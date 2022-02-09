Memory foam mattresses are comfortable, contour to your body, and help you get a more restful night of sleep. Since memory foam is more popular than ever, it makes sense that a ton of different memory foam mattresses have hit the market recently. These mattresses provide a range of features to help improve your sleep.

We’ve carefully curated this list of the best memory foam mattresses in Canada. The mattresses represented here were evaluated based on their specifications, performance, and more. We’re sure that one of these will be the best mattress for you!

Best Memory Foam Mattress in Canada

Best Overall – The Novosbed Mattress

Best Edge Support – The Douglas Mattress

Best Pillow-Top – Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress

Best Cooling – GhostBed Classic

Best Hybrid – The Noa Luxe

Best Motion Isolation – The Endy Mattress

Best Zoned Support – Casper Original Mattress

Best Warranty – Puffy Lux Mattress

Best Overall: The Novosbed Mattress

The Novosbed mattress offers a great, customizable user experience. Rather than a single firmness option, the Novosbed Mattress uses three base firmness options to start you out. If you find that the mattress is too firm or too soft, you can purchase a Comfort+ Kit to adjust the firmness. No other mattress retailer offers this level of customization when it comes to firmness.

Because of the wide range of firmness options, this mattress is best for most sleepers in Canada. Regardless of which option you choose, you’ll get three levels of open-cell, high-density foam to help cushion your pressure points and get a restful sleep.

The washable cover is extremely soft and comfortable to the touch. It’s made with TENCEL fibres, sustainably sourced, and eco-conscious. It’s stretchy, machine washable, and easily unzips from the rest of the mattress. The bottom part of the cover is made of durable upholstery-grade material, ensuring that the foam inside is safe no matter what. To add even more protection, the interior foam is covered by an elastic material that stretches to keep foam safe.

This mattress uses an open-cell foam design, which helps isolate motion and keep the heat down. The first layer, the ‘Comfort Zone’, is made to be cool and comfortable. This is the layer that controls the firmness of the mattress, and it works to cradle your body and provide relief in these problem areas. The Transition Zone adds deeper pressure point relief, isolates most motion, and provides deep contouring ahead of the firmer support zone. This thick bottom layer offers balanced full-body support for the rest of the mattress.

Specs and Details:

Type: All-foam

All-foam Sleep Trial: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 years

15 years Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Layers: 3

3 Firmness: 4 (soft), 6 (medium), 7 (firm)

How Does The Novosbed Mattress Perform?

Motion Isolation

The foam support core and soft, pliable transition layer help this mattress isolate motion better than some of its competitors. Regardless of which firmness option you choose, the mattress stops most of the motion from the other side of the bed. Whether your partner is tossing and turning or getting out of bed often, you won’t feel it.

Temperature Control

The open-cell foam used throughout the mattress helps to control temperature. Each open cell absorbs and dissipates heat. There is no cooling gel foam here, but the mattress overall is more breathable than traditional closed-cell foam. The result is a mattress that’s great for those who don’t overheat as they sleep.

Edge Support

This mattress offers great support through the middle of the mattress but lacks a little bit of the edge support we’d like to see. It doesn’t offer a support perimeter or a firmer foam border, meaning those who sleep close to the edge may find themselves in need of a little extra support.

Pressure Relief

The Novosbed mattress features three layers of dense foam, which cushion pressure points and help give you balanced full-body support. The top comfort zone fine-tunes your comfort, while the transition layer in the middle contours to your body, providing next-level pressure relief.

The Novosbed Mattress is Great for:

Back sleepers

Side sleepers

Couples

Sleepers who don’t overheat easily

The Good

The Novosbed Mattress features 3 base firmness options, allowing you to customize the mattress from the start. Each layer is made with a premium, high-density foam that offers superior pressure relief. If the firmness isn’t to your liking, you can purchase a Comfort+ Kit, which allows you to increase or decrease firmness as needed.

3 base firmness options

Premium high-density foam layers

Comfort+ firmness adjustment system

The Bad

While the Novosbed Mattress excels in nearly every area, it lacks the firm edge support that some sleepers need.

No firm edge support

Best Edge Support: The Douglas Mattress

The Douglas Mattress offers a host of features that should make your sleep more comfortable overall, including temperature control and motion isolation. The three layers of foam within the mattress work to keep you cool and comfortable while offering an eco-conscious construction. This mattress offers great responsiveness, bounce, and motion isolation as well! This is due to the way the mattress is made.

