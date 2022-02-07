A coffee grinder seems like a simple purchase, but they are a bit more complicated than they appear. Not all coffee grinders are created equal, and it can be difficult to find the grinder that works best for the type of coffee you want to make. That’s where we come in!

We’ve carefully curated this list of the best coffee grinders in Canada. Any of these grinders will take your morning cup of coffee to the next level, and each has an expert list of features and strengths to check out.

Cuisinart DBM-8C Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

Whether you are a big believer in grinding your own coffee or you have never attempted it before, the Cuisinart DBM-8C Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill is the perfect kitchen tool to grind your coffee beans for maximum flavour. You will feel like a professional barista in your very own home! This unit is also easy on the eyes, with a beautiful stainless steel body and black accents for a timeless look. Even better, you will not need to worry about cord clutter with this grinder, as it has a retractable cord and compartment for convenient storage when it is not in use.

The grinder’s eighteen position grind selector allows you to select the perfect consistency for any brew, from ultra-fine to extra-coarse. The size of the grind also impacts the flavour significantly – play around and find the optimal size of grind for your palette.

Another consideration is the kind of coffee you are brewing for. The size of your grind should differ if you’re brewing for a French press, a pour-over, or regular coffee, for example.

This Cuisinart coffee grinder is simple to use, too. Add your beans into the removable 8 oz. bean hopper with your new scoop tool. Once you have your desired amount of beans, turn the unit on with the easy one-touch power bar. The bar makes it safe and straightforward to operate. Once you have finished grinding all your java, you can use your included cleaning brush to make sure it is ready for use the next time you need it!

Features of the Cuisinart DBM-8C Supreme Grinder Automatic Burr Mill

18-Position Grind Selector

Automatic Timer

Are you a forgetful person or just like to multitask while you grind your delicious coffee beans? Don’t fret; the automatic timer will shut the unit off when the grind cycle is complete!

Large Capacity

After the grinding process is complete, your ground beans will fall cleanly into a removable chamber that holds up to 4.7 L – enough for 32 cups. Keep in mind that it’s best to grind what you need and keep the leftovers as fresh as possible.

Specifications

Capacity: 227 grams

Grind Settings: 18

Weight: 4.5 lbs

Power: 500 watts

Dimensions: 19.1 x 31.2 x 22.4 centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

I am so happy with the Cuisinart DBM-8C coffee grinder. I can find the perfect grind for my coffee every time. It is easy to use and the timer is great for when I want to wake up to fresh ground coffee. The 18 grind settings and 227 grams for the hopper are just the right amount for me. I highly recommend this product! - Vanessa R.

What Sets the Cuisinart DBM-8C Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Apart?

The Cuisinart DBM-8C features wheel-type burr plates that offer a consistent grind for maximum flavour. You can choose your grind, from ultra-fine to extra-course. You can also choose your quantity. The BPA-free slide dial allows you to choose 4-18 cups. When the grind cycle is finished, the automatic timer turns the grinder off.

Wheel-type burr plates grind coffee beans for maximum flavour and consistency

Grind selection from ultra-fine to extra-coarse

4-18 cup quantity available with BPA-free slide dial

Electric timer automatically turns off unit when grind cycle is done

What Could Be Improved?

Though the Cuisinart DBM-8C Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill works well for most grind settings, the ‘fine’ setting doesn’t grind coffee down enough to be used in espresso machines.

‘Fine’ grind setting doesn’t grind small enough for espresso

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

The OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder brings premium coffee shop coffee right into your kitchen. No matter what type of coffee you enjoy the most, this whole bean grinder is versatile. With 15 different grind settings, you can easily prepare a shot of espresso one day and a French press brew the next.

This coffee grinder is one of the best in the Canadian market due to its high-performance functionality. It uses 40-millimetre stainless steel conical burrs to grind even the densest coffee beans. The burrs themselves are part of the internal mechanism within the grinder that facilitates bean crushing. Conical burrs are the industry standard for coffee bean grinding. They are more easily controlled than flat burrs and emanate low levels of heat and noise, thus making the appliance perfect for any at-home barista. The stainless steel burrs also ensure longevity for your coffee grinder, as the material is quite resistant to wear.

When you’re looking for a professional-grade coffee grinder, the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder stands out with its simple style, too. With its chrome-plated body and black accents, it looks just like a coffee bean grinder that you’d find at your favourite coffee shop and is sure to fit into any kitchen seamlessly. With the touch of just one button, you can have freshly ground coffee in no time.

In terms of capacity, this coffee grinder can hold up to 0.75 pounds of your favourite coffee beans in the upper hopper. When it’s time to grind them, you can grind up to 110 grams worth of coffee. This equals about 12 cups of coffee. With this OXO coffee grinder, it’s easy to make a small batch of coffee for yourself or a whole batch of coffee for your next gathering of family and friends.

