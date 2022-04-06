A cordless vacuum can provide you with the freedom to get your house clean. You won’t have to tangle with a long cord that always gets under your vacuum. Likewise, say goodbye to the days of unplugging it to move it to another room. With a cordless vacuum, you can travel around your home and get it cleaner in much less time. We’ve put together a list of the best cordless vacuums in Canada to help you find the right one for your needs.

iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

If there’s one thing you want out of a cordless vacuum cleaner, it’s a wide array of functionality to replace your need for a corded vacuum. The iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner promises to fulfill those needs. Firstly, it has 18000Pa of suction power to take care of the most stubborn messes. Furthermore, the fully motorized brush head will take care of everything from crumbs on the ground to pet hair stuck in your carpets.

The detachable battery makes it easy for you to charge when it runs out of power, with three types of run mode: eco power mode, normal mode, and high mode; on normal mode, the battery can last for about 20 minutes. Thankfully, there is an LED indicator to tell you just how much battery power is left so that it doesn’t die in the middle of your clean.

Features of the iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Multi-Purpose Mode

You can choose to have a stick vacuum to carry around or a small handheld vacuum that you can use for smaller jobs, like cleaning the stairs or crumbs out of the couch.

Cyclone Filter and HEPA Filter

The iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is designed to capture all of those allergens in your home and keep them where they should be. That means that none of them are being pumped back into the air you’re breathing, so you can worry less about your allergies and focus on the task.

Different Ways To Charge

Although it takes about 4 hours to charge the battery fully, you can charge it in three different ways: you can use the charging station or plug in the battery pack in or out of the vacuum while it’s in storage.

Easy To Clean

When you empty your vacuum (because it doesn’t use a bag), you may want to clean out the container and the filter. They’re pretty easy to remove and dunk into some soapy water to get it fully clean. You should do this regularly to ensure the smooth operation of your vacuum, just as long as the parts are fully dry before you reinsert them into your vacuum cleaner.

What Sets the iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Apart?

This cordless vacuum cleaner has many features that make it an attractive option to add to your home. The filters are easy to find online and are pretty affordable, too, so you can replace them when you need to.

Powerful model at an affordable price

Very light and quiet

LED illumination so you can see under furniture while vacuuming

Tineco A11 Hero+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Tineco A11 Hero+ is a high-performance cordless vacuum designed to clean almost any surface in your home. It has a 450-watt motor and can generate about 120 watts of suction power. That means no more dust or pet hair on your floors. It comes with two filters to get out as much hair and fine dust as possible. Plus, there is a HEPA filter right at the end to expel fresh air free from any allergens that may be lurking in your home.

Instead of just one battery, the Tineco A11 Hero+ is equipped with two, giving you 80 minutes of cleaning time before it needs a recharge. Perfect for cleaning your entire home.

What makes the Tineco A11 Hero+ one of the best cordless vacuums in Canada is that it comes with a wide array of attachments. They help you clean every nook and cranny in your home. It includes a dusting brush, a multi-tasker power brush, and a crevice tool, just to name a few.

Features of the Tineco A11 Hero+

Wall-Mounted Dock

While your vacuum is charging, you don’t want it to be in the way of you accomplishing your other chores. The wall-mounted dock keeps your vacuum out of the way so that you’re not constantly tripping on it or knocking it over, risking the vacuum cleaner getting damaged.

LED Headlights

When you’re cleaning under furniture, you want to see whether your vacuum is getting the job done. With the LED headlights, you can see just how filthy it is under your couch and make sure that you’re not vacuuming up something you shouldn’t be. The LEDs are small and powerful but without adding any extra weight to the overall heft of this stick vacuum.

Three Power Modes

The Tineco A11 Hero+ comes equipped with three power modes: Suction Modes I and II are great for everyday cleaning tasks that happen just by living in your home, and Max Mode is designed to take on those more stubborn messes that require all the suction power that the Tineco A11 Hero+ has to offer.

What Sets the Tineco A11 Hero+ Apart?