The CoolSense cover is made of sustainable Tencel. It’s removable and machine washable, so you can refresh it any time you need to wash the rest of your bedding. This cover wicks away moisture as you sleep, helping the layer below keep you cool all night long.

The first layer of foam is a soothing ecoLight Cooling Gel. It’s a high-density memory foam alternative that uses 40% less carbon than standard memory foam. It’s just as comfortable but keeps you cool much better than standard memory foam would. The next layer is responsive Elastex, a synthetic latex that is non-allergenic and made without the chemicals of natural latex. This layer is supportive and contouring, allowing for greater pressure relief and spinal alignment than other foam layers.

The support foam bottom layer helps to isolate motion and provide support from one edge of the mattress to the other. You won’t feel your partner moving around restlessly during the night, which can help you sleep better.

Specs and Details:

Type: All-foam

All-foam Sleep Trial: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 years

15 years Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Layers: 3

3 Firmness: 5.5 (medium)

How Does The Douglas Mattress Perform?

Motion Isolation

The Douglas Mattress offers great motion isolation for restless couples. The combination of Elastex and memory foam helps to adequately isolate motion from small disturbances. You won’t be able to feel your partner tossing and turning, but the bed might shake or jostle when they get out of bed.

Temperature Control

The top layer of ecoLight Cooling Gel Foam helps provide most of this mattress’s temperature control features. This layer helps to move heat away from you as you sleep, reducing the build-up that leads to uncomfortable sweating. The cover is breathable and cooling, too. You’ll sleep cooler overall due to these layers.

Edge Support

The Douglas mattress doesn’t have any specific edge support features, but the edges are firm regardless. While other mattresses get softer around the edges, the Douglas mattress remains the same firmness throughout. The edges won’t sink excessively, giving you more room to move around comfortably.

Pressure Relief

The three layers of foam in the Douglas mattress provide great pressure relief, especially for back and stomach sleepers. The Elastex foam in the middle layer helps offer support and relief pressure without the sinking feeling usually associated with all-foam mattresses.

The Douglas Mattress is Great for:

Back sleepers

Side sleepers

Combination sleepers

Those who sleep hot

The Good

The Douglas mattress is made with eco-conscious foam materials with less impact than standard foams. The CoolSense Tencel cover is sustainable and cool, with moisture-wicking and temperature control properties. The surface is also more responsive than standard memory foam, with a bouncy quality due to the Elastex foam layer. This layer also helps reduce the sinking feeling associated with memory foam.

Eco-conscious foam materials

CoolSense Tencel cover

Bouncy and responsive

No ‘sinking’ feeling

The Bad

While the Douglas mattress is comfortable enough for most sleepers, those weighing 230 pounds or more might have trouble getting comfortable.

Not ideal for heavier sleepers

Best Pillow-Top: Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress

Logan & Cove’s Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress offers unique features compared to the other mattresses on our list. Two separate firmness options provide different sleeping experiences. Choose the one that more closely aligns with your sleep preferences to try. Medium Plush is a medium mattress, rated at about a 5.5 on the firmness scale. Luxury Firm is a firm mattress, rated at about a 7.5 on the firmness scale.

No matter which you choose, the mattress follows the same basic construction. The cover creates a soft, comfortable surface. Like the rest of the mattress, this cover is made with premium materials that offer a luxury feel without a luxury price tag. The fill below is just as soft and comfortable, providing you with a soft surface to sink into. The silk-blend pillow-top fill works to create a cloud-like experience. It’s breathable, so it offers cooling properties as well.

These properties are helped by three layers of high-density cooling and bio-foam below the fill layer. Together, they work to reduce heat and keep you comfortable no matter how hot you sleep. Below the cooling layers is a layer of high-density transition foam, which helps cushion your transition from foam to coils. It keeps you from touching the coil layer at all. Inside are individually zoned and pocketed steel springs that help keep your spine properly aligned and provide superior support.

Specs and Details:

Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Sleep Trial: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 years

15 years Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Layers: 5

5 Firmness: 5.5 (Medium Plush), 7.5 (Luxury Firm)

How Does the Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress Perform?

