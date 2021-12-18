Your range is the heart of your kitchen, so you deserve the best. Whether you want to boil water quickly, air-fry right in your oven, or control your range with an app, you can do it all with newer gas ranges. The best gas ranges in Canada have the latest features and options to make cooking that much easier for you!

We’ve put together a list of some of the best gas ranges in Canada to help you make a decision. Any one of these ranges would make the perfect addition to your kitchen!

Best Overall: GE 30” Free-Standing Gas Range

Range Style: Freestanding

Oven Capacity: 4.8 cu. Ft.

Burners: 4, sealed

Cleaning Type: Manual

Assembled Dimensions: 46.25” x 30” x 28.75”

Warranty: 1 year

The GE 30” Free-Standing Gas Range offers a huge oven capacity and a helpful burner configuration. Together, these options can help accelerate the cooking process, making it simpler and easier to get your meals finished. This is a free-standing range, which means that it stands by itself rather than sliding between your countertops. This can be useful in larger kitchens or kitchens with an unusual room shape.

The burners offer three different BTU options, meaning that each gets a different amount of power. The low-powered Precise Simmer burner has a 5000 BTU heating element. It’s used for keeping foods at a simmer without burning them. Two standard burners each have a 9500 BTU heating element. The largest burner has a 13,000 BTU heating element, meaning you can boil water faster than with the standard heating elements.

The burners are sealed, which means that the top of the range is easier to clean. There’s no chance that crumbs, spills, or anything else will be able to get under the burners. It’s very convenient to not have to worry about spills putting your burners out.

Overall, the GE 30” Free-Standing Gas Range makes cooking a breeze and adds a bit of convenience to your kitchen routine.

Features of the GE 30” Free-Standing Gas Range

Spacious Interior

The oven section of the GE 30” Free-Standing Gas Range has a capacity of 4.8 cu. Ft. This is much larger than your standard wall oven. You can cook multiple dishes at once, or slide multiple baking sheets on each rack.

13,000 BTU Heating Element

This powerful heating element boils water much faster than the standard 9500 BTU burner. With this range, you won’t have to worry about this time-consuming task interfering with your cooking time!

Precise Simmer Burner

In addition to the high-powered burner, there is a burner that offers the perfect simmer. This burner keeps heat low and produces even heating to keep foods from burning. Its lower, 5000 BTU heating element helps protect sensitive foods.

Sealed Burners

All of the burners on the range top are sealed. This makes them easier to clean and blocks food, crumbs and spills from getting into the burner itself.

Best Double Oven: GE 30” Slide-In Gas Double Oven Range

Range Style: Slide-in

Oven Capacity: 6.7 cu. Ft.

Burners: 5

Cleaning Type: Steam

Assembled Dimensions: 37” x 30” x 29.25”

Warranty: 1 year

The GE 30” Slide-In Gas Double Oven Range offers a host of features to make your time in the kitchen easier. It starts with the dual oven set-up, which features a smaller top oven and a larger oven on the bottom. You can cook dishes at different temperatures and with different timers, ensuring all of your food is finished right on time.

The top of the range features five burners, but only four of them are standard gas burners. The fifth is an integrated griddle surface. This surface provides even heat to fry things quickly, including pancakes, eggs, and other similar foods.

This range cleans with steam. It uses a special type of self-cleaning method that removes tough, baked-on food and other standard cleaning inconveniences. The 30-minute steam cycle helps to keep your oven clean and ready when you need it.

Features of the GE 30” Slide-In Gas Double Oven Range

Double Oven

This GE gas range features two ovens. The larger oven has a 6.7 cu. Ft. capacity, while the smaller oven on top has a capacity of 2.4 cu. ft. You can bake with two separate temperature settings, too. You’ll easily have everything finished for mealtime!



Air Fry Option

Since the GE 30” Slide-In Gas Double Oven Range features true convection cooking, it offers an air fryer option that doesn’t require preheating. It’s faster and easier than ever to cook crispy foods in this range’s oven.



Integrated Cast Iron Griddle

This range’s fifth burner is an integrated extra-large griddle. This cast-iron addition helps with cooking eggs, bacon, pancakes, and more. There’s no need to use an electric griddle when you use this oven!