There’s a reason the Tineco A11 Hero+ is considered one of the best vacuum cleaners in Canada. Although it runs at a much higher price, you’re getting your money’s worth with the double batteries to provide you with more cleaning time than other cordless vacuum cleaners. It also comes with an additional microfiber pre-filter, so you don’t have to run out and buy another when you need to change it out.

It comes with a 0.6-litre dustbin (longer cleaning times)

Extremely light despite the battery pack

Ergonomical and feels great in your hand

Shark IZ140C Rocket Pro Vacuum

The first thing you’ll notice about the Shark IZ140C Rocket Pro Vacuum is available in two colors. Not many vacuum cleaners provide you with the option of choosing a color since they’re made to be more functional than aesthetically pleasing. However, having that option says a lot about what they want to provide to their customers, which is options.

This cordless vacuum in Canada can run for about 40 minutes on a single battery charge when it’s in handheld vacuum mode. That’s a lot of time to get those countertops and above-floor surfaces looking spic and span. You wouldn’t believe how powerful this vacuum can be with its lightweight.

Features of the Shark IZ140C Rocket Pro Vacuum

Self-Cleaning Brushroll

With a self-cleaning vacuum, say goodbye to the days of pulling hair and other trapped lint from the brushroll of your vacuum. It cleans itself by being powerful enough to keep hair off the bristles so that the brush doesn’t stay tangled. In fact, the brushroll doesn’t use bristles at all but a uniquely-designed blade that has more contact with the floor, maximizing its cleaning power.

Extra Large Dust Cup

It can be annoying if your dust cup is too small because you have to empty it more often, which can cut into your cleaning time. The dust cup is 0.32 litres, allowing you to clean for much longer before it needs to be emptied. Moreover, you can empty it without getting your hands dirty when you need to. The CleanTouch Dirt Ejector provides you with a lever that flips the cup open and deposits all your dirt and dust right into the bin.

What Sets the Shark IZ140C Rocket Pro Vacuum Apart?

Many customers who’ve tried this vacuum cleaner speak high praises for it. Many of them are pleased about how much dirt it holds and not having to empty it after vacuuming every room. The battery life is also to be lauded, lasting about 40 minutes after a single charging session, making it one of the best cordless vacuums in Canada.

Extremely light

Narrow design allows it to fit anywhere

Cleans thoroughly

NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum

The NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum is one of the best cordless vacuums in Canada for an excellent reason. It has 175 watts of suction power, making it extremely powerful. Furthermore, you can get 80 minutes of run time off of a single charge with all that power. It’s capable of cleaning hard floors, carpets, sofas, and stairs; there’s nothing this vacuum can’t handle.

The NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum comes with only three attachments: a tube for cleaning places, a crevice nozzle, and a dusting brush. You can remove the stick to use it as a handheld device to clean off-the-floor surfaces that require cleaning. Moreover, don’t worry about getting a bracket to install to hold it up; the vacuum can stand up on its own, making it easy to keep out of the way.

Features of the NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum

Multi-cone Cyclone Technology

This vacuum promises to filter air better than 40-60% of the other vacuum cleaners that are out there. That means that there are fewer allergens in the room to make you sneeze after you vacuum so that you can have cleaner, fresher air, even after you’ve emptied your dust cup into the garbage.

Brushless Motor

Not having a brush present on a vacuum cleaner may seem like a bad idea because it won’t clean very well, but that actually eliminates a few problems. There is no more tangling in the brushes that you need to take care of that can damage your vacuum. The lack of a brush also increases the vacuum’s contact with the floor, meaning more cleaning power in less time.

Lightweight

The NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum only weighs about 4 lbs, so there’s no strain on your wrist or shoulders after a heavy cleaning session. It’s easy to move around as you need it, and the ergonomic control of the swivel head makes it easy for you to turn without struggling with the device.

What Sets the NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum Apart?

The NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum works on all floor types, so you don’t have to change attachments to move from hardwood floors to carpets. On the lowest mode, you can still get a decent amount of use out of it before recharging the battery, and it plugs right into any wall. And instead of buying filters, you can simply wash your filter in some soapy water and allow it to dry before reinserting it into your vacuum. That saves a lot of money in the long run and is pretty good for the environment.

