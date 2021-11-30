Grow lights are the perfect addition to your indoor garden. Your plants can grow and thrive when presented with the right environment, and a grow light is a huge necessity. Whether you’re growing vegetables in your apartment or starting seedlings for your spring planting, these grow lights can help you get the most from your plants.

We’ve carefully curated a list of the best LED grow lights in Canada. We know there’s a light for you on this list! Any of these lights can help your plants grow and thrive.

1. MARS HYDRO TS 1000 LED Grow Light

So often, we must sacrifice quality to fit things into our budget. Thankfully, the Mars Hydro TS 1000 is affordable and reliable, with one of the highest LED grow light outputs you’ll find. This light is great for all of your indoor gardening needs. The full-spectrum design makes it great for leafy vegetables, fruits, and flowers.

The PPFD rating, which measures how much light plants will receive, is a great way to measure efficiency. This grows light’s PAR rating is 743umol/m2/s, meaning it’s incredibly efficient for a panel this size. It should be able to cover a garden area of about 3 x 3 feet. Your plants will be getting more light than average, especially with the built-in reflector to evenly distribute the light.

Plus, your plants will be getting full-spectrum light. The LEDs output every light temperature that your vegetables and fruits need at each stage of their life. No matter whether your fruits are flowering or your flowers are blooming, they’ll be getting the light that’s perfect for them. This light is dimmable, so you can control how bright the light is throughout the day.

It’s easy to control these lights with the accessible control panel. You can change the brightness and alter a host of other settings from this panel. Have a large indoor garden? You can string up to 15 of these panels together for larger areas. Each of the panels is so energy efficient that you won’t be struggling to pay the electric bill, either.

Overall, this is a great alternative to some of the more expensive glow lights on the market. While it may be lacking some convenience features, it makes up for it in performance.

Features of the MARS HYDRO TS 1000 LED Grow Light

15-Light Connection

The Mars Hydro TS 1000 LED Grow Light is a single unit, but you can chain up to 15 light panels together to accommodate larger indoor gardening projects.

Efficient Reflector Design

The light panel is surrounded by reflective housing. The reflector helps distribute the light more evenly, leading to a greater yield.

Full Spectrum Light

The full-spectrum light is perfect for all of your plants and works well at all stages of your plants’ growing cycle. This light uses different light temperatures to provide a full light treatment to produce thriving plants.

Dimmable

This grow light is extremely bright, which is a good thing when it comes to plants. It’s also dimmable, so you can turn it down when you need to be in the same room.

High Output

The Mars Hydro TS 1000 LED Grow Light puts out an incredible amount of light. The PPFD rating (which measures efficiency) is around 743umol/m2/s. This falls right into a very nice sweet spot for most fruits and vegetables to grow quickly. It’s perfect for a 3×3-foot garden space.

What Sets the MARS HYDRO TS 1000 LED Grow Light Apart?

The Mars Hydro TS 1000 LED Grow Light Is one of the most affordable LED grow lights on the market that still provides great quality. It’s easy to control the lights with the comprehensive control panel, so you are completely in control of all of the settings. It’s energy-efficient, too – it only needs about 150 watts, which is impressive considering how well it works.

Affordable

Easy to control

Energy Efficient

What Could Be Improved?

This LED grow light works well for growing most of your produce and flowers. However, the top panel gets hot during extended use due to the fanless design. An additional fan might be required to keep the lights cool.

The top panel gets hot during use

2. BESTVA DC Series LED Grow Light

Plants grow more quickly when there is more light to go around. The Bestva DC Series LED Grow Light offers an amazing 3000 watts of light output, making it easy for your fruits and vegetables to thrive. This powerful light includes all of the best features to take your indoor garden to the next level.

There are two available cultivation modes available with this light. For use with leafy plants and vegetables, the VEG mode keeps the light on for 18 to 24 hours a day. The BLOOM mode works best on fruits and flowering plants. It keeps the light on for 12 hours a day. Choose the one that works best with the plants you’re growing for the best results.

LED lights usually don’t produce heat, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t. This grows light features multiple fans to cool the unit off while it runs. Since it’s going to be running for a long time, it’s ideal to have some sort of ventilation to help keep the heat away from your plants. The fans work silently, so they won’t be a nuisance. To increase cooling, radiators work alongside the fans to make sure that your plants are safe.

The built-in reflector helps distribute light from the Samsung diodes, ensuring that the plants in your growing area are all getting the same amount of light. This light works for gardens and growing areas up to 4 x 3.5-feet in size.

