A mattress topper is a perfect solution if your mattress is lacking. These foam toppers can add a layer of comfort, support, and cool contouring when your mattress needs a little help. Most come in a variety of different sizes, thicknesses, and with different infusions to give you better temperature control, breathability, and more.

To help you decide which is best for you, we’ve carefully selected a few of the best mattress toppers in Canada. Choosing one of these options can help improve your sleep quality, breathe new life into an old mattress, and help you wake up feeling ready for the day.

Best Mattress Toppers in Canada

Best Overall: Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Best Support: GhostBed Memory Foam Topper

Best Bamboo Charcoal: LUCID 2 Inch Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Best Cooling: Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper

Best Textured: LUCID 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Plush Mattress Topper

Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Linenspa’s 3-inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a simple but powerful topper. The simple construction features 2 or 3 inches of thick, plush memory foam. It’s infused with gel beads to help trap heat, preventing it from spreading through the foam and building up as you sleep. These gel beads work well to regulate the temperature, keeping all but the warmest sleepers comfortable all night long.

No matter which profile option you choose, the memory foam is dense enough to provide deep pressure-point contouring. If your mattress is a bit too hard, this topper can soften it up nicely. It helps to distribute your weight more evenly, aligning your spine and relieving pressure points that may form on a harder mattress.

There are eight available sizes for this Linenspa topper, including six standard sizes. In addition, you can choose a Full XL (which is a Full sized with extended length), or an RV Queen (or short queen). The wide variety of size options allows you to choose a topper no matter where or how you’re sleeping.

Altogether, this mattress topper is surprisingly soft, cool, and comfortable. You’ll enjoy the cloud-like sleeping surface, deep contouring, and cooling properties that make this one of the best mattress toppers in Canada.

Features of the Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Two Profile Options

While some mattress toppers have a set profile option, this Linenspa mattress topper offers two different profile depths. The 3-inch option is plush and comfortable, and it offers more contouring support. The 2-inch option is soft and well-cushioned as well.

Cooling Gel Beads

This memory foam mattress topper is infused with cooling gel beads. Since memory foam is notorious for overheating, the gel beads in this topper capture and redistribute heat away from you. The result is a cooler sleep, particularly for those who already sleep hot.

Dense, Contouring Memory Foam

Regardless of which profile option you choose, the memory foam is deep and contouring. It helps align your spine, relieve pressure points, and provide cloud-like plush comfort.

8 Available Sizes

This mattress topper comes in eight available sizes. This includes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Short Queen (or RV Queen), King, and California King. The wealth of sizes helps you get comfortable no matter where you’re sleeping.

What Sets the Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Apart?

Linenspa’s Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper has two different levels of contouring comfort to help you get a better night’s sleep. The toppers are made with CertiPUR-US certified foam, which ensures quality and ensures that there are no harmful chemicals in the foam. Finally, the gel infusion helps to reduce heat as you sleep.

Different levels of comfort

CertiPUR-US certified

Reduces heat

What Could Be Improved?

While this Linenspa mattress topper is plush and comfortable, even the 2-inch option may be too plush for some.

Too plush for some

GhostBed Memory Foam Topper

GhostBed knows a thing or two about sleep. That’s evident in their mattress topper, which uses thick, textured memory foam to provide support and comfort in five distinct zones. Denser foam and closer texture characterize the center of the mattress, where your back and hips will be able to rest comfortably. Meanwhile, looser textures and softer foam make up the other zones, firm enough to support your shoulders but soft enough that your neck feels relaxed. These textures work for all sleeping styles, so it’s great for everyone.

The 7.62cm (3”) thick topper doesn’t come at any other profile depth, but the 3” option is enough for most sleepers to feel comfortable. If you usually sleep warm, you won’t have a problem with this mattress. It offers two-stage cooling, helped along by the grooves in the texture zones.

This topper comes with a waterproof cover to keep it safe from dust and moisture. This cover is made with Ghost Ice fabric, so it’s cool to the touch and keeps you from overheating. This cover paired with the infused gel in the topper itself helps to promote airflow and keep the heat moving away from you.