Motion Isolation

The Logan & Cove mattress doesn’t isolate motion as well as an all-foam mattress might. However, for a hybrid mattress, it isolates motion better than you might expect. The coils inside are individually pocketed, so they compress individually. This helps slow or stop the spread of motion to the other side of the mattress.

Temperature Control

Under the soft pillow-top, you’ll find several layers of cooling foam. The top is breathable, and the coil support layer promotes airflow. Together, these features help keep the Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress cool as you sleep.

Edge Support

This mattress offers superb edge support, with almost no compression when you sit or lay near the edges. The coils are surrounded by a thick edge support foam that helps keep you upright and comfortable no matter how close you are to the edge of the mattress.

Pressure Relief

The combination of pillow top and soft, transitional foam helps relieve pressure wonderfully. The top of the mattress sinks a bit due to the pillow-top fill, but ultimately it cradles your body better than some traditional foam.

The Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress is Great for:

Sleepers in all positions

Those who sleep cooler

People who long for a soft, pillow-top experience

The Good

Logan & Cove’s luxury pillow-top mattress features premium features and luxury materials. Together, these hand-chosen materials create a great user experience that feels more expensive than it is. The two firmness options give you more choices, which is great for those who have very specific support and firmness needs. Finally, the zoned and pocketed coils help to keep you supported, promote airflow, and reduce motion transfer between partners.

Supportive zoned and pocketed coils

Two firmness options

Premium features and luxury materials

The Bad

While the different firmness options are great, the Luxury Firm option may be too firm for most normal users.

Luxury Firm is very firm

Best Cooling: GhostBed Classic Mattress

GhostBed’s flagship mattress, the GhostBed Classic, offers the best cooling technology, paired with four thick layers of comfortable foam. This bed works tirelessly to ensure that you are properly supported, cooled, and rested.

The plush cover is soft, durable, smooth. This layer works to promote breathability, something that continues throughout the construction of the mattress. The first layer, a non-allergenic aerated latex foam layer, helps channel heat away from you as you sleep. It also offers a responsive surface that combination sleepers will love.

The gel foam layer features large cells and gel microbeads to help reduce heat. It moves heat away from you, reducing build-up with the help of the layers that came before. Together, these elements help create a beautifully constructed mattress. Each layer is perched atop a layer of high-density base foam that works to align your body and provide balanced support.

The GhostBed Classic is one of the best memory foam mattresses in Canada, but it’s also one of the best on our list. This bed solves all the problems that some have with standard memory foam effortlessly.

Specs and Details:

Type: All-foam

All-foam Sleep Trial: 101 nights

101 nights Warranty: 20 years

20 years Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King, Split King Layers: 3

3 Firmness: 7.0 (firm)

How Does The GhostBed Classic Perform?

Motion Isolation

Layers of foam, including the dense support core, help the GhostBed Classic reduce motion transfer better than most innerspring mattresses. You might be able to feel a bit of movement, but usually not enough to wake you up.

Temperature Control

Temperature control is where the GhostBed Classic shines. Their layers of aerated foam and proprietary open-cell gel memory foam help keep you cool all night long, especially if you sleep warm.

Edge Support

While the Ghostbed Classic doesn’t have any special edge support features, it offers passable edge support for those sleeping near the edge of the bed.

Pressure Relief

The GhostBed Classic mattress relives a great deal of pressure, particularly for back and stomach sleepers. Side sleepers will also find the pressure relief adequate, though it’s less helpful for them.

The GhostBed Classic Mattress is Great for:

Side sleepers

Stomach sleepers

Sleepers who need help with spinal alignment

Sleepers who overhead easily

The Good

Every layer in the GhostBed Classic helps keep you cool and supported. The thick support layer is thicker than many on the market, providing better pressure point relief than competitors. Their proprietary cooling technology keeps you from overheating, helped by the top layer of aerated latex.

Thick support layer

Lots of cooling technology

Aerated latex keeps you cool and comfortable

The Bad

While the GhostBed Classic does well in all of our performance areas, it isn’t compatible with platform foundations. If you want a platform foundation (or already own one), you won’t be able to use it with the GhostBed Classic.

Not compatible with platform foundations

Best Hybrid: The Noa Luxe Mattress

The Noa Luxe has one of the most unique designs we’ve seen on our list. This mattress is a hybrid, meaning it offers a layer of supportive coils along with soft, contouring memory foam. However, the Noa Luxe uses two layers of coils to help support sleepers of all types.