Best Luxury: LG Electronics Smart Gas Slide-In Range

Range Style: Slide-In

Oven Capacity: 6.3 cu. ft.

Burners: 5

Cleaning Type: Self-Cleaning

Assembled Dimensions: 37.2” x 30” x 29.3”

Warranty: 1-year parts and labor

The LG Electronics Smart Gas Slide-In Range offers a host of luxury features, smart functionality, and more convenience than you might expect. This luxury range connects to your home WiFi with ThinQ, allowing you to select preheat functions even when you aren’t at home. You can also check cook times with the ThinQ app.

This range has five burners, including an integrated center griddle that you can use for all of your frying. And speaking of frying: you can use the built-in air fryer with the ProBake convection features. Inside the oven, a dual-speed fan keeps air moving to provide even heat to the dishes on each rack.

The EasyClean technology makes cleaning simple. The three-step process gets your oven clean in just over ten minutes. The top of your range is also easier to clean with a special non-stick coating. You’ll be able to go from mealtime to sparkling clean faster than ever before!

Features of the LG Electronics Smart Gas Slide-In Range

ProBake Convection Oven

LG’s ProBake Convection system uses a dual-speed fan to move air around inside the oven. This ensures that every rack experiences even heating every time.

EasyClean Technology

The LG Electronics Smart Gas Slide-In Range uses EasyClean technology, a self-cleaning feature that helps you clean your oven in 10 minutes. Wipe away the residue after a 10-minute cycle, all without chemicals! The stainless steel range top surface is coated to wipe food away quickly, too.

ThinQ Connectivity

This range connects to your home WiFi network, allowing you to activate preheating, check on heating time, and activate the timer with a voice command. ThinQ works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as with the ThinQ app on Android or iOS.

Luxury Features

Other luxury features include a wider range of BTUs, an UltraHeat burner, a beautiful blue interior, and a host of other features. This range has a luxury price tag and delivers premium features as a result.

Best Hybrid Style: Frigidaire 30” Front Control Slide-In Gas Range

Range Style: Freestanding, Slide-In

Oven Capacity: 5 cu. ft.

Burners: 5

Cleaning Type: Self-cleaning

Assembled Dimensions: 36.6” x 29.9” x 29.1”

Warranty: 1-year parts and labor

Frigidaire’s 30” Front Control Slide-In Gas Range can be used as a freestanding range, or it can slide right into a 30-inch cutout. This oven will fit into just about any kitchen without renovations. Both options work great and all features are accessible for both options.

That’s good news! You’re definitely going to want these features. From the multiple self-cleaning options (2, 3, or 4-hour cycles) to the special burner options, this oven does everything you need it to. Need to boil water quickly? Use the 17,000 BTU Quick Boil burner to get that water going immediately. Put your pasta sauce and other slow-simmering foods on the Low Simmer burner so they cook without burning.

Continuous grates across the range top allow you to easily slide your pans across the five burners without lifting, so you can make use of all of the variable burner options available. There’s a burner for all of your cooking needs. This oven takes care of just about everything!

Features of the Frigidaire 30” Front Control Slide-In Gas Range

Freestanding or Slide-In Style

Unlike most other ranges, the Frigidaire 30” Front Control Slide-In Gas Range offers a solution for every kitchen. You can use this as a freestanding range, but it also fits in 30-inch cutouts. You can use the oven in either configuration without an issue.

Multiple Self-Cleaning Cycles

Clean according to your schedule with this range’s multiple cleaning cycles. You can set the cycle for 2, 3, and 4 hours depending on how much time you have. Whichever you choose, you’ll have a great clean every time.

Continuous Grates

The top of the range features continuous grates over all five burners. This allows you to easily move pots and pans from one burner to the next. They slide right across the grates so you don’t have to lift them.

17,000 BTU Burner

Of the five burners offered by this Frigidaire range, only two have similar BTU outputs. The highest burner runs at 17,000 BTU, so you can boil water and liquids faster. Since this is often time-consuming, you’ll be able to get to your meal quicker with this option.

Best WiFi: LG Electronics Smart Gas Range

Range Style: Freestanding

Oven Capacity: 5.8 cu. ft.

