 open all the emails they receive, compared to only 12.12% of those aged 35 to 44. In 2016, individual women spent seven minutes more checking emails on a mobile device compared to men.

As of 2018, personalized email subject lines showed a 17% increase in open rates. Almost 70% of email recipients will send a marketing email to spam based on its subject line. Altering the design of an email can also increase engagement rates. Adding a video can increase click rates by 300% while GIF additions increase clicks by 42%.

Email marketing has high return on investment, averaging $36 for every $1 marketers spent. (Litmus)

Though email return on investment (ROI) depends on a business’s industry, the average ROI is $36 per every $1 on marketing spent. Retail, e-Commerce, and consumer goods see the highest ROI with $45 for every $1 spent, followed by marketing agencies (42:1), software and technology firms (36:1) and media, publishing, events, sports and entertainment companies (32:1).

ROI depends on specific email marketing strategies as well. Companies that run A/B tests; utilize dynamic content, animated GIFs, checklists, and live content; and apply third-party software see higher ROIs.

The best time to send emails is 4 a.m. (Xperiencify)

In Canada and the United States, emails sent at 4 a.m. have the greatest open rates, with 32%. Click rates drastically drop at 6 a.m. to 3.2%. Other studies show relatively similar morning success rates, with a 99Firms study reporting the best time for email sendoffs is between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a Litmus study showing 21% of emails are opened between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Email open rates tend to be highest on Fridays, at 20.6%. Higher click rates – at about 2.3% – are seen on Tuesdays. Over 50% of email recipients will not open an email from an email address, not in their contact list.

A HubSpot global study found that 61% of users cite the frequency of marketing emails as the number one reason for unsubscribing. About 34% of those unsubscribing claim they received an email at least once a day from the respective company. Approximately 17% unsubscribed because they found one or more emails a week too many. Other reasons for unsubscribing include over-promotional or spam-like content and irrelevant content.

Databox found over 30% of companies using email marketing send out emails on a weekly basis. About 27% send emails out multiple times a month. Choosing quantity over quality for email marketing can backfire for companies aiming to increase brand recognition and customer loyalty.

Companies must abide by the Canada Anti-Spam Law. (MailChimp)

In 2014, the Canada Anti-Spam Law was introduced and applied to any commercial electronic message sent or received by a Canadian device. The law requires any commercial electronic messages to receive consent before sending out correspondence. Consent can either be explicit, through direct agreement from the consumer, or implicit, due to an existing business relationship, referral follow-up, or other certain business-related instances.

Companies who do not abide by the Anti-Spam Law regulations can receive $10 million in fines. Non-abiding individuals can be fined up to $1 million per violation.

Most professionals already spend plenty of time staring at screens and checking up on their business email at work. That means, if businesses want to engage customers, their email marketing strategy must be adapted to consumer preferences. The frequency and quality of emails greatly affect open and click rates. Utilizing third-party software can also provide a more in-depth analysis of consumer demographics and click/open rates. From email headings to the actual content, email marketing requires thought-out material that respects and recognizes the importance of its clientele.

Sources