Ditch the store-bought ground coffee and opt for freshly ground coffee beans with the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder.

Features of the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

40-millimetre Stainless Steel Conical Burrs

This grinder uses two 40-millimetre conical-shaped burrs to crush the coffee beans. Using conical burrs instead of flat bur or blade grinders minimizes noise and heat. More importantly, it optimizes the flavour extraction from your beans due to the uniform ground coffee output that it delivers. With the burrs being stainless steel, you won’t have to think about replacing them for a long time.

15+ Micro Grind Size Options

The OXO coffee grinder boasts 15 grind sizes to choose from, as well as micro selections between each 15. This allows you to fine-tune your grind to the size for your morning cup of coffee. Choose from a coarse grind to a fine grind to make cold brew or espresso, or opt for a medium grind for the perfect pour-over.

Large Bean and Ground Coffee Capacity

Regardless of whether you’re brewing a single cup of coffee for yourself or hosting a get-together, this coffee grinder has a perfect capacity. It can hold up to 0.75 pounds of coffee beans in the upper hopper and 110 grams of ground coffee in the lower reservoir. This can make about 12 cups of ground coffee.

One-Touch Timer

If you’re looking for speed and convenience, look at the one-touch timer on this coffee grinder. Simply rotate the dial to how much time you want your beans to grind for and press the middle button to begin the process. The next time you grind more beans, your last time setting is kept, so just press one button to begin grinding again. Say goodbye to fiddling with over-complicated settings on an appliance.

Specifications

Capacity: 110 grams

Grind Settings: 15

Weight: 6.58 lbs

Power: 100 watts

Dimensions: 13.5 x 19.7 x 32.5 centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

I wanted a no-frills high quality burr coffee grinder and this is just it! The grinder has durable stainless steel conical burrs and is easy to use and clean. The best part is that this grinder is not expensive, but it still has great performance. I would recommend this for anyone who wants to get the most out of their beans without breaking the bank. - Jessica W.

What Sets the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Apart?

This OXO grinder is one of the best coffee grinders available in Canada. It’s simple, yet efficient design keeps your brews effortless. However, you don’t sacrifice simplicity for output since the 40-millimetre stainless steel burrs make an even bean grind at any size. Speaking of size, you have 15 main grind size options with micro grind selections between each number. That’s over 40 different sizes to choose from. Grind up to 12 cups worth of coffee with the touch of one button using the grinder’s programmable one-touch timer. Get the perfect brew every time with this OXO coffee grinder.

Simplistic design

Multiple grinder sizes to choose from

Large hopper and ground coffee reservoir

One-touch programmable timer

What Could Be Improved?

The OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder has a ton of helpful features to improve your daily cup of coffee or espresso. However, it isn’t suited for dark, oily coffees. Due to the way the machine is designed, these beans can clog the chute.

Not for dark, oily beans

Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder

The Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder is a premium coffee grinder option, thanks to its unique grinding mechanism and fully adjustable settings. This versatile coffee grinder allows you to create the perfect amount of ground coffee, ensuring a fresh and perfectly flavoured brew every time. It can also be used to make a variety of coffee drinks, from French press to espresso.

This coffee grinder offers 14 different grind settings, from coarse to fine. It also offers timed grinding that can be adjusted to grind just enough coffee each time you need it. If you love to create delicious custom coffee drinks, the variety of settings will allow you to create the perfect coffee grounds for whatever you may be craving.

The conical burr grinder will crush your coffee beans, rather than slicing them, as would a standard blade coffee grinder. This grinding method will produce a richer, fuller flavour in your morning cup of joe.

You’ll be reminded exactly how many beans you’ll need for your favourite coffees with the innovative hopper lid. This lid is engraved with a chart of the perfect measurements for different types of coffee, including the grind settings, type of brew, and more. It’s a nice cheat sheet to help you create your perfect coffee each time you use the Bodum grinder. It’s also great at keeping beans fresh.

The coffee catcher is the star of the show, though. This anti-static cup is made of borosilicate glass instead of plastic. This means your grounds will be fresh and clear of contaminants every time you use them. It’s more durable than plastic options, which may degrade over time. This is particularly true if you enjoy oily coffees. The glass makes the coffee catcher easier to clean.

It even comes with a silicone band to help you keep your grip. This band also prevents the coffee catcher from slipping out from under the grinder. You won’t have any messes to clean up with this grinder!

Features of the Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder

14 Adjustable Grind Settings

This Bodum Coffee Grinder features 14 grind settings that can easily be adjusted by twisting the upper container that holds the whole coffee beans. This wide array of settings makes this coffee grinder usable for espresso, specialty coffee drinks, pour-over coffee, French press coffee, and more. You can even experiment with the settings to find your preference for the perfect flavour.

