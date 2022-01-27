People often say that the best way to lead a healthy life is through having a good sleep routine. However, it can be difficult to fall and stay asleep easily when you’re uncomfortable in your bed. Finding a mattress that is suited for your sleep type can help you have a great night’s sleep every day of the week.

When you’re looking for the best mattress in a box in Canada, it can be difficult to find one that meets your needs. There are hundreds of mattresses to look through, and you can’t test each of them out like you could at a mattress store. Because of this, we’ve found some of the best options available and listed them for your review below.

Best Mattress in a Box Canada

Best All-Around Mattress – The Douglas Mattress

Best for Adjustable Firmness – The Novosbed

Best for Simplicity – GhostBed Classic

Best for Plush Comfort – Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress

Best for Eco-Consciousness – The Endy Mattress

Best for Spinal Support – Puffy Lux Mattress

Best for a Traditional Mattress Feel – Noa Mattress

Best for Zoned Support – Casper Original Mattress

Best All-Around Mattress: The Douglas Mattress

Not all mattresses are built the same. This is especially noticeable with the Douglas Mattress. This is an award-winning mattress that is made exclusively for Canadians. With tons of features to keep you comfortable, the Douglas Mattress is perfect for every type of sleeper.

This mattress is medium-firm and is meant to support you regardless of how you sleep at night. Its firmness is fine-tuned for all sleeping positions due to its plush, supporting feel. Additionally, it has pressure-point relief that minimizes aches and pains. The Douglas Mattress boasts perfectly balanced support for back sleepers, specific pressure-point relief for those who sleep on their stomach and even supports spinal alignment for side sleepers. This way, even if you fall asleep in one position and wake up in another, every part of your body will be catered to at night.

The Douglas Mattress can comfort all sleepers due to its three-layer design. First, its 2-inch luxury ecoLight Cooling Gel Foam is the top layer. This is a type of high-density memory foam that is engineered to not retain heat so you can sleep cool all night long. This layer is made to feel cushioning, but not like quicksand so you’ll never sink into the mattress. Douglas’ ecoLight Cooling Gel Foam is eco-conscious, thus the name, as it uses up to 40 percent less carbon input to make.

The next layer is 2 inches of premium Elastex Foam. This layer is where the supportive and responsive properties of the mattress come from. It is crafted without many of the chemicals that other natural latex mattresses typically use. These chemicals can lead to allergic reactions. Luckily, with the Douglas Mattress, you’ll sleep allergy-free.

Finally, the third layer of the Douglas Mattress is the 6-inch Motion Isolation Support Foam. With this section, the support foam eliminates motion transfer from one sleeper to another. So, if you’re sharing your bed, when another person tosses or gets up you won’t feel their motion. This will help you stay asleep longer.

These combined layers are topped with a Douglas CoolSense Cover. This is a washable cover that is made from sustainable Tencel fibres. Tencel is a type of fabric that is made from wood pulp and feels very similar to cotton. Douglas explains that their use of Tencel fibres in the cover is inspired by the Western Canadian mountains since the CoolSense cover effectively draws body moisture away from you and allows you to stay cool and dry while sleeping.

The Douglas Mattress is suitable for any bed base including platform, adjustable, box, or slatted. This means you don’t have to completely swap your bed base to accommodate your new mattress.

Overview of the Douglas Mattress

Mattress Type: Foam

Foam Layers: 3

3 Height: 11″

11″ Firmness: Medium Firm (6.5/10)

Medium Firm (6.5/10) Trial Length: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 Years

15 Years Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Reviews: 13,000+

The Douglas Mattress is a great all-around mattress for anybody looking for a boxed mattress in Canada. Some of the pros include:

3 Layer Design for Comfort and Bounce

CoolSense Technology Keeps You Cool All Night

Eco-conscious Design and the Use of Natural fibers

Perfect for All Sleeper Types

Made in Canada

Despite its benefits, some reviews indicate that their mattress took longer than expected to wear in. This means you could be sleeping on a firmer mattress for a few sleep cycles until the medium-firm bounce is worn in.

Once it is worn in, the Douglas Mattress will help any type of sleeper get the night of sleep that they deserve.