Worried about the topper slipping and sliding on top of your mattress? You don’t have to worry! The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper comes with a GhostGrip band. This elastic strap keeps the topper in place no matter how much you move or roll around. It holds the topper in place without ripping it as you move, ensuring that your topper keeps working for years to come. The 5-year warranty ensures that any defects are taken care of for the life of your topper.

Features of the GhostBed Memory Foam Topper

Waterproof Cover Included

This mattress topper from GhostBed comes with a waterproof cover. The cover is made of Ghost Ice fabric, so it’s cool to the touch and keeps you from overheating. It helps to protect the topper from dirt and dust, too.

Comfort Zones

This topper uses different textures and densities across its surface. Targeted zones at the head, shoulders, torso, feet, and legs offer different levels of pressure relief, giving you additional support exactly where you need it.

Two-Stage Cooling

This mattress topper features two stages of comforting cooling. Instead of allowing heat to build up as most memory foam would, this cooling foam pairs with the Ghost Ice cover. Together, they work to reduce heat as you sleep, channelling it away from you.

GhostGrip Elastic Band

While some memory foam toppers can slide around atop your mattress, this GhostBed topper comes with a GhostGrip elastic band. This band wraps around the mattress to ensure that your topper doesn’t move as you turn or move.

What Sets the GhostBed Memory Foam Topper Apart?

The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper is a premium topper that includes an 18” skirt for your bed in addition to the cover and the topper. It’s available in all six standard mattress sizes, as well as in Split King size for adjustable bed frames. The topper itself is 7.63cm (3in) thick, making it ideal for most sleepers.

Includes skirt

Available in Split King size

7.62cm thick

What Could Be Improved?

The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper works well in nearly every way, but there is only one depth option available. It might not work for everyone, so options would be ideal.

No additional depth options

LUCID 2 Inch Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Bamboo charcoal is a special infusion that has many beneficial properties. When paired with this premium aerated foam, it’s hard to beat this mattress topper. The features work together to provide a cool sleeping surface that is free of odours and moisture.

Bamboo charcoal is created with the ashes from superheated bamboo. When used like this, bamboo charcoal helps to regulate odours, keep moisture down, and regulate temperature. Your mattress won’t get too warm as you sleep, and you’ll stay dry as well. Overall, this topper helps keep your bed fresh.

There are three available depths for this topper, including 2, 3, and 4-inch options. You can choose the depth that best suits your comfort requirements. Thicker options are softer, while the thinner option is still comfortable without the plush sinking.

Aside from the natural properties of bamboo charcoal, this foam is aerated to provide better cooling. There are dozens of holes spread evenly across the surface. They help channel heat away from you as you sleep.

This topper is soft, with deep contouring and pressure point relief so you wake to feel well-rested and refreshed. It’s available in all six standard mattress sizes.

Features of the LUCID 2 Inch Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Three Profile Depths

LUCID’S Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper is available in three different profile depths. That’s more options than most of the other mattress toppers on our list. You can get it in 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch varieties. The thicker toppers provide softer contouring than the thinner ones, but all are soft and comfortable.

Ventilated Design

The foam itself is ventilated, with dozens of perforations on the surface of the foam. These small holes channel heat away from you as you sleep, offering a lot of ventilation so that you don’t have to worry about heat build-up.

Infused with Bamboo Charcoal

This topper uses foam infused with bamboo charcoal. Bamboo is superheated and the ashes are pressed with the foam, offering odour-fighting, antibacterial properties. It also helps to control temperature and moisture, keeping you cool and dry no matter how warm you usually sleep.

Deep, Customizable Contouring

The memory foam in LUCID’s topper offers deep contouring. The foam works to give you support right where you need it, conforming to your body and keeping your pressure points well cushioned.

Super Plush Feel

LUCID’s mattress topper feels super plush. Even the smallest profile (2”) is a soft, medium-density topper that feels like you’re sleeping on a cloud. At every level, it’s soft enough to help you get to sleep and stay asleep.