All of the foams used in the construction of this mattress have an open-cell design to help promote breathability and cooling throughout. Each layer is expertly designed to provide the best support, motion isolation, pressure relief, and more. The cover is a hand-tufted Tencel pillow-top that is both antibacterial and hypoallergenic.

The pillow-top itself is made of two layers of foam under a layer of soft, plush fill. The first is a layer of cooling gel memory foam to provide the first layer of pressure relief. This layer is also the first line of defence against heat built-up as you sleep. The next layer is a luxury foam, infused with bamboo charcoal. This eco-conscious foam is extremely porous, so it absorbs moisture. It’s also free of fragrances and allergens, and it’s non-toxic!

Next is a layer of responsive micro-coils. This coil layer adapts to your body, providing breathable support where you need it most. But it doesn’t stop there! The next layer is firm motion-isolation foam, so you stay asleep when your partner is restless. Below this transition layer is a zoned, ergonomic coil layer with firmer coils in the middle of the bed. More than any other layer, these coils promote proper spinal alignment. The springs are individually pocketed for better airflow, too.

The coil layer is encased in a thick, durable foam for superior edge support. This mattress truly has all of the support, cooling, and motion isolation you could need from a hybrid mattress.

Specs and Details:

Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Sleep Trial: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 years

15 years Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Twin, Full, Queen, King Layers: 6

6 Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm)

How Does the Noa Luxe Perform?

Motion Isolation

Each coil and micro-coil in the Noa Luxe are individually wrapped, helping to isolate motion better than an innerspring. Additional layers of transition foam adapt to the movement, stopping it in its tracks.

Temperature Control

In addition to excellent support, each layer of coils promotes breathability and airflow. Layers of latex and gel memory foam wick away heat and keep you cool no matter how warm you sleep.

Edge Support

A firm layer of support foam helps the mattress maintain support from corner to corner. This thick layer allows you to enjoy the supportive coils without touching them, but also helps to prevent sagging and help you sit more comfortably while you put on your shoes in the morning.

Pressure Relief

Bamboo charcoal latex, gel memory foam, and two layers of coil support help relieve pressure across your body. Your pressure points are supported as the foam layers support your body, allowing you a more comfortable night’s sleep – every night.

The Noa Luxe Mattress is Great for:

Side sleepers

Combination sleepers

Warm sleepers

Those who sleep near the edge of the mattress

The Good

The Noa Luxe features a unique design. Two coil layers, including a micro-coil layer and a standard coil layer, create a supportive and breathable core. A solid perimeter of edge support helps keep you supported no matter where you’re sleeping on the mattress. Finally, the zoned support layers offer ergonomic full-body support, with firmer coils in the middle of the mattress.

Two layers of coils and micro coils

Perimeter edge support

Zoned, ergonomic support layers

The Bad

The Noa Luxe offers stunning performance in most of our performance categories, alongside numerous outstanding features. However, it’s only available in four size options, excluding Twin XL and California King from the standard available sizes.

Limited size options

Best Motion Isolation: The Endy Mattress

The Endy Mattress has two very special features, so we had to include it on our list. The foam itself is made differently here, providing great motion isolation and better breathability. It doesn’t react to heat in the same way as traditional memory foam.

Instead, this mattress maintains the same feeling no matter what season it is. While some memory form mattresses fall prey to a seasonal change inconsistency, the Endy mattress stays the same in the summer as it does in the winter.

But that’s not the only thing that’s special about the Endy mattress. Over and over again, the Endy mattress has been rated as one of the best memory foam mattresses for couples in Canada. Its open-air cell design allows each space within the mattress to absorb the shock of movement. The result is a mattress that is comfortable, cool, and reduces motion transfer like none before.

Three layers of this special foam help keep you supported and aligned. The cover can be removed and thrown in with your laundry, so it’s easy to refresh your mattress often!

Specs and Details:

Type: All-foam

All-foam Sleep Trial: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 10 years

10 years Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Layers: 3

3 Firmness: 6 (medium)

How Does The Endy Mattress Perform?

Motion Isolation

The Endy mattress provides some of the best motion isolation you can find in a bed-in-a-box mattress. While other mattresses on our list provide adequate motion isolation in their own right, the Endy mattress offers near-perfect motion control. Couples (especially those with restless partners) will love this mattress.