Extremely affordable

Very light

Clip design makes it easy to add and remove attachments

Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum

The Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum will wow you with how lightweight it is. It’s not the lightest cordless vacuum on the market, but it’s still light enough to move around without strain on your wrists and shoulders. It’s one that should be marked up there as one of the best cordless vacuums in Canada if you’re looking for one to add to your home.

The dustbin of the Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum is also decently-sized, allowing you to be able to vacuum several rooms before needing to empty them. That means fewer trips to the garbage bin and more time spent getting the job done.

Unfortunately, the Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum doesn’t have any attachments, so you can only use it regularly or handheld. That doesn’t make it very versatile, but if you’re looking for a cordless vacuum with the basics, this could be precisely what you’re looking for.

Features of the Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum

Rechargeable Battery

The battery pack is relatively easy to remove when it runs out of juice, so you can get some other chores done in the meantime before you get back to vacuuming. The indicator light lets you know when it’s at 50%, so you have a best guess as to how much time you have left on the vacuum cleaner. The only downside is that there’s no exact runtime listed anywhere on the product. It does take about three hours to charge the battery fully.

Edge Cleaning Bristles

The edge cleaning bristles will clean up those stubborn spots near your floorboards, so you don’t end up with lines of dust that you need to go over with a broom. Along with the wide cleaner mouth, you won’t have to do as many passes on the floor to get everything up, giving you more time to take care of other tasks in your day.

Extreme Recline Handle

For those times when you need to get real far beneath your furniture, you won’t have to worry about getting them out of the way. The Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum has a reclining handle that makes it easy to fit under low furnishings and suck everything up to the back wall; no more bending over or leaving contaminated areas beneath your furniture ever again.

What Sets the Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum Apart?

Although the Hoover Linx Signature Cordless Vacuum doesn’t come with any attachments and is a little heavier, weighing about 10 pounds, it still has great suction power that will keep your home looking clean. It’s easy to move around with the flexible head and won’t confuse you with its simple design that’s easy to control and change with a few buttons.

Easy to put together

Very maneuverable

Very durable

How to Choose Cordless Vacuums for Canadians

When looking at cordless vacuums that you’re interested in buying, there are some crucial factors you need to take into account. Many of them will have a heavy impact on your choice, depending on what you’re looking for. Do you want one that has a longer battery life so that you can clean it longer? Or do you want a light cordless vacuum?

Here are some of the more important factors you should be looking at when picking out the best cordless vacuum in Canada for your needs.

Suction Power : this is one of the more critical factors you should be considering since there’s no point in getting a vacuum cleaner that isn’t powerful enough to get the dust off your floors. Examine the power rate, which is usually measured in Pa (pascals), to see which vacuum has the strongest suction power to best clean your floors and carpets.

: this is one of the more critical factors you should be considering since there’s no point in getting a vacuum cleaner that isn’t powerful enough to get the dust off your floors. Examine the power rate, which is usually measured in Pa (pascals), to see which vacuum has the strongest suction power to best clean your floors and carpets. Cyclonic Filter : this is the technology used to separate the dust from the air inside the vacuum so that the air can be vented back into the room without allergens. Look for vacuum cleaners with advanced cyclonic technology to ensure you’re getting powerful suction and clean air out of your device.

: this is the technology used to separate the dust from the air inside the vacuum so that the air can be vented back into the room without allergens. Look for vacuum cleaners with advanced cyclonic technology to ensure you’re getting powerful suction and clean air out of your device. Size Of The Dust Container : keep in mind that the size of the dust container will affect how heavy or light your vacuum cleaner is. When a dust container is full, there will be decreased suction power, so you have to look at how often you want to empty the bin during a single cleaning session. The dust containers are usually measured in millilitres, making it easy to compare sizes and find the one that suits your needs.