Best for Adjustable Firmness: The Novosbed

When you know the exact type of sleeper you are, you might have a specific mattress firmness that will comfort you the best. The Novosbed is the perfect boxed mattress for those who are distinctly looking for a soft, medium, or fully firm bed.

While other mattresses may try to cater to multiple audiences by manufacturing multiple levels of firmness in a single mattress, the Novosbed comes in a firmness level that you choose. Pick between the classic soft, medium, and firm options.

The Novosbed’s soft firmness is specifically designed to provide a plush feel. It is engineered to contour to your body without providing a quicksand feel that would cause you to sink into the mattress. This option is perfect for side and back sleepers, as it contours to the curves of the body seamlessly.

Next, the medium firmness option is the best for all sleepers. This is a great option if you toss and turn at night or switch from one position to the other in the middle of your sleep. The medium firmness is said to be the perfect balance between plush comfort and support. This way, you’ll feel comfortable but still minimally contoured at the same time.

If you’re not a fan of mattresses that fully contour to the body, the Novosbed mattress offers a firm mattress for you. They designed this to feel firm with comfortable support while having minimal sink-in. It is typically recommended for either back or stomach sleepers since this will alleviate common uncomfortable pressure points that are hit while sleeping.

Despite the firmness level that you choose, each of them comes with the same three-layer system. The top layer is called Comfort Zone. This is a type of memory foam that is rated for both coolness and comfort. It allows air circulation to disperse heat while still allowing for the comfort you feel from foam cushioning.

The second layer is called the Transition Zone. Within this area is transitional memory foam. This is made to allow the mattress to perfectly contour to any body type. It allows for pressure point relief to comfort the common troubled and pinched areas throughout the night. Lastly, this section isolates motion so that if there’s another person or animal’s movement in your bed, you won’t feel it. This way, you can stay asleep longer.

The final layer of the Novosbed mattress is the Support Zone. The Support Zone is the section of the mattress where weight is distributed evenly and allows for perfectly balanced support. The company states that this section allows for reliable comfort that results in a consistently supportive mattress.

After each layer is crafted, they are connected together and covered with an ultra-soft washable cover. This cover is made with machine-washable Tencel which is a plant-derived material similar to cotton. It is designed to draw moisture and heat away from your body at night to provide you with a calm, cool, and comfortable sleep experience. The cover is notably made to be robust and has an elastic stretch that protects the foam core without taking away from the foam’s comfortable properties.

When you receive your Novosbed mattress and unpack it if you decide that it is not as soft or as firm as you’d like, you can reach out to Novosbed. They invented something called Comfort+ which is a type of firming or softening top layer that you can add to your mattress. This allows you to simply zip on your new comfort addition and enjoy your bed the way you want it without having to return or purchase an entirely new mattress.

Novosbed mattresses are compatible with all types of bed bases including platform, adjustable, box, or slatted bases.

Overview of the Novosbed

Mattress Type: Foam

Foam Layers: 4

4 Height: 11″

11″ Firmness: Soft (3.5), Medium (5.5), Firm (7/10)

Soft (3.5), Medium (5.5), Firm (7/10) Trial Length: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 Years

15 Years Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Reviews: 6,000+

There are many benefits to the Novosbed mattress in Canada. These include:

3 Layer Design for Cooling Comfort

3 Firmness Options Available

Adjustable Firmness After Purchase using Comfort+ Kit

Tencel Mattress Cover

Despite the benefits of the Novosbed, there is one notable drawback. While the three firmness options allow for customizable support, it limits point-specific pressure point relief. Other mattresses offer a single firmness with point-specific firmness areas that cater to all bodies. With the Novosbed, you have one firmness selection that should be chosen based on the type of sleeper you are.

Best for Simplicity: GhostBed Classic

When you’re in the market for a simple mattress in a box, the GhostBed Classic is a great option. The features are minimal, but the minimal nature doesn’t take away from the mattress’ comfort. Its four-layer design caters to any body type and sleep position.