Features of the BESTVA DC Series LED Grow Light

Two Cultivation Modes

The full-spectrum LED lights on the Bestva DC Series LED Grow Light have two different modes. You can set it to VEG mode which illuminates your garden for between 18 and 24 hours a day. This is programmed during the growth cycle. BLOOM mode illuminates the lights for 12 hours a day, perfect for flowering plants.

Multi-Fan Cooling

Even LED lights get warm sometimes. To avoid overheating your garden area and potentially killing your plants, the Bestva DC Series LED Grow Light features four different fans that work quietly to cool down the light fixture.

Built-in Reflector

Reflectors help to evenly distribute light, creating an environment where even the plants on the edge of your indoor garden can thrive. The built-in reflector on this grow light keeps all of your fruits and vegetables happy.

High Wattage

This grow light is energy efficient, but that doesn’t stop it from giving out a lot of power. It offers a 3,000-watt output, which is extremely bright and effective for growing plants quickly.

What Sets the BESTVA DC Series LED Grow Light Apart?

Part of the reason that the Bestva DC Series LED Grow Light work so well is the high-quality Samsung diodes. These are the best LED diodes on the market, and they can make all the difference. This light seems small, but it covers a large 4 x 3.5-foot area, so you can use it in a larger garden area. There are a variety of sizes and power levels available as well, so you can upgrade if you need more coverage.

High-quality Samsung diodes

4 x 3.5-foot coverage area

Variety of sizes available

What Could Be Improved?

While the Bestva DC Series LED Grow Light offers a great range of coverage and light temperatures, it does tend to heat up. Despite its multiple fans, you will need to ventilate smaller garden areas.

Needs ventilation in small spaces

3. Bloom Plus BP1000 Grow Light

Keeping your garden growing on a budget can be challenging. Thankfully, Bloom Plus makes a catalog of great lights at extremely affordable prices. The BP1000 is one of the lights in their line, and it costs a lot less than the other lights on our list.

It’s still a quality light despite this, so you aren’t sacrificing quality to save your wallet. This light features a passive cooling system that helps keep it cool without loud fans. In many lights, the cooling fans can be extremely loud. Depending on where you have your garden, this can disturb your home. Instead of fans, this light uses a passive heat sink system to keep your plants from burning.

The result? More intense, reliable light. This grow light offers full-spectrum lighting so that your plants are always receiving exactly what they need. Regardless of the life cycle stage they’re at, the full-spectrum design will help them thrive.

The LEDs and chips in this light are made by Samsung, so you know that they are quality. These chips are some of the best you can find in grow lights right now. Further, this light doesn’t consume a lot of power, even when it’s running all day. It only uses 90 watts, much lower than comparable lights. With this intensity and size, this light can help your plants in gardens up to 2’ x 2’ grow.

Features of the Bloom Plus BP1000 Grow Light

Silent Operation

The fanless design means that this light works quietly. While other lights with built-in fans might disturb you as they run, this light won’t make a peep.

Passive Cooling

Due to the silent operation feature mentioned above, this grow light doesn’t have any fans. Instead, it uses a heat sink to control and disperse heat away from your plants. Your plants will get more light without burning.

Full-Spectrum Lighting

This grow light offers impressive full-spectrum lighting, which provides all of the different temperatures your plants need. It offers all levels of red and blue lights so you can produce more of your favorite fruits, veggies, and flowers.

What Sets the Bloom Plus BP1000 Grow Light Apart?

The Bloom Plus BP1000 has many great features for the price, which can’t be beaten for this quality. It contains Samsung LEDs and chips, which are the best you can find right now. It also doesn’t use much power, consuming only 90 watts. This is much less than grow lights of comparable sizes.

Extremely inexpensive

Samsung LEDs and chips

Low power consumption

What Could Be Improved?

Though the Bloom Plus BP1000 is surprisingly inexpensive for the quality, there is no dimming option on the light itself. There’s no way to reduce the intensity of the light at all, and few other controls. The coverage area is only 2’ x 2’, which may not be enough for some larger gardens.

No dimming option

Small coverage area

4. Spider Farmer SF-1000 Grow Light

In most greenhouses, indoor farms, and contained growing areas, it can get humid. The water you’re using to keep your plants alive stays in the air, creating the perfect environment for growth. Unfortunately, sometimes that moisture can cause your lamps to short out.

The Spider Farmer SF-1000 Grow Light is waterproof, and all of the seams and edges are reinforced. No humid air gets into the casing, so the lights can’t short out. If you need a light for a humid growing area, this is the light you should choose.