Burners: 5

Cleaning Type: Self-Cleaning

Assembled Dimensions: 46” x 30” x 28”

Warranty: 1-year parts and labor

Nearly everything else in your home can connect to WiFi – so why not your range? The LG Electronics Smart Gas Range is just one of the options that LG offers that has Smart capabilities. You can set a timer from your phone, check the time remaining without getting up, or set up the preheat to start before you get home!

This range also features True Convection heating. Inside the oven, extremely hot air is circulated quickly, leading to a more even bake on each rack. Eliminate burned sections and cold spots without lifting a finger. Plus, the oven also offers a built-in high-capacity air fryer. Now you can make crispy favorites without preheating!

The InstaView window is one of our favorite features for this range. When you knock twice on the glass window, the light inside the oven will come on. It’s easier than ever to check your food and see how it’s cooking.

Features of the LG Electronics Smart Gas Range

InstaView Window

LG’s InstaView Window allows you to check on your food without fiddling with switches or timers. Simply knock on the glass door twice and the light inside will pop on, revealing your delicious food.

True Convection Heating

True Convection Heating delivers even heat to your entire meal every time. Food will stay juicy but fully cooked on the inside and crispy and delicious on the outside.

Built-In Air Fryer

This LG range features a large-capacity air fryer. You can use it without preheating, and the air frying rack even comes with the oven! This special mode keeps high temperatures circulating quickly to evenly fry your foods. They’ll be delicious inside and out.

WiFi Enabled

ThinQ technology allows you to connect this LG range to your home WiFi. With this feature enabled (and the ThinQ app for Android or iOS), you can set timers with a voice command, preheat the oven from anywhere, and check cooking times right from your phone.

Best Freestanding: Maytag Gas Range

Range Style: Freestanding

Oven Capacity: 5 cu. ft.

Burners: 5

Cleaning Type: Self-cleaning

Assembled Dimensions: 46.8” x 29.87” x 27.8”

Warranty: 1-year parts and labor, 10 years limited component

Maytag is a solid name when it comes to home appliances. Their gas ranges carry the same proud lineage as any of their other appliances. Here, Maytag supplies a host of features that are simple yet effective. Cooking on a Maytag gas range is easy!

The variable, flexible cooktop features 5 burners with 4 different BTU powers, including a high-powered 15,000 BTU burner for quick boiling, as well as a 5,000 BTU burner for low simmering. There is a burner for every task, so you’ll always have enough room.

When it comes to the oven section, you can trust Maytag’s Precision Cooking system to do the job perfectly. They use sensor heating to ensure that your food is heated evenly, eliminating burned edges and cold spots in the middle. Once you’ve decided on your settings, make sure to lock the control panel to ensure that they stay that way.

Features of the Maytag Gas Range

Variable Cooktop Power

This Maytag Range features five burners: two at 15,000 BTU, one at 9,500 BTUs, one at 8,000 BTUs, and one at 5,000 BTUs. You can boil water quickly or simmer sauces depending on your needs. This flexible cooktop can do it all.

Precision Cooking System

Maytag’s Precision Cooking system uses a unique type of sensor heating that keeps heat even, ensuring that your food is cooked perfectly in the oven. It’s a smart system that allows you to create flawless meals consistently.

Control Lock Feature

Once you’ve got your settings locked in, you can lock the control panel so they can’t be changed. This is extremely useful for maintaining peace in your kitchen, especially with partners and children at home.

Best Grates: Bosch 800 Series Full Depth Gas Slide-In Range

Range Style: Slide-In

Oven Capacity: 4.8 cu. ft.

Burners: 5, sealed

Cleaning Type: Self-cleaning

Assembled Dimensions: 36.5” x 31.5” x 29.1”

Warranty: 1 year

The Bosch 800 Series Full Depth Gas Slide-In Range brings a touch of class to your kitchen. You’ll find a host of convenience features, including the best grates and burners on our list. The burners are sealed, so nothing you spill or drop on the cooktop won’t fall into the burners, so it’s easy to clean. The grates are also continuous and made of cast iron, so they retain heat. Plus, you can move pots and pans across them easily.