In terms of the GhostBed’s four-layer design, it is engineered to maintain comfort and long-term support. The first and top-most layer is the plush cover. This is a specialized fabric made with viscose and polyester. It has the perfect amount of stretch and breathability for cool nights.

Underneath the cover is the GhostBed’s aerated latex layer. This is a type of non-allergenic foam that measures just under 1.5 inches in depth. Here, there are small holes within the layer that are engineered to pull heat away from your body at night for a cooler and more comfortable sleep. The latex also allows for a comfortable, spring-like feel that provides constant support.

The third layer of the GhostBed mattress is made of 2 inches of gel memory foam. This is a proprietary foam formula that is designed to have larger cells than a typical memory foam mattress does. These larger cells help transfer heat away from the body and provide bounce to all mattress users.

The fourth and final layer within the GhostBed mattress is its high-density base. This measures at 7.5 inches in-depth making for a thick and comfortable platform. GhostBed engineered this mattress section to be long-lasting and dense to offer proper spinal alignment without sacrificing comfort and plushness. In other words, while sleeping on a GhostBed, your back will be properly aligned but the surface won’t feel overly firm and uncomfortable.

All four layers of the GhostBed mattress total 11 inches in depth. This means when you sleep on this mattress, you’ll be elevated and comfortable all night long. The latex and gel memory foam layers are engineered to support spinal alignment and alleviate both hip and back pain, so you won’t wake up feeling stiff in the morning.

Made in Canada, the GhostBed is soft and supportive for all types of sleeping positions and is compatible with all bed frames.

Overview of the GhostBed Classic

Mattress Type: Foam

Foam Layers: 3

3 Height: 11″

11″ Firmness: Medium Firm (6.5/10)

Medium Firm (6.5/10) Trial Length: 101 nights

101 nights Warranty: 20 Years

20 Years Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King, Split King Reviews: 11,000+

The GhostBed is a simple mattress that provides you with undeniable comfort. There are many benefits associated with the GhostBed Classic including:

Four Layer Design for Optimal Comfort

Total 11 inches (28 centimetres) in Mattress Depth

Large Cell Foam Design

Non-allergenic Foam to Alleviate Allergies

Minimal Movement Transfer

Despite the GhostBed’s benefits, the fact that it is simple can take away from the experience of a luxury mattress. Some boxed mattresses have advanced technology that pinpoints certain body areas and provides extra comfort. However, GhostBed provides all-around comfort without maximizing pressure point relief. Regardless of its simplicity, the GhostBed Classic is a great choice for people looking for easy comfort.

Best for Plush Comfort: Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress

Made in Canada, the Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress is a top option for those looking for a cushioning top layer that is just as comfortable as the most lavish mattress topper. This Logan & Cove mattress is said to combine both consistent support from pocketed coils and contouring comfort of memory foam.

The Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress comes in two different firmness options. You can choose between either Medium Plush or Luxury Firm.

The Medium Plush option is engineered to be in between a soft and firm mattress to offer a balance of support and soothing cushioning. Luxury & Cove explains that this option feels similar to a hotel-style mattress and is best suited for lighter body types, combination sleepers, and couples who have different firmness preferences since this option lies in between soft and firm.

The Luxury Firm mattress is the top-selling option of Logan & Cove. It is chosen by over 66 percent of customers due to it being a firmer, more European-style mattress. It has a solid base of support throughout the entire area of the mattress, yet it has a soft pillow-top that is made specifically to cushion certain pressure points and ease tension. People who prefer a firmer mattress or those with heavier body types, including stomach and back sleepers, could benefit from the Luxury Firm option of the Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress.

Regardless of the firmness option that you choose, all styles come with edge-to-edge support. This means that the mattress is engineered to have the same structure regardless of whether you’re sitting or lying on the center or the edge of the mattress. This way, you will always be safe and secure without feeling like you’re rolling off the side.

Each Logan & Cove Mattress has a touch of elegance as they are each hand-finished. This assures that the quality and detail of the mattress you receive will always be optimal.

In general, the Logan & Cove Luxury Pillow-Top Mattress has a premium feature set that boasts breathable wood-derived Tencel fibres that provide cooling and moisture-wicking properties. Additionally, enjoy the antimicrobial and temperature regulating silk blended pillow-top that will provide consistent cool comfort all night long. Not to mention, the cooling gel foam within the mattress will maintain airflow and dissipate heat all at the same time.