Temperature Control

This mattress offers adequate temperature control for those that don’t sleep too hot. The breathable cover and open-cell memory foam will keep most sleepers cool without much trouble.

Edge Support

Edge support is the only area where the Endy mattress doesn’t perform as well. While the edges don’t compress too much, the edges do sag when you lay near them or sit to put on your slippers.

Pressure Relief

Three layers of foam provide great pressure relief. They contour to your body, keeping you elevated without discomfort.

The Endy Mattress is Great for:

Couples

Back sleepers

Combination sleepers

The Good

Endy’s flagship mattress is one of the best for motion isolation. The soft, breathable cover helps you sleep cooler throughout the night, while the durable HD polyfoam base keeps you supported and prevents sagging over time. The memory foam used in the Endy mattress is super responsive, too!

Superb motion isolation for couples

Soft, breathable cover

Durable HD Poly Foam base

Ideal responsiveness for memory foam

The Bad

The Endy mattress performs well in all other areas, but it doesn’t provide enough edge support for those who sleep near the edge.

Edge support isn’t great

Best Zoned Support: Casper Original Mattress

The Casper Original mattress was the first in a long line of online retail mattresses created by Casper. This mattress uses all of its expertise from previous mattress experience to create the perfect levels of cooling and support.

The first layer is a cooling AirScape aerated latex. Thousands of holes channel heat away from you as you sleep, creating a more comfortable experience overall. Next comes a layer of zoned support foam. Unlike many of the other foams on our list, this layer is firmer in the middle and softer at your shoulders. This means that your lumbar and hips are adequately supported while you sleep, promoting alignment and reducing discomfort.

The soft, cool cover helps create a comfortable sleeping surface, but this mattress works to reduce pressure while also providing the best possible support foam we could ask for. Side sleepers and those who need a little more support around their hips and back (without too much pressure on their shoulders) will enjoy this mattress.

Specs and Details:

Type: All-foam

All-foam Sleep Trial: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 10 years

10 years Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Layers: 3

3 Firmness: 6 (medium)

How Does the Casper Original Mattress Perform?

Motion Isolation

The Casper Original mattress performs a bit better than average when it comes to motion isolation. This means that you aren’t likely to feel your partner moving around a lot during the night.

Temperature Control

The top layer of AirScape foam increases breathability, helping circulate air and channel heat away from you as you sleep. This foam is the main reason that the mattress sleeps so cool.

Edge Support

This mattress doesn’t use any special edge support features, but the dense poly foam base does a great job throughout the mattress. The firmer foam in the middle of the transition later, right where most would sit to put on their shoes, improves the edge support greatly.

Pressure Relief

Due to the ergonomic, zoned nature of the support foam layers in this mattress, it offers better pressure relief than most of the others on our list. No matter how you sleep, your pressure points won’t trouble you with the Casper Original mattress.

The Casper Original Mattress is Great for:

Back sleepers

Those who need more support at the lumbar

Sleepers who need softer foam at the shoulders

The Good

The Casper Original Mattress offers a host of impressive features, including zoned, ergonomic support. The firmer foam gives you support right where you need it, while an aerated foam layer promotes airflow and keeps you cool. The cover is soft and comfortable. It’s been recycled from plastic bottles, so it’s eco-conscious as well.

The zoned support layer has three ergonomic zones

Aerated top layer channels heat away from you

Soft, comfortable recycled cover

The Bad

While the Casper Original mattress is about a 6 on the firmness scale, the foam is a little softer than most side sleepers may prefer.

Too soft for side sleepers

Best Warranty: Puffy Lux Mattress

The Puffy Lux mattress is packed with features that make it one of the best memory foam mattresses in Canada. First, it’s hypoallergenic. The cover is both stain-resistant and features a hypoallergenic, antimicrobial cover that is best for those with allergies.

Four layers of foam offer breathable, body-adapting support. Layers of cooling foam and adaptive support foam help keep you comfortable all night long no matter how you sleep. This mattress was designed specifically to appeal to sleepers of all types, so everyone should find something they like about this mattress.

It’s compatible with any surface. Unlike most foam mattresses, you can simply put the mattress on the floor if you have to. The support comes from the dense support core rather than any particular foundation. This support foam and the layers of contouring, cooling foam help keep your body comfortable. It provides support right where you need it, reducing pressure points and creating a unique sleep experience. Plus, the lifetime warranty means that Puffy is very much proud of its mattress.