What Sets the LUCID 2 Inch Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper Apart?

The bamboo charcoal infusion helps reduce odors and temperature, making it perfect for keeping your bed fresh and cool. It’s available in all six standard mattress sizes and fits all of them with an inch to spare on each side to help it stay in place. The topper also regulates moisture, ensuring that you stay cool and dry all night long.

Bamboo charcoal reduces odors and temperature

Available in six standard sizes

Regulates moisture

What Could Be Improved?

While LUCID’s memory foam topper offers soft contouring that may be perfect for those who want a softer sleeping experience. However, it doesn’t offer much in the way of support. It wouldn’t be ideal for sleepers who need more structure.

Doesn’t offer much support

Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper

Memory foam has a habit of being too warm, gathering heat as you sleep. If you sleep warm already, this can be bad news for your sleep quality. Thankfully, the Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper includes several cooling features that reduce the amount of heat that the foam gathers as you sleep.

First, the foam itself is infused with gel beads. These beads leech heat away from you, moving it towards the cooler areas of the mattress instead of allowing it to build up under you. At the same time, hundreds of tiny aerated holes promote airflow, pulling hot air down to the mattress instead of letting it linger near you. Together, these features make it an ideal mattress for those who naturally overheat as they sleep.

There are three profile options for this topper. It comes in a 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch version. The thicker the foam, the more plush the mattress topper is. This means that it feels softer, sinks deeper, and cradles your body better. If you don’t like the sinking feeling of memory foam, choose the thinner version. The 4-inch version relieves pressure points and expertly forms your body.

The topper is made entirely with open-cell memory foam. This next-generation foam uses larger cells than standard memory foam, allowing for a softer, airier sleeping experience. The open cells can also help reduce heat by trapping it inside and can keep motion from your restless partner under control as well. This mattress topper is an affordable option that is available for all six standard mattress sizes.

Features of the Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper

Open Cell Memory Foam Design

The foam used in this memory foam topper is an open-cell design. This next-generation option uses each cell as a small air pocket. These pockets absorb heat and motion, leaving you cooler and with fewer disturbances as you sleep.

Three Profile Options

There are three available profile thicknesses, including a 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch version to help you sleep more comfortably. These options allow you to customize your topper, more so than some of the other options on our list. The thickest option is the most plush and offers the greatest body contouring.

Ventilated Gel Construction

This gel topper uses more than just gel beads to transport heat away from you as you sleep. The foam is also ventilated. Dozens of holes act like channels for heat to escape, so you don’t have to deal with excessive heat build-up like you might with other memory foam surfaces.

Relieves Pressure Points

The deep, comfortable foam across all profiles of the Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper expertly relieves pressure, soothing pressure points so that you wake to feel well-rested. Deeper foam provides more contouring, so the 4” profile is best for relieving deep pressure.

What Sets the Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper Apart?

This mattress topper by Linenspa helps to evenly distribute your weight far better than other toppers might, giving you plenty of additional support. It’s an affordable option, so getting one won’t break the bank. The blue swirl design used for the gel foam looks great, too.

Helps evenly distribute your weight

Affordable option

Blue swirl design

What Could Be Improved?

Linenspa’s Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper is cooling, comfortable, and can improve the feel of a hard mattress. However, once removed from the packaging, it can take a while to properly off-gas and reach its true size.

Takes a while to off-gas

LUCID 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Plush Mattress Topper

When it comes to mattress toppers, more texture is always better. The LUCID 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Plush Mattress Topper offers five individual texture zones, each with different densities and firmnesses. These allow for different levels of support across the topper. The foam is firmer, with loose textures at the feet, head, and shoulders. Thicker texture and firmer foam in the middle help support your hips, back, and knees, perfect for those who sleep on their sides.

There are two thickness options for this topper – 2” and 3”. The 3-inch option is plusher and offers a better contour than the thinner version. Both are soft and comfortable, and you’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud with both of them!