Whether you sleep alone or with another individual, motion will be isolated to prevent restless sleep from another person’s tossing and turning at night. Lastly, the Logan & Cove Mattress will help maintain spinal alignment to help you get a full and comfortable night of sleep.

Overview of the Logan & Cove Pillow-Top Mattress

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Layers: 5

5 Height: 14″

14″ Firmness: Medium Plush (6.5/10), Luxury Firm (7.5/10)

Medium Plush (6.5/10), Luxury Firm (7.5/10) Trial Length: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 Years

15 Years Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Reviews: 4,400+

The Logan & Cove Pillow-Top Mattress has many features that allow it to stand out above other options on the market. The pros of this boxed mattress include:

Two Firmness Options to Choose From

Hand-Finished Quality

Pillow-Top Cushion for Comfort

Cooling Technology

Motion Isolation

Even though the Logan & Cove Pillow-Top Mattress is a top boxed mattress option, it’s important to note that the mattress is known to lose some of its firmness over time. If you prefer a consistently firm feel throughout the entire lifetime of your mattress, this may not be achievable. However, many foam and boxed mattresses often have this issue, as they begin to sink in after years of use. Focus on the benefits rather than the wear that the mattress could possibly experience when searching for your perfect mattress.

Best for Eco-Consciousness: The Endy Mattress

If you’re searching for an environmentally conscious mattress to support your eco-conscious lifestyle, the Endy Mattress could be the best choice for you. Made domestically in Canada, this boxed mattress is comfortable and produced with low emissions.

Being Canadian-made, the Endy Mattress is manufactured directly in facilities located in both Ontario and Quebec. This means when you order an Endy Mattress, you are supporting Canadian-run businesses and can trust that your bed will arrive with speedy delivery in great condition.

In terms of its layering, the Endy Mattress is designed with three layers that ensure comfort and motion transfer elimination. The top layer is called Endy Comfort Foam and is made of a breathable open-cell foam. This construction allows for a cooler night of sleep due to the open-cell foam that allows airflow better than other traditional memory foam mattresses can.

The second layer of the Endy Mattress is the responsive transition foam layer. This is the section of the mattress engineered to eliminate motion transfer. This way, if you sleep with another person or animal at night, their movement will not wake you up. Similarly, if you’re enjoying a beverage or glass of wine in bed, you can place it next to you without worrying about whether it will tip over when you move.

The third layer is the durable, high-density support foam. Here, this acts as the base of the mattress that provides structure and rigidity. Without this layer, you would simply sink into the mattress. However, because of this dense foam, the mattress top will cradle your body without feeling like you’re sinking in while you sleep.

To keep the mattress clean, the Endy Mattress comes with a machine washable zip-off cover.

In terms of its environmental friendliness, the foam used in the Endy Mattress is Certi-PUR-US Certified. This means that it’s safe from VOCs, formaldehyde, and phthalates that can cause personal and environmental damage. Further, this mattress has a GREENGUARD Gold Certification that guarantees its production contributes extremely low levels of chemical emissions. It has low levels of harmful pollutant production after third-party testing meaning it is more eco-conscious than other boxed mattress brands on the market.

Overview of the Endy Mattress

Mattress Type: Foam

Foam Layers: 3

3 Height: 10″

10″ Firmness: Medium Firm (5.5/10)

Medium Firm (5.5/10) Trial Length: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 10 Years

10 Years Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Reviews: 26,000+

The Endy Mattress is a great option if you’re looking for a boxed mattress in Canada. There are many benefits associated with owning and sleeping on an Endy Mattress including:

Canadian Made Mattress

Three Layer System to Ensure Comfort, Durability, and Support

Washable Zip-Off Cover

Environmentally Conscious due to Low Chemical Emissions and Reduced Chemical Contribution in Manufacturing

No break in period before returning

Though the Endy Mattress is environmentally conscious, it is a relatively simple mattress to choose from. You do not have other luxuries included like pressure point relief that other mattresses might boast. Thus, you could be sacrificing your long-term comfort for a more sustainable option. It also only comes in one average firmness option. If you’re environmentally conscious and want to make a positive impact on Canada’s emissions, then this mattress could be a great choice for you.