Specs and Details:

Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Sleep Trial: 101 nights

101 nights Warranty: Lifetime

Lifetime Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Layers: 4

4 Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm)

How Does the Puffy Lux Mattress Perform?

Motion Isolation

The all-foam construction offers some of the best motion isolation on our list. If your partner is often restless, this might be the perfect mattress to ensure a better night of sleep.

Temperature Control

Puffy’s Lux model offers a breathable, cooling foam construction. There are several layers of temperature-control foam. All of them work together to channel heat away from you as you sleep.

Edge Support

This mattress is about average when it comes to edge support in foam mattresses. It isn’t great, but it doesn’t lack any more than mattresses made with the same materials.

Pressure Relief

The Puffy Lux’s four foam layers work together to provide superior pressure point relief across your body. This is partly due to the layers of body-adapting cloud foam that offer support where you need it most.

The Puffy Lux Mattress is Great for:

Couples

Hot sleepers

Side sleepers

The Good

The Puffy Lux mattress is designed to be compatible with every base on the market, as long as it’s the same size as your mattress. It’s also designed to work for most sleepers, so it provides great support for each sleeping position. The adapting foam layers expertly relieve pressure, leading to a higher level of comfort.

Compatible with all bases

Designed for most sleepers

Adapting foam to relieve pressure

The Bad

The Puffy Lux Mattress offers great performance elsewhere, but it lacks that firm edge support most sleepers would enjoy.

No firm edge support

The Ultimate Guide to Memory Foam Mattresses for Canadians

Before you can choose the perfect memory foam mattress, there are a few things you should know. We’ve put together this guide to help you navigate the sometimes complicated world of memory foam mattresses.

Memory Foam 101

Memory foam is a soft, elastic material found in most mattresses you can order online. Indeed, many mattresses on the market today (in stores and online) use memory foam in some capacity. It creates a soft layer of contouring, supportive foam that many find to be more comfortable than other types of mattresses.

This is, in part, due to the way that it works. Memory foam is created to respond to force and heat. When you lay down on a memory foam mattress, the mattress will contour to your body slowly. Your body heat helps to create a depression in the foam that is perfectly suited for you. This way, the mattress can offer even, full-body support. Once you’ve spent some time on the mattress, it will adapt to your body and provide support where you need it most.

Most memory foam retains its original shape when you get up from the mattress. It’s slow to rise, but eventually, the surface of the mattress will be the same as before you laid down.

The longer you lay on your mattress, the softer it will feel. Memory foam traditionally softens with heat, and becomes firmer as it cools down. There are a few different types of memory foam used in mattresses, and each helps to combat certain problems that may arise with memory foam.

Traditional memory foam performs as we talked about above. These foams are created with certain chemicals, though various certification processes exist to reduce harmful chemicals and prevent a safer, more comfortable sleeping experience.

performs as we talked about above. These foams are created with certain chemicals, though various certification processes exist to reduce harmful chemicals and prevent a safer, more comfortable sleeping experience. Gel memory foam uses gel microbeads to infuse memory foam with cooling properties. This infused foam uses microbeads to help absorb heat and reduce build-up usually associated with memory foam.

uses gel microbeads to infuse memory foam with cooling properties. This infused foam uses microbeads to help absorb heat and reduce build-up usually associated with memory foam. Open-cell foams use a different internal structure than traditional foam. It features larger pockets of air inside the mattress, which leads to better motion isolation and temperature control.

use a different internal structure than traditional foam. It features larger pockets of air inside the mattress, which leads to better motion isolation and temperature control. Special foams are used by a select few mattresses. Some companies, like GhostBed, use proprietary foam recipes and technologies to create their mattresses. Others might infuse mattresses with copper, silver, or other cooling and antimicrobial technologies. Eco-conscious foams are on the rise as well. These foams use plant-based materials and reduce chemicals and carbon input associated with traditional foam.

Benefits of a Memory Foam Mattress

Before you purchase a memory foam mattress, it’s best to examine how it might benefit you. Later, we’ll look at a handful of drawbacks associated with memory foam, too.

Reduces motion transfer. Dense foams stop motion before it reaches the other side of the bed.