The foam itself is infused with cooling gel. These beads trap heat, moving it away from you as you sleep. If you are a particularly warm sleeper, these beads can help reduce the heat that builds up under you as you sleep. Most memory foam is notorious for being too warm for those who overheat easily, but these cooling measures (as well as the channels created by the textures on the surface) help keep you cool.

The surface of the topper doesn’t have a quicksand feeling like some memory foam. Instead, it’s got a more responsive surface. You can move around freely without feeling like you’re stuck in the mattress, which means it’s great for those who move a lot as they sleep.

The LUCID 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Plush Mattress Topper comes in all six standard mattresses sizes, as well as a longer Full XL size. It also comes with a full 3-year warranty against tears and manufacturing defects.

Features of the LUCID 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Plush Mattress Topper

Responsive Surface

Most memory foam surfaces create a sinking feeling that doesn’t allow for much free movement. Instead, this LUCID topper is responsive. You’ll sink just enough to relieve your pressure points, but not enough to feel as though you can’t turn when you need to.

Textured Comfort Zones

There are five sections, or ‘zones’, that offer different textures and densities. Firmer foam with a closer texture under the hips keeps you supported, while softer foam at the shoulders and head ensure that your pressure points are cradled.

Infused with Cooling Gel

This topper is infused with cooling gel beads, which trap heat and move it away from your body. If you sleep warm, a topper infused with gel-like this one can reduce heat build-up within memory foam.

Two Thickness Options

Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, this LUCID topper offers two different profile, or thickness, options. You can choose the 2-inch version (which is a little less plush), or the 3-inch version that contours your body a little deeper.

What Sets the LUCID 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Plush Mattress Topper Apart?

This LUCID mattress topper is available in all six standard mattress sizes, in addition to Full XL. This option is longer than a standard full. The zones provide great support, firmer around the hips and lumbar where you need it most. The 3-year warranty protects against tears and defects, and it’s one of the best mattress topper warranties in Canada for a foam topper we’ve seen.

Available in Full XL as well as the six standard sizes

Zones provide great support where you need it

3-year warranty against tears and defects

What Could Be Improved?

While the ridges and textures of this LUCID mattress topper provide a boost to airflow, the foam itself isn’t ventilated to help with overheating.

No ventilation

How to Choose a Mattress Topper for Canadians

There are so many mattress toppers out there. How do you know which is right for you? Using a combination of comfort, specifications, and preferences, you can make your mattress feel however you like. Here’s how to do that.

What Does a Mattress Topper Do?

A mattress topper can make your bed more comfortable for you, usually in response to very specific preferences. For example, if your bed is too firm, you might consider purchasing a mattress topper to soften it up. A mattress topper can help your mattress last longer, prevent sagging and wear, and provide extra comfort for an old, tired mattress.

Adding a mattress topper is like adding another layer to your mattress. You can make your mattress firmer, softer, or cooler with the addition of a mattress topper. There are many different options available on the market, but we’ve chosen to focus on memory foam mattress toppers.

A memory foam mattress topper provides extra contouring. The topper forms to your body, relieving pressure points and keeping you comfortable all night long. You can often customize the way your mattress feels with a custom topper, so make sure that you choose wisely.

You might want a mattress topper if…

Your mattress is too firm

Your mattress is too soft

Your mattress is too warm

Your mattress is too cold

Your mattress is older or sagging

Your mattress is making you restless

Your mattress needs a little extra help so you can fall asleep

Memory Foam Mattress Toppers

All of the mattress toppers on our list are available in Canada and are made of memory foam, which means that they contour to your body. Memory foam can help reduce pressure points, keeping you comfortable throughout the night. Here are a few things you need to look for as you shop for a memory foam mattress topper.

Profile Depth

The depth of the mattress topper can determine how soft it feels. Most mattress toppers come in a few different depth options, ranging from 2 inches to 4 inches and beyond. The deeper the topper, the more plush your sleeping experience will be. You’ll sink further into thicker toppers, and they may mimic a memory foam sinking effect.