Best for Spinal Support: Puffy Lux Mattress

If you tend to struggle with back problems due to sleeping positions or improper mattress support, the Puffy Lux Mattress could be a top option for you. The Puffy Lux Mattress is a boxed mattress known for its luxury memory foam and body-adaptive technology that supports all parts of your spine.

Regardless of what sleeper type you are, this mattress cradles your body and spine to provide you with a great night of sleep. This is due to its six-layer sleep system design. These layers include a stain-resistant Cloud Cover, Cooling Cloud Foam, Plush Dual Cloud Foam, Climate Comfort Foam, a Firm Core Support Base, and lastly a Grip Base Cover. Each of these layers contributes to how the Puffy Lux Mattress provides support for back pain through its cooling and contouring abilities.

Most other boxed mattresses only offer a three-layer system, but the Puffy Lux Mattress has double the number of layers than these traditional foam mattresses. The additional foam layers allow for more cushioning and pressure point protection to reduce the pain that you’ll feel in the morning after a long night of sleep.

If you struggle with allergies, the Puffy Lux Mattress could help reduce your night-time and morning allergy symptoms. This is because this mattress features a premium hypoallergenic cover. The cover is specifically designed to prevent the buildup of dust mites and avoid the accumulation of dust within the mattress.

This hypoallergenic cover is also resistant to stains. If you enjoy eating or drinking in bed, or if you sleep with your pets, this could be beneficial. The Puffy Lux Mattress cover can be zipped off, thrown in a washing machine, and run at as you would a normal load of laundry. This helps remove dirt, germs, or stains that build up from regular use. With the Puffy Lux Mattress, you’ll always have a clean-looking mattress to sleep on.

One issue that many sleepers deal with is feeling too warm at night. People are scientifically proven to sleep better when the temperature is lower, so having a mattress that supports cool sleeping could be the key to a good night’s sleep. The Puffy Lux Mattress uses Cooling Cloud technology to keep your body at an optimal temperature when you sleep.

Lastly, the Puffy Lux Mattress is both designed and manufactured in Canada. When you purchase this mattress, you know that you’re supporting local businesses and receiving a fine-quality mattress in return.

Overview of the Puffy Lux Mattress

Mattress Type: Foam

Foam Layers: 4

4 Height: 12″

12″ Firmness: Medium Firm (5.5/10)

Medium Firm (5.5/10) Trial Length: 101 nights

101 nights Warranty: Lifetime

Lifetime Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Reviews: 11,000+

The Puffy Lux Mattress is a Canadian-made mattress that has many benefits including:

Made Domestically in Canada

6-Layer Design for Optimal Cushioning and Support

Spinal Support

Hypoallergenic and Stain Resistant Cover

Cooling Cloud Technology to Keep You Cool at Night

The only notable drawback about the Puffy Lux Mattress is its lack of support options. Other boxed mattresses provide varying levels of cushioning, while this mattress only offers one firmness option. The Puffy Lux Mattress does state to provide perfect support for all sleeper types, so your body will always be cushioned properly. However, if you prefer either a firmer or softer mattress, you may not be as comfortable as you would be with a different choice of mattress.

Best for a Traditional Mattress Feel: Noa Mattress

When shopping for a mattress, sometimes you want a simple and traditional mattress that provides outstanding comfort. The Noa Mattress is known as a hybrid mattress that combines the comfort of cooling memory foam with the support of pocket springs for a one-of-a-kind sleep experience.

The Noa Mattress is made with seven different layers. Most other boxed mattresses average out at three layers. Compared to those, the Noa Mattress has four additional layers of added comfort.

The top layer of this mattress is the hand-tufted Tencel pillow-top. This Tencel cover is made from recycled wood fibres to feel just like cotton. It has antimicrobial and hypoallergenic properties to prevent you from feeling stuffy or ill while sleeping. Its design is soft and cushioning that will make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

Under the pillow-top is the cooling and comforting latex layer. This certified open-cell layer provides bounce and breathability to keep you cool at night, even on the hottest summer days. More specifically, the buoyancy of this layer cradles your shoulders and hips to prevent soreness in the morning.