In addition to the waterproof casing, this light is controlled by a dimming switch. You can control the light intensity depending on the time of day. Turning the brightness down when you come to check on the plants is also a good idea, as the harsh lights can damage your eyes. The switch allows you to do this.

You can chain up to 12 panels together. For larger areas, this is ideal. It allows you to control every light with the same dimming knob. You’ll get more coverage and a higher yield with more panels, of course.

This is a bright light, but that doesn’t mean that they’re going to consume more power. They use MeanWell drivers, which help reduce power consumption and keep your electric bill down. With these drivers and Samsung LED diodes, these lights consume only 100 watts per panel.

A panel this size has a coverage of 3 x 3 feet for vegetables or the veg stage of your plants, and 2 x 2 feet for flowering stages and plants. There are larger and brighter lights available from this company, and they all boast the same features. If you need larger panels, consider upgrading.

Meanwhile, you’ll get a full light spectrum from these lights, so all of your plants get the light they need at all different stages. If you’re worried about how much light is reaching the plant, rest assured that these lights have a high PPFD rating of 2.5 umol/J. That’s very high for a panel this size.

Features of the Spider Farmer SF-1000 Grow Light

Dimming Switch

Controlling the brightness of your grow lights is one of the ways you can control your plants’ growth and environment. The dimming switch on the Spider Farmer SF-1000 light makes it easy to change settings whenever you need to.

MeanWell Drivers

While this light uses Samsung light diodes, it uses a MeanWell driver for power control. This helps the light save you more on your electric bill. One panel consumes just 100 watts due to this driver.

Chains Up To 12

One panel is enough to cover a 3 x 3 ft vegetable patch, or a 2 x 2 ft area of flowering plants. If you need more coverage, you can chain up to 12 of these lights together and control all of them with one control panel.

Waterproof Casing

Indoor greenhouses or growing tents often require a certain level of humidity to properly grow vegetables and flowers. When you’re controlling other parts of your environment, don’t worry about the lights getting wet and shorting out. The casing is waterproof, so the extra humidity won’t bother these lights.

What Sets the Spider Farmer SF-1000 Grow Light Apart?

This grow light is one of the best in Canada. It comes in multiple different sizes and intensities, so there is a version for all of your indoor growing needs. The full-spectrum lights offer the ideal temperature for all of your plants and their different growth stages. The high PPFD rating (2.5 umol/J) means that your plants are receiving more light than with some other models.

Multiple sizes and intensities are available

Full-spectrum light for all growth stages

High PPFD rating

What Could Be Improved?

Spider Farmer’s SF-1000 grow light features a large output that is great for all types of indoor growing. However, the hanging points are only protected by a thin aluminum strip. They can easily warp and bend.

Weak hanging points

5. Monios-L T5 Grow Lights

Unlike some of the panel lights on our list, the Monois-L T5 Grow Lights are highly customizable. There are six strips inside this package, and you can configure them however you like. You can only chain up to six lights at a time, but you can group them however you want. Use all six to mimic the effects of an LED light panel or use in groups of two or three.

You can even use a single strip by itself, though it won’t do much besides start seedlings. Each strip contains a full spectrum of light, outputting about 160 watts per strip. Your plants will get all of the different light temperatures that they need to grow during their different life stages.

Each light is controlled individually, even when chained together. For larger installations with multiple types of plants, this can help you meet the needs of several different types of plants. Turn the lights off over plants that only need 12 hours of light, while those that need a little more can still benefit.

The plug-and-play design allows you to set up these lights quickly and easily. You’ll get your choice of cable ties, double-sided tape pads, or screws and brackets to mount your lights. All of the hardware you need is right in the box, including all of the connectors, power cords, and connecting cords.

Each strip of light only uses about 20 watts at the wall, so running these lights isn’t going to cost you much on your monthly power bill. Each puts out 160 watts of light. They’ll work together to keep your plants happy.

These light strips are great for starting seedlings before planting them outside, and the customizable configuration makes them ideal for your plants’ different growth stages and needs.

Features of the Monois-L T5 Grow Lights

Includes 6 Light Bars

You’ll get six light bars in this package. Each is 4-feet long and comes with its strip of high-powered, full-spectrum LED lights. The length means that you can fit more plants underneath each of these lights.

Series Chaining

You can chain these lights in almost any way that you want. You can use all six of the lights together, chain them in groups or two or three, or use them individually. It all depends on the plants you are growing and how much light they need.

Individual Light Controls

No matter how you have these light strips configured, you can control each strip individually. This allows you to toggle the light for plants that require less time with the lights during the day.