The middle burner, which is usually reserved for a griddle or standard heating element, is a high-powered 18,000 BTU burner in this range. Here, you can boil water and other liquids quickly so you have time to focus on other parts of the meal.

This range also features some nice touches, including a stainless steel finish, a built-in look, and heavy-duty metal knobs to enhance your cooking experience. You even get a warming drawer, which can keep food ready to eat while you wait for the rest of your meal. You can also use it to keep dishes and plates warm while you’re entertaining.

Features of the Bosch 800 Series Full Depth Gas Slide-In Range

Sealed Burners

The top of the Bosch 800 Series gas range features sealed burners. Food spills, and other debris from the cooking process can’t get down to the burners, making clean-up easy.

Warming Drawer

This gas range features a warming drawer that you can use to keep food warm while you finish cooking the meal. It can also keep food warm while you’re waiting for guests, or warm dishes when you’re hosting.

High-Powered Center Burner

Some ranges use high-powered burners on the left or right of the center burner. Instead of setting it off to one side, the Bosch 800-series gas range centers its power in the center burner. This burner is a full 18,000 BTUs, making it great for quick boiling.

Best Self-Cleaning: Whirlpool Gas 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven

Range Style: Freestanding

Oven Capacity: 5 cu. ft.

Burners: 5

Cleaning Type: Self-cleaning

Assembled Dimensions: 47.8” x 29.8” x 27.8”

Warranty: 1 year limited (parts and labor)

Whirlpool’s Gas 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven has all the features you need to cook efficiently. Its five burners all have different BTU powers – there are two high-powered 15,000 BTU burners, as well as a 5,000 BTU burner for slower simmering. The variety here allows for even cooking across your meal, as well as lower cook times overall.

The grates on the cooktop are continuous cast-iron, so you can put your pots and pans anywhere on the surface. The edge-to-edge grates allow for a more versatile heating surface, especially with the different burner options in mind. In the oven section, you’ll find the baking element hidden under the bottom, allowing for a smooth cleaning surface.

When it’s time to clean your oven, use the best self-cleaning feature we’ve seen on our list for gas ranges in Canada. This self-cleaning cycle can be adjusted to match the mess inside your oven, so you don’t waste precious time and resources on an oven that barely needs it.

Features of the Whirlpool Gas 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven

Hidden Baking Element

The baking element in the Whirlpool Gas 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven is hidden underneath the bottom of the oven area. Cleaning the inside of your oven is easier than ever before with this feature, which presents an uninterrupted interior oven.

Adjustable Cleaning Cycle

One self-cleaning cycle doesn’t work for every mess. Whirlpool has fixed this common problem by allowing you to adjust the self-cleaning cycle based on how dirty your oven is. Select a shorter, less intense cycle for small messes, but don’t be afraid to turn it up for tougher ones.

Large Capacity

This oven offers a larger interior area with a capacity of 5 cu. ft. Inside, you can cook a turkey and a side without breaking a sweat.

Edge-to-Edge Grates

The grates on the top of the cooktop go from one edge of the range to the other. This continuous piece of cast iron gives you the freedom to place your pots and pans wherever you like. They’ll move smoothly along the grates as well, so you don’t have to lift them.

How to Choose a Gas Range in Canada

Your next gas range is the appliance that will bring your family together, keep them fed, and help you entertain during the holidays and special occasions. It needs to be perfect, but what do you really need? Below, we’ll look at some of the things you should look for in a gas range. Keep these things in mind before making a purchase.

Range Style

Gas ranges generally come in two different varieties: freestanding and slide-in.

Freestanding ranges can go anywhere in your kitchen. They are finished on all sides and often feature oven controls on a back panel. These are the most common type of range if you have a tight budget, as they tend to be less expensive.

can go anywhere in your kitchen. They are finished on all sides and often feature oven controls on a back panel. These are the most common type of range if you have a tight budget, as they tend to be less expensive. Slide-in ranges are meant to look built-in once they are installed. They don’t have finished sides or a back, and the controls are on the front of the range instead of on a back panel. They slide right into your cabinetry, and they look nicer overall. However, they are the more expensive option.

The type you choose depends on the configuration of your kitchen, as well as the space you have available.