Conical Burr Grinder

Conical burr grinders are quieter than standard flat burr grinders because they run on fewer RPMs. They are also easier to clean and waste fewer coffee grounds, as their angled surface allows the grounds the flow more smoothly into the container, rather than getting stuck in the grinder. This also makes conical grinders easier to clean. Additionally, conical coffee grinders are generally more cost-effective as compared to a flat burr grinder.

Anti-Static Coffee Catcher

The Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder offers an anti-static coffee catcher for a no-mess coffee grinding experience. The container is made of premium borosilicate glass. Not only will borosilicate glass eliminate that pesky static, but it will also keep your coffee grounds free from contaminants, as this type of glass is resistant to chemical degradation. This also means you can expect a durable, long-lasting product from this coffee catcher. It is complete with a silicone band for extra grip to reduce the chance of breaking the container.

Specifications

Capacity: 220 grams

Grind Settings: 14

Weight: 4.71 lbs

Power: 160 watts

Dimensions: 19.3 x 18 x 31.8 centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

I've had this grinder for a few months now and I'm already in love with it. It's a little loud but that's not really an issue. It grinds the beans quickly and it's easy to clean. I like that it has a timer and you can adjust the coarseness of the grinds. - Ron H.

What Sets the Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder Apart?

In summary, this coffee grinder is a premium choice for an at-home coffee grinder. Its compact size, at just over 30 cm tall, and easier-to-clean conical burr design will offer the perfect level of convenience you’d expect from a home coffee grinder. However, its premium features, including the variety of settings and anti-static catcher, will surely set it apart from similar products on the market.

Convenient size

14 grinding settings, from coarse to fine

Conical burr grinder crushes beans rather than slicing them for a fuller flavour

Borosilicate glass coffee catcher with silicone band is anti-static and durable

What Could Be Improved?

Bodum’s Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder is perfect for multiple grind sizes. The conical burr gives your coffee a full flavour. However, the operation is extremely loud. It would be difficult to hold a conversation while this grinder is running.

Runs loud

Breville BCG820BSS Smart Grinder Pro

True coffee aficionados want the best coffee grinder in Canada. The Breville BCG820BSS Smart Grinder Pro is exactly what coffee pros are looking for. There are so many options, smart features, and convenient time-savers in this coffee grinder that you won’t ever want to use another one! It starts with a large 450g (2.25-cup) hopper, which holds all the beans you could need for any of the supported capacities.

You can choose the amount of grounds you need, the grind size, and the grind time using the bright, intuitive LCD display. This interface uses backlit buttons and a simple system to help you choose your grind options. There are 60 total grind options you can digitally adjust here, as well as a shots/cups option. This system, together with the Dosing iQ technology, gives you the perfect grind consistency and amount every time. A scale at the top shows you where the settings should be for various coffee makers, as well as how coarse or fine your grind is on an easy-to-read scale.

Options range from French press to espresso and everything between. If you need to fine-tune your grind, you can even adjust the upper burrs without using any tools. All of these options work together to help you achieve the perfect cup of coffee or espresso – every time!

You can even choose how the machine deposits your grounds. The included cradles fit portafilters from 50 to 58mm. The machine comes with an airtight grinds container that seals to keep air out, ensuring that your grinds stay fresh. You can also have the machine deposit your grinds into a filter basket or paper filter if you prefer.

This grinder gives you so many customizable options – it’s easy to see why it’s so popular! It has everything you need to get the most out of your coffee.

Features of the Breville BCG820BSS Smart Grinder Pro

LCD Display

This Breville coffee grinder features one of the best displays on our list. Instead of featuring a control dial or a few options, the LCD display allows you to change all of your options digitally. It displays how fine your grind will be, where it falls in the range of coarser to finer grinds, time, and even capacity. It’s clear and simple.

60 Grind Settings

This coffee grinder features a remarkable 60 grind settings, all the way from Espresso to French Press. These grind settings give you complete control over the quality and size of your grind, regardless of what type of coffee you’re trying to make. The settings are intelligent and intuitive.

Coffee Catcher Options

You don’t have to work with a traditional coffee catcher. This grinder allows you to choose what type of grind container you want to use, including a portafilter, airtight container, filter basket, or paper filter. The machine comes with cradles for different portafilter sizes, as well as a container with an airtight cap.

Dosing iQ

Dosing iQ allows you complete control over your grind time. Instead of adjusting by seconds, you can adjust in 0.2-second increments. You can use these settings to ensure that you get the perfect dose in every grind. This system delivers the same capacity and consistently perfect grind every time you use it.

Accessories Included

This Breville grinder comes with four accessories to help you get the most out of your coffee. Included are two portafilter cradles (a small one from 50 – 54mm and a large at 58mm), a grinds container with an airtight sealing cap and a cleaning brush for the conical burrs. This is everything you need to use your container of choice (and keep your burrs clean!)