: keep in mind that the size of the dust container will affect how heavy or light your vacuum cleaner is. When a dust container is full, there will be decreased suction power, so you have to look at how often you want to empty the bin during a single cleaning session. The dust containers are usually measured in millilitres, making it easy to compare sizes and find the one that suits your needs. Noise Levels : no one wants a super loud vacuum cleaner that hurts their ears; noisy vacuums are one of the leading causes of hearing damage later on in life. Look at the decibel (dB) measurement to see which one is the quietest.

: no one wants a super loud vacuum cleaner that hurts their ears; noisy vacuums are one of the leading causes of hearing damage later on in life. Look at the decibel (dB) measurement to see which one is the quietest. How Long The Battery Lasts : cordless vacuums operate on rechargeable batteries, and you should be aware of how long a battery charge lasts, as well as how long it takes to charge the battery to full. The majority of cordless vacuum batteries last for about 30 minutes before needing to be recharged.

: cordless vacuums operate on rechargeable batteries, and you should be aware of how long a battery charge lasts, as well as how long it takes to charge the battery to full. The majority of cordless vacuum batteries last for about 30 minutes before needing to be recharged. Well-Sealed : there’s no point in getting a vacuum cleaner that isn’t sealed correctly so that it ends up spewing dust back into the air and all over your home. That just means you’re doing all of that work for no results. A well-sealed vacuum will also have better-sucking power, so place your hand on the joints to see if they feel drafty during operation; if yes, it’s time to look at another project.

: there’s no point in getting a vacuum cleaner that isn’t sealed correctly so that it ends up spewing dust back into the air and all over your home. That just means you’re doing all of that work for no results. A well-sealed vacuum will also have better-sucking power, so place your hand on the joints to see if they feel drafty during operation; if yes, it’s time to look at another project. Variety of Accessories : a cordless vacuum is only versatile if it has other accessories to improve your cleaning experience. Does it have an extension rod so that you can clean places higher up in the room? Does it come with brushes and crevice tools to remove debris from anywhere in your home? When looking at the best cordless vacuum in Canada to add to your home, you should keep this in mind.

: a cordless vacuum is only versatile if it has other accessories to improve your cleaning experience. Does it have an extension rod so that you can clean places higher up in the room? Does it come with brushes and crevice tools to remove debris from anywhere in your home? When looking at the best cordless vacuum in Canada to add to your home, you should keep this in mind. Comfort: even after everything is said and done, none of the specifics will matter if the device doesn’t feel comfortable in your hand. Try it out to see if it feels good to clean with before you even consider buying any vacuum cleaner from off the shelf.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cordless Vacuums in Canada

Should I look at cordless vacuums with HEPA filters?

A HEPA filter isn’t an absolute necessity, but it’s essential for those who have allergies. HEPA filters are very good at removing ultra fine particles, such as dander, dust, and pollen, from the air so that you’re not having an allergic reaction when you breathe.

If a vacuum cleaner has a more powerful motor, does that mean it has more suction power?

The answer is “not necessarily.” The amperage of a vacuum motor is a measure of how much electrical current it can take; that has nothing to do with how much sucking power it has. Look at cordless vacuums in Canada with a CFM measurement (cubic feet of air per minute) to determine which ones have the most suction power.

How many passes of a vacuum cleaner does it take to clean a carpet?

That depends on how heavily soiled your vacuum is. If it’s filthy, you might need to take seven or eight passes over the same spot to get all of the dirt out. This factor is also dependent on how powerful your vacuum cleaner is; the more powerful, the fewer passes you need to do.

How Often Should I Wash The Filters?

Depending on how often you’re using your vacuum, the average should be at least once per month to ensure that they’re working correctly every time you use your vacuum. Naturally, if you’re vacuuming more often, then you may need to wash your filter more often.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to looking for a cordless vacuum that will meet your needs, you will have to spend a lot of time doing some research and comparing features to find exactly what you want. Whether you want the lightest model out there or one with a vast array of attachments, there’s something out there for everyone if they’re willing to take the time to compare features. Running out and buying the first one you discover is one of the easiest ways to end up with a product you may not like. The best cordless vacuums in Canada require some effort to find if you’re willing to put in the work.