Oven Capacity

Consider the space inside of the oven. When it comes to ranges of any description, you’ll want at least 3 cubic feet for the capacity. With that size, you’ll be able to cook holiday meals, entertain, and make larger portions. However, larger ranges (starting at 5 cubic feet) can give you even more room for different dishes.

Consider getting a double oven if you often find yourself cooking two different dishes in your oven. A double oven features two smaller-capacity ovens instead of a larger one, but you’ll get two separate heating compartments that can be controlled individually.

Burners

The burners on the top of the range are important, and not just in the ways you might think. There are many different options for burners in newer gas ranges, including sealed varieties. Sealed burners keep all of the food debris and spills off of the burners, so you don’t have to worry about clean-up or the potential of putting your burner out. They achieve this with a layer of glass between the burner and the grate.

The number of burners is also important. Many modern ranges offer at least 5 burners, with the standard 4 eyes on either side and a longer one in the middle. In some models, a griddle is integrated into this middle spot to make frying things easier.

BTU Power

BTU, or British Thermal Unit, is a measure of energy. The higher the BTU rating on your burners, the more power the burners are putting out. Most gas ranges today have a variable BTU rating on the burners, meaning some are rated higher than others to promote faster cooking. Some are also rated with fewer BTUs. This way, you can simmer foods without burning them.

Here is how the BTUs regularly stack up:

Low : Up to 2,000 BTUs. This is usually where a simmer burner falls, though there can be more powerful simmer burners, too.

: Up to 2,000 BTUs. This is usually where a simmer burner falls, though there can be more powerful simmer burners, too. Medium : 2,000 BTUs to 10,000 BTUs. This range is good for everyday cooking.

: 2,000 BTUs to 10,000 BTUs. This range is good for everyday cooking. High: 10,000 BTUs to 20,000 BTUs. This range allows for quicker boiling, which is mostly what they are advertised for. Keep in mind that some higher BTU ranges require additional ventilation.

Grates

Grates are also important for the top of your range. The best gas ranges in Canada have cast-iron grates. That’s because cast iron conducts heat and maintains temperature better than other materials.

Continuous grates, or when the grate covers the whole surface of the oven without breaks for each eye, allow a little more flexibility when moving pots and pans around.

Cleaning Type

Ranges can have a host of different cleaning systems, all of which can help you keep up with cleaning the inside of the oven. The simplest of these options is, of course, the manual option. Here, you’ll have to do all of the work yourself.

The other options include:

Self-cleaning ranges. This type of range uses heat, cleaning agents, and sometimes steam to remove stuck-on food and grime. After running the cycle (which can last anywhere from 10 minutes to several hours), you must wipe out the loosened grime to ensure a clean finish.

This type of range uses heat, cleaning agents, and sometimes steam to remove stuck-on food and grime. After running the cycle (which can last anywhere from 10 minutes to several hours), you must wipe out the loosened grime to ensure a clean finish. Steam-cleaning ranges. These ranges require you to add some water before running the cycle. They superheat the water, creating cleansing steam that removes even the hardest baked-on grime. You’ll still have to wipe the oven out when the steam is finished, but it’s generally easier than a self-cleaning range.

Assembled Dimensions

The dimensions of a product are generally important anyway, but you have to pay close attention when you’re talking about appliances. In this case, the range has to fit in your kitchen. Most kitchens have oven cutouts or places where a break in the cabinetry allows the oven to slide in.

Measure the space you have before making a purchase. No one wants to spend a lot of money on a range, only to find that that they can’t use it. Careful measurements can help avoid these issues, especially when you are purchasing a slide-in range.

Warranty

A warranty protects you in case the range has a defect. The terms of a warranty are often very strict and specific, so be aware of the length of the warranty as well as the terms. Most ranges have a shorter warranty. This is because they generally last a while – most defects will be known within the first year of owning one.

Some ranges have additional warranties for certain components, so choose the range with the longest warranty if you’re worried about quality issues.

A gas range is an important purchase. Making an informed decision about the type of range you want and the features that you’ll use is an integral part of the shopping process. Keep the features and tips above in mind when shopping for a new gas range in Canada! We’re sure that one of the ranges on our list could be the perfect one for you.