Next is the cooling gel memory foam that is REACH certified. In the Noa Mattress, this provides deep pressure relief, contouring, and cushioning against pressure point areas. It also draws heat and moisture away from your body to keep you sleeping cool at night.

The fourth layer is an adaptive foam that limits movement disturbances. This means that when you’re sleeping with another person or an animal, you won’t feel their movements at night. This is also made of REACH-certified foam.

Fifth is where the layering design is unique. Here, the Noa Mattress is made with premium pocket springs. This is the base of the mattress that is made of individually pocketed springs encased in a permeable mesh material. This allows for bounce and proper airflow throughout the mattress.

Bordering the fifth layer is 9-centimeters of high-density foam that provides edge support. This minimizes sagging and prevents you from feeling like you’ll fall off the mattress while sitting or laying down.

Lastly, the seventh layer is a hand-tufted side perimeter. This is made of the same material as the pillow top is and acts as the case of the mattress’ sleep surface. Specifically, this seventh layer helps preserve the look and functionality of your Noa Mattress.

Other than the remarkable seven-layer design of the Noa Mattress, it’s nice to know that all materials used are low in volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, emissions. This means your indoor air quality will be purer than with a harsher mattress material.

The Noa Mattress is a great choice for people looking for a relatively firm mattress with a subtle plushness that comes from the top few layers. It is best for all sleeping positions and body types.

Overview of the Noa Mattress

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Layers: 4

4 Height: 11″

11″ Firmness: Medium Firm (6.5/10)

Medium Firm (6.5/10) Trial Length: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty: 15 Years

15 Years Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Reviews: 700+

The Noa Mattress is one of the most well-constructed mattresses due to the layering technology provided. The benefits of the Noa Mattress include:

Seven-Layer Design that uses Pocket Springs as Support

Low on VOC Emissions

Suitable for All Sleeping Positions and Body Types

Cooling Comfort and Pressure Relief

While these benefits are certainly remarkable, this mattress may not appeal to people looking for a softer or more cushioning mattress. The Noa Mattress ranks as a 7 of 10 on the firmness scale, so it is not the plushest option on the market. Regardless, it is rated to support all sleepers and body types equally.

Best for Zoned Support: Casper Original Mattress

The Casper Original Mattress is an all-foam mattress that can comfortably support all types of sleepers regardless of body type. This is mostly due to its innovative zoned support system that helps maintain spinal alignment regardless of the position that you’re in.

This mattress was engineered with cool, comfortable sleep in mind. It boasts zoned support meaning it is further divided into three ergonomic zones that keep the spine perfectly aligned while laying down. This works by allowing the shoulders to gently sink into the mattress without it feeling like quicksand. Next, the hip region is cradled to prevent uncomfortable pressure points. Lastly, the lower section of the mattress is more solid to keep the legs at the proper angle of elevation for comfortable sleep. Ultimately, this technology lets back muscles relax properly for a good night of sleep.

In addition to the zoned support, the Casper Original Mattress uses Airscape technology. Essentially, there are thousands of perforations in the foam that help air circulate throughout the mattress at night. This keeps you cool while you sleep by letting cooling airflow into your bed.

All of the foam used in the Casper Original Mattress are polyurethane and CertiPur-US Certified. Further, they are made without the use of ozone-depleting chemicals which makes this mattress option environmentally conscious. Its mattress cover is also manufactured using up to 57 different recycled bottles, thus making use of excess plastic in Canada and saving landfills from excess buildup.

There are three layers within this mattress. First is a layer of breathable polyurethane foam. Next is a layer of zoned memory foam which creates the proper spinal alignment as described above. Lastly is the durable base of polyurethane foam which is engineered specifically to prevent sinking and sagging. This means your mattress will stay firm, yet cushioning, for its entire lifetime.