Dense foams stop motion before it reaches the other side of the bed. Contouring comfort. Foam contours to your body, giving you support right where you need it.

Foam contours to your body, giving you support right where you need it. All sleep positions benefit. Most foam mattresses appeal to a wide range of sleepers, regardless of sleeping position or body type.

Hypoallergenic. Memory foam mattresses (and mattresses that contain non-allergenic synthetic latex layers) are largely hypoallergenic. They’re better than traditional innerspring mattresses for those with allergies.

Memory foam mattresses (and mattresses that contain non-allergenic synthetic latex layers) are largely hypoallergenic. They’re better than traditional innerspring mattresses for those with allergies. Superior pressure relief. Soft foam relieves those hard pressure points by contouring to your body.

Soft foam relieves those hard pressure points by contouring to your body. Many options. There are so many memory foam, mixed-foam, and hybrid mattresses available on the market right now. You’re spoiled for choice!

There are so many memory foam, mixed-foam, and hybrid mattresses available on the market right now. You’re spoiled for choice! Great warranties and sleep trials. Warranties and sleep trials are at their best when it comes to memory foam mattresses in Canada. Canadian companies allow you to try the bed for longer when you’re buying a mattress online.

When to Avoid Memory Foam

Despite all of these great benefits, there are areas where memory foam isn’t ideal.

Made for average sizes. Memory foam offers great support for average-sized and smaller sleepers. However, heavier sleepers may find that most memory foam mattresses aren’t ideal for them. We’ll discuss body type and memory foam a bit later.

Memory foam offers great support for average-sized and smaller sleepers. However, heavier sleepers may find that most memory foam mattresses aren’t ideal for them. We’ll discuss body type and memory foam a bit later. Sleeps hot. Memory foam is notoriously hot. Heat builds up in these mattresses more than anywhere else, creating an uncomfortable sleep environment for those who already sleep warm.

Memory foam is notoriously hot. Heat builds up in these mattresses more than anywhere else, creating an uncomfortable sleep environment for those who already sleep warm. Variable firmness. The firmness in each memory foam mattress varies, even between similar firmness options. It’s difficult to find the right fit the first (or even fifth) time.

Our Specifications Explained

When comparing mattresses, we looked at six key features. Below, we’ll take a look at what these specifications mean and how they can help you choose a mattress.

Type

On our list, we’ve featured mattresses with an all-foam construction. We’ve also featured hybrid mattresses that use memory foam layers to provide comfort.

All-foam mattresses use layers of dense and soft foams to create a comfortable sleeping surface. Mattresses on our list used soft memory foams most often, but they also used latex foam and other foam materials to create the perfect sleep surface. All-foam mattresses tend to overheat, but they can adapt to just about any sleeping position.

use layers of dense and soft foams to create a comfortable sleeping surface. Mattresses on our list used soft memory foams most often, but they also used latex foam and other foam materials to create the perfect sleep surface. All-foam mattresses tend to overheat, but they can adapt to just about any sleeping position. Hybrid mattresses offer all the benefits of an all-foam mattress, but they use a layer (or two) of individually wrapped coils to offer deeper support. Hybrid mattresses promote airflow and superior, elevated support. However, they don’t isolate motion as well as all-foam mattresses.

Which option you choose comes down to your personal preferences.

Sleep Trial

Online retailers don’t offer a storefront. Unlike shopping for a traditional mattress, you can’t go to a brick-and-mortar store and try any of the mattresses on our list. Instead, each retailer uses a sleep trial to help you see how you like the mattress. These trials give you time for your body to adjust to the mattress. You’ll have between 30 and 120 nights to try the mattress. During this time, most retailers accept mattresses for a full refund if they aren’t to your liking.

The longest sleep trial is best, especially because you’ll get more time to try the mattress. If you’ve never tried a memory foam mattress before, this is your best opportunity to test one for a longer period.

Warranty

The warranty on the mattress helps determine how long the mattress should last on average. A longer warranty is best for this reason. Make sure that you read the full warranty agreement before making a purchase. Some warranties protect against any defects, while some only replace your mattress if there are significant dips, tears, or sagging.

For best results, choose a warranty that is about 15 years long, if not longer.

Available Sizes

There are six standard sizes for most mattresses.