Low Power Consumption

Each light strip only consumes about 20 watts, which makes them the perfect energy-saving light for your indoor planting.

What Sets the Monois-L T5 Grow Lights Apart?

The bar-style Monois-L T5 Grow Lights can help your garden starters thrive in several different setups. Thankfully, the plug-and-play design doesn’t require a lot of prep or prior setup. You can pull off any number of customizable configurations, making these lights ideal for different types of plants in a larger area. These are a great choice for starting your seedlings off before replanting them in the spring.

Plug and play design requires little setup

Customizable configurations

Great for winter planting

What Could Be Improved?

This set of six Monois-L T5 Grow Lights can be chained together in a few different effective series. However, the connecting cords are short, which limits your options unless you purchase additional hardware.

Short connecting cords

6. Phlizon High Power Series LED Grow Light

When you’re just starting with your indoor garden, it can be tricky to navigate the world of glow lights. The Phlizon High Power Series LED Grow Light panel is beginner-friendly, though! You won’t have to think about light temperatures, advanced options, or other complicated hang-ups. This light is simple, but it will work wonders for your plants.

The high-powered 2000-watt output can help your plants grow quickly and produce more yield. It provides more intense, comprehensive light than the sun alone, leading to larger, happier plants. The full-spectrum lighting helps support them at each of their growth stages, with the right temperature they need at seedling, veg, and flowering stages. They’re always receiving what they need – and then some!

Some LED light panels produce a lot of heat over the day (especially since they have to be on for at least 12 hours at a time). Even those longer sessions are no sweat for the Phlizon High Power Series LED Grow Light. Even after hours of running, the unit doesn’t get too warm. You don’t have to worry about burning your plants or causing a fire.

The hanging rope that comes with the light is adjustable as well. You’ll be able to move the light to the recommended distance for each stage of your plants’ life, leading to a much more efficient growing system.

Features of the Phlizon High Power Series LED Grow Light

2000-Watt Output

The huge 2000-watt output value means that this grow light is always producing intense, penetrating light that will help all of your plants grow to their full potential.

Full Spectrum Lighting

The LEDs on this panel represent the full spectrum of light that your plant needs. From seedling to veg and bloom, all of your plants will get exactly the light they need at any growth stage.

Low Temperature

Some LED lights can get warm, but this one stays cool. The Phlizon High Power Series LED Grow Light doesn’t generate a lot of heat, making it ideal for indoor gardens with heat-sensitive plants. You won’t have to worry about the light being a fire hazard, either.

Adjustable Rope

Over the life of your plants, you’ll need to move the grow light up. This helps the plants flourish, as it ensures that they are getting the right amount and colour of light for each of their growth stages. This grow light comes with adjustable hanging ropes, so it’s easier than ever to adjust it to the height you need.

What Sets the Phlizon High Power Series LED Grow Light Apart?

Phlizon’s High Power Series LED Grow Light offers a panel of lights that work to keep all of your plants happy. This panel is only 8 pounds, which is lightweight enough to hang nearly anywhere. The LEDs are made of quality materials and are more likely to last a long time. This panel uses a lot less electricity than you might suspect as well, so your electric bill won’t be too much to handle.

Lightweight

Quality LEDs

Saves Energy

What Could Be Improved?

While the Phlizon High Power Series LED Grow Light provides consistent, powerful light for all of your plants, it doesn’t include a reflector. This means that the light isn’t distributed as evenly as it could be, and some of your plants might have a better chance of thriving than others.

No reflector

How to Choose an LED Grow Light in Canada

Grow lights base their efficiency on a series of specifications, so it can be difficult to choose a good one. Below, we’ve outlined some of the specs you should look for. Use the following guide to determine if the light you want to buy is going to be right for your indoor garden.

Why Use LED Grow Lights?

There are a few different types of grow lights on the market, but LED lights are by far the best option for indoor plants. Though they are more expensive to start with, they last longer than fluorescent lights or grow bulbs.

LED grow lights are also more energy-efficient. They generally use about half the electricity of their fluorescent counterparts. They also don’t use glass, so they are less likely to break. If you’re worried about the amount of heat that the grow lights give off, LEDs are the best option. They put off very little heat during use, and you can use them for many hours at a time.

Overall, LED glow lights are a better long-term investment. Many LED lights can change colour and temperature won command, so you can use them for all of your plants.

Light Style

There are two main ‘light styles’ when it comes to UV light.