Overview of the Casper Original Mattress

Mattress Type: Foam

Foam Layers: 3

3 Height: 11″

11″ Firmness: Medium Firm (6.5/10)

Medium Firm (6.5/10) Trial Length: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 10 Years

10 Years Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King Reviews: 20,000+

The Casper Original Mattress is both environmentally conscious and consumer conscious. The benefits of this mattress include:

Zoned Support System to Align the Spine Properly at Night

Airscape Technology Provides a Cool and Comfortable Sleep

Three Layer Foam Design

CertiPur-US Certified Polyurethane Foam

Manufactured Without Ozone-Depleting Chemicals

Mattress Cover Made from up to 57 Recycled Bottles

The Casper Original Mattress is one of the best boxed mattresses available in Canada. It is soft, cushioning, and provides spinal support while also being environmentally conscious in its production. Over time, it’s important to note that the foam may begin to sink slightly, though it is said to continue providing back support since the sinking occurs uniformly.

FAQ About Purchasing a Mattress in a Box in Canada

When you’re looking to purchase your first mattress in a box mattress in Canada, you may have a lot of questions. Below, we’ve answered some of the most common questions that you might have when purchasing a boxed mattress.

What Exactly Is a Mattress in a Box?

A mattress in a box provides a way for consumers to purchase a mattress without having to step foot in a mattress store. These are shipped to you in a rectangular box that contains a compressed mattress inside. This is opposed to purchasing a full, uncompressed mattress that is flat and rectangular.

How Does a Mattress in a Box Work?

Because a mattress in a box doesn’t come with steel springs like other traditional mattresses might, they can be rolled up and compressed easily. They are packaged using air compression which keeps the foam tightly packaged. And rolled up. Once unwrapped, the bed begins to seemingly inflate to its normal state.

How Do I Set Up a Mattress in a Box?

After you purchase your mattress in a box, the set-up is simple. To begin, unbox the mattress and place the rolled-up version where you intend to set it up. Next, unroll the mattress and place it on your bed frame or foundation. You can then carefully cut off the plastic lining that compresses the bed. You’ll see that it’ll slowly start to inflate when unwrapped. Make sure to adjust and position the mattress as you want it to sit, as it’s easiest to do while still deflated.

How Long Does a Mattress in a Box Take to Inflate?

A mattress in a box typically takes 24-hours to fully expand, but most of the time you can use it within 10 minutes of opening it up. It’s important to note that you can, in fact, use the mattress to sleep on while it is still in the process of inflating. However, keep in mind that it won’t provide you with the same level of comfort as it will when the mattress is fully expanded.

Do Mattresses in a Box Come with a Warranty?

Most bed in a box companies in Canada do come with warranties, but the warranty varies depending on the brand and mattress type purchased. Be sure to check the specific warranty guidelines with your intended boxed mattress company.

Can You Get the Mattress Back in the Box?

Once the mattress is expanded, you typically can’t get it to fit back in the box. This is because the compression of the mattress takes specialized machines. In the case that you are interested in returning your boxed bed, companies will often help you find ways to donate it rather than having to go through the hassle of boxing it back up for shipping.

What is the Best Mattress in a Box in Canada for Me?

Depending on your sleep style and body size, different mattresses may suit one person more than it does another. For example, larger body types may benefit more from a firmer mattress, while smaller and more petite body types might be more comfortable on more cushioned mattresses. At the end of the day, though, the best mattress “for you” will be different for everyone. It’s best to know your individual desires and what makes you the most comfortable while you sleep so you can pick one suitable for your lifestyle.

How Long Does a Mattress in a Box Last?

A boxed mattress can vary in longevity. Typically, a Canadian mattress in a box will last between 6 and 12 years depending on the type. When searching for a boxed mattress, be sure to check the individual mattress company for statistics on the longevity of their mattresses.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to purchasing the best mattress in a box in Canada, there are a lot of factors to consider. Think about the type of style, firmness, and cooling capacity that you would benefit from most. Also, be sure to identify the warranty length of your intended boxed mattress company so you can ensure that you’ll be protected in the case of a faulty mattress. Regardless of the mattress in a box mattress that you choose, you’re sure to sleep comfortably and through the night on your new bed.