Size Dimensions Best for… Twin 38” x 75” Single sleepers, children Twin XL 38” x 80” Single sleepers, Teenagers Full/Double 54” x 74” Young adults, multiple children Queen 60” x 80” Couples King 76” x 80” Couples with children California King 72” x 84” Couples with children and pets

Most mattresses are available in all six mattresses sizes. Some mattresses are only available in a few of these sizes, though. Further, there is a seventh, less-common size that some companies sell. A Split King is essentially two Twin beds purchased together for use with an adjustable bed frame.

Layers

The layers specification refers to the number of layers of comfort, support, and transition foam in a mattress (not including a mattress topper). This also extends to include coils layers. When we looked at the mattresses on our list, we examined the construction of each. Mattresses with more layers were generally more supportive but also offered additional features. Fewer layers (3 or less) were okay but sometimes lacked the same pressure relief as mattresses with more layers.

Firmness

Firmness is an important factor to consider when purchasing a mattress. There is a universal scale used by most mattress companies. A value of 1 to 10 (1 being extremely soft, and 10 being extremely hard) is assigned to mattresses to gauge how they compare when it comes to firmness. Below, we’ll take a closer look at why firmness and sleeping position matter. If you’re unsure what firmness you may prefer, this is a great place to start looking.

Firmness and Sleeping Position: Why They Matter

Mattress firmness may be calculated on a universal scale, but your sleeping position is more personal. However, certain firmnesses are better for some sleeping positions. That’s because firmness can tell you how much support a mattress will offer.

Sleeping Position Preferred Firmness Firmness Score Stomach Soft 1-4 Side Medium 5 Back Firm 7-10 Combination Medium-Firm 6-7

These suggestions are only loose guidelines. Many back sleepers, for example, prefer softer mattresses as long as they offer adequate support. You might prefer a different firmness, but these suggestions can help you find the perfect mattress based on how you sleep.

Your body type can also impact the firmness you prefer. Mattress companies often use this scale when determining if a mattress will work for sleepers of a certain size:

Less than 130 pounds: soft

Between 130 and 230 pounds: medium

Over 230 pounds: firm

You may have different preferences, but firm mattresses will support heavier sleepers better than a softer mattress. At the same time, lighter sleepers may find a firmer mattress uncomfortable.

Mattress Performance

We also approached each mattress based on how it performed in certain areas. We chose a few of the most common problem areas and looked at how each mattress stacked up.

Motion Isolation

Have you ever been woken in the middle of the night by a restless partner? If so, you understand that motion isolation is important. Innerspring mattresses feature a layer of connected springs. Because of this, they are notorious for transferring motion from one edge of the mattress to the other.

Memory foam and hybrid mattresses provide better motion isolation. Hybrid mattresses provide a middling amount of motion isolation, especially the newest hybrid mattresses. They offer individually wrapped coils, which help to stop motion from jumping along the coils. Memory foam mattresses are best for motion isolation. The foam absorbs motion, meaning you sleep better even when your partner is restless.

Temperature Control

Memory foam sleeps hot. Traditional foams allow heat to build up under your body as you sleep, which can lead to interrupted sleep. You may also wake to feel overheated, sweaty, and unpleasant. Newer memory foam mattresses use temperature control materials and construction to help create a cooler sleeping experience.

They do this with gel-infused foams, aerated foam layers, and breathable covers. If you usually sleep very warm, make sure to try a mattress that has as many of these features as possible. If it’s never been an issue for you before, consider trying some mattresses with temperature control regardless. You may find that it improves your sleep overall.

Edge Support

Some foam mattresses get softer as you approach the edge. This leads to sinking when you sit on the side and a lack of support when you sleep near the edge. Couples especially may find that edge support is imperative to getting a good night’s sleep.

If edge support is important to you, consider purchasing a mattress with a thick foam perimeter. There are other edge support technologies, but this one ensures that the edges don’t sink when you sit or lay on them.

Pressure Relief

Pressure relief is one of the biggest reasons that sleepers choose memory foam. Where traditional spring mattresses may create uncomfortable pressure points where your body meets the mattress, memory foam seeks to correct this issue. Cushioned layers and adaptive memory foam cradle these pressure points, helping you wake feeling refreshed and comfortable.

Look for mattresses with great pressure relief. Regardless of how you sleep or how much you weigh, pressure relief can help you sleep through the night more comfortably.