The panel style is the most common. It consists of a panel with several LEDs fitted into it. All of the LEDs on the panel are controlled with one switch. Panels produce a higher concentration of light and have a larger coverage area because of their larger size.

The bar style is less common, especially since the major shift to LED lights over fluorescents. These bars consist of a strip of LEDs in a casing that looks very similar to a long fluorescent light. The benefit of these lights is that they can be configured in a variety of different ways. They are usually not as powerful as panel style grow lights.

Light Colour and Temperature

The colour of the light that a lamp produces is important. This is because some colours are better for certain types of plants.

Blue light is good for leafy plants, such as vegetables.

Red light is ideal for fruit plants and flowers.

Ultraviolet (UV) light helps your plant with the photosynthesis process, so it’s great to have.

Infrared (IR) light is beneficial for fruiting plants, as it helps them bear larger and more numerous fruit if used during growth.

Some species thrive will full-spectrum light, which encompasses all of the light colours on the spectrum.

When choosing a grow light, it’s important to choose the right colour for the type of plants you’ll be growing. However, it’s always worth looking into full-spectrum lights. LED lights are usually full-spectrum, meaning they contain the right light colours and temperatures to help all of your plants grow best in all of their life stages.

Wattage

While other types of grow lights measure effectiveness in lumens, LED lights are measured best when in wattage. This is because of the full-spectrum capabilities of LED grow lights. Brightness, as measured in lumens, isn’t a factor for LED lights. On the other hand, the wattage will tell you how intense the light is.

A higher wattage is always better because it means that the light is stronger. LED grow lights with stronger wattages usually yield a higher volume of viable plants.

Ratings

There are a few different ratings or measurements that a grow light company might use to explain how well their light works. Here are a few of the more common ratings and what they mean for you.

PAR light is representative of the type of light that is best used for photosynthesis. While this isn’t a way to measure how effective a grow lamp is by itself, other ratings are based on this figure. The PAR may be different for each plant.

PPFD, of Photosynthetic Photon Flux Density, is the intensity of PAR light that reaches your plants. It’s measured as umol/m2/s. The best LED grow lights in Canada have a PPFD rating of more than 500μMol/m2/s. If the light you’re choosing includes this rating, look for options above this level.

Note that most PPFD ratings are given at a certain distance from the plant, which should be noted in the ratings.

PPE, or Photosynthetic Photon Flux, represents how efficiently your grow light can create PAR-rated light from electricity. It's one of the most important measures of grow light efficiency, and it's measured as umol/J. Grow lights need a PPE of at least 1.5μMol/J to be effective, so look for lights that exceed this.

The PAR rating of each plant may change, but that won’t affect the light itself. When you’re shopping for a grow light, make sure to compare the PPFD and PPE ratings to help you make your decision. With both of these ratings, higher numbers mean better lights.

Coverage Area

The size of your LED grow light panel determines how many plants you can grow underneath it. Before making your choice, consider the number of plants you’ll be using the light for. Always buy the number of lights you need for your plants, as one fixture can only cover so many plants. Many lights will tell you the max area they can cover, so make sure to pay attention to these specifications.

Other Considerations

The following considerations aren’t as important as the ones listed above, but you should still take these things into account when shopping for a grow light.

Connections

Some lights, whether they are in the panel or bar style, can be chained together with panels from the same manufacturer. Keep this in mind when purchasing, especially if you have a larger garden or want to expand in the future. Your garden can only benefit from chaining lights together.

Energy Efficiency

It’s no secret that lights use electricity. LED lights are more energy-efficient than fluorescent bulbs, but some are better than others. Most grow lights will state how much power they consume. The lower the wattage they use, the better. Always look for lights with the lowest possible power consumption and highest output.

Temperature and Cooling

Lights generate heat, which can lead to plant damage if you aren’t careful. To vent this heat away, choose a grow light with a cooling or ventilation system. They are louder to run due to the fans, but they will keep heat away from your plants. Grow lights without a cooling system tend to overheat, and you may need to keep the surface cool with a fan while the light is on.

Reflectors

A reflector is a metal casing that is part of a grow light’s housing. It’s usually made of shiny metal or aluminum. A reflector’s only job is to distribute light evenly among all of the plants in the coverage area. Grow lights with no reflector product a more concentrated light source, which may lead to a difference in growth and yield.

If possible, choose an LED grow light with a reflector and cooling system.

Final Thoughts

If you have a green thumb, why wait until Spring and Summer? A grow light can help you grow flowers, fruits, and vegetables all year long. Hopefully, you found the perfect grow light for your home garden on our list.