If that’s the experience you want, choose the thickest option available. However, depth is the perfect way to customize the feel of your mattress topper. If you don’t want that sinking feeling, you should choose a thinner topper. It offers the same softness without the sinking or deep contouring of a thicker option.

Density and Softness

Some toppers are denser than others. While most provide a soft sleeping surface, others may be thicker and provide more support than comfort. Always check your mattress topper. Some will list the denseness in the product details so you can easily see what you’re getting into. Keep in mind that a thicker topper can be softer, but it often provides more support than a thinner topper.

Size

Choose a topper that fits your mattress. Most Canadian mattress toppers come in at least the six standard mattress sizes, though some may have additional sizes (like Full XL, Short Queen, or Split King) available for special mattresses.

Infusions

Some memory foam mattress toppers are infused with different materials. Most often, they are infused with gel beads to help control temperature. Gel beads work well to keep heat away from you as you sleep. Some toppers may be infused with bamboo charcoal, lavender, and more to help control odors, moisture, temperature, and other factors.

If the memory foam is infused, look into the properties of the infusion. Some of them can improve specific aspects of your sleep, including odor, moisture, and temperature.

Temperature Control

Some people naturally sleep warm, which can lead to uncomfortable sweating during the night. If you often wake up sweaty and overheated, using a topper with temperature control properties can help. These may be small aeration holes in the foam itself, channels in a textured pattern, or gel infusions that help isolate and transport heat.

If you are an especially warm sleeper, you can always choose to use more than one of these options. Choose a topper with more than one cooling feature to ensure that you are going to be comfortable all night long.

Motion Isolation

If you’ve ever slept next to a restless partner, motion isolation may be one of your foremost concerns. The good news is that memory foam toppers, in particular, are great at helping with motion isolation. Since they are relatively thin compared to the rest of the mattress, they might not be able to completely isolate motion. However, many foam toppers can help take the edge off of any sharp motions. Your partner’s movements will be less likely to wake you up.

Additional Features to Look For

Once you have the basic features down, you can start to look at a topper’s extra features. These features are some of the best to look for, so keep an eye out for them.

Elastic Straps

Some mattress toppers will move around quite a lot on top of the mattress. An elastic strap will help keep the foam topper in place. Only the most luxurious toppers use elastic straps, but it’s worth choosing one that uses this feature if you can find it.

Covers

You’ll want to pair your mattress topper with a cover. A cover protects your foam topper, keeping moisture, dirt, and mites away from it. While some mattress toppers don’t come with their cover, a select few do. If you can, choose a mattress topper that comes with a cover. This will save you an additional purchase and ensure that the cover works well with the topper.

Support Zones

Some textured foam toppers use support zones. These zones use foams of different firmness and textures with tight channels to provide additional support in certain areas. Most have a few different support zones, with a firmer zone in the center of the topper. This area, around where your hips and lumbar rest, needs more support than anywhere else. Softer foam with a more spread-out texture at the shoulders, head, and feet keep those areas comfortable while you get the support you need.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mattress Toppers in Canada

How long should a mattress topper last?

The lifespan of a mattress topper depends on the materials. Most Canadian mattress toppers will last at least 3 years, while some can hold out for up to 10 years. It really depends on what the topper is made of and the quality of the materials.

Do mattress toppers help?

Mattress toppers can help your mattress feel softer and more cushioned overall. They can help reduce wear on your mattress and provide a cooler sleep, provided they are made from more breathable materials.

Do mattress toppers sleep hot?

Mattress toppers can sleep hot, but it depends on their materials and construction. For example, memory foam mattress toppers retain heat more than other options. They also have many cooling options in place to help reduce heat while you sleep.

Final Thoughts

A mattress topper can help extend the life of your mattress, provide a more comfortable sleep, and more. If your mattress needs a little help, don’t hesitate to purchase a mattress topper! There are so many options available, and we’ve given you some of the best mattress toppers in Canada. One of them is sure to make your mattress that much more comfortable.