Specifications

Capacity: 510 grams

Grind Settings: 60

Weight: 6.4 lbs

Power: 165 watts

Dimensions: 21.6 x 15.2 x 39.4 centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

I love the large LCD screen with the 60 grind settings! The stunning quality of the extra-fine settings is great for any espresso aficionado like me. I also love that it has a timer for my morning coffee, so I can set it to start grinding before I wake up. The Breville BCG820BSS Smart Grinder is perfect for anyone who loves coffee! - Jack O.

What Sets the Breville BCG820BSS Smart Grinder Pro Apart?

The Breville BCG820BSS Smart Grinder Pro is a luxury coffee grinder that uses more technology than any of the other grinders on our list. The large hopper holds up to 450g of beans in preparation for grinding. The shots/cups option works well with the Dosing iQ system, allowing you to perfectly portion your grounds for each type of coffee. It has a pause button in case you need to make adjustments. The upper burr is adjustable without tools to provide even more accurate grind settings.

Large Hopper

Shots/Cups Option

Pause Button

Adjust upper burr without tools

What Could Be Improved?

Breville’s BCG820BSS Smart Grinder Pro is a luxury coffee grinder. It works extremely well and has a variety of options for different grind and bean types. However, these features also make it expensive.

Expensive

Baratza Encore Conical Coffee Burr Grinder

The Baratza Encore Conical Coffee Burr Grinder has a wealth of settings and a surprisingly simple control scheme. Combined, these options make this a great starter coffee grinder. Pros will find the quick, simple grind a great choice for a variety of different coffees, but beginners won’t be overwhelmed by a multitude of options.

There are 40 grind settings in this coffee grinder. You can turn the knob at the base of the hopper to achieve different levels of grind coarseness. This allows you to choose a coarser grind for French press coffee makers or a finer grind for espresso makers. The 40 different settings give you so many options to choose from. You can make the perfect cup of coffee no matter what type of coffee maker you’re using.

A set of advanced burrs allow you to customize the grind even further. Experts can adjust the burrs manually to achieve a variety of different options even within those 40 standard grind settings.

Beginners and veterans alike will find that this grinder is easy to use. The on/off switch on the side gives you an on-demand grinding option. It also acts as a pulse control. This allows you to control every second of the grinding process.

The burr grinders themselves are of the highest quality. They are made in Europe and have won many awards for their quality. Baratza prides itself on offering only the best grinders and equipment, so you’re sure to be getting the best. These burrs require very little maintenance as long as you brush them off and avoid clogs.

This machine is also extremely small compared to the other grinders on our list. This small footprint makes it great for small kitchens. It’s also ideal for those who are new to grinding their own coffee beans and making espresso. The small hopper and cup capacity is ideal for espresso!

If you find that the hopper isn’t big enough, you can purchase a hopper extender. With this extender, you’ll be able to get more beans into the grinder at once. This can be great for whole pots of coffee, or if you want to grind all of your beans at once.

Features of the Baratza Encore Conical Coffee Burr Grinder

40 Grind Settings

The key to a good cup of coffee is the size of the grind. This Baratza coffee grinder features an adjustment knob with 40 grind settings, with options ranging from fine (for espresso) to coarse (for French press). An advanced burr set allows you to customize the grind even further. This way, you can get the perfect grounds for your favourite coffees.

Easy Operation

While most high-end coffee grinders have multiple complicated control schemes, Baratza’s Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder has simple controls. There’s an on and off switch to help grind on demand, a knob for adjusting the grind size, and a button to release the coffee catcher. That’s all you have to worry about!

Perfect for Beginners

The wide range of grind options and simple controls makes this Baratza grinder perfect for beginners. It’s a straightforward machine that offers a ton of customization options even without a large panel of buttons.

Exceptional Conical Burr Grinders

The conical burr grinders inside this Baratza grinder have won awards for quality. They require very little maintenance and feature the quality you’d expect at this price point. The burrs are manufactured in Europe and held to the amazing Baratza standards.

This Baratza grinder is one of the smallest we’ve looked at. The smaller footprint doesn’t impact its efficiency at all but makes it friendly for small kitchens and espresso aficionados.

Specifications

Capacity: 142 grams

Grind Settings: 40

Weight: 7 lbs

Power: 220 watts

Dimensions: 16 x 11.9 x 35.1 centimeters

Material: Plastic

I have been using the Baratza for a few months now and I am very happy with it. It has 40 grind settings, which is a lot more than I need, but it's great if you want to make a variety of coffee drinks. The grinder works really well and is a solid choice if you don't care about the plastic build quality. - Emily I.

What Sets the Baratza Encore Conical Coffee Burr Grinder Apart?

The Baratza Encore Conical Coffee Burr Grinder features a simple on/off switch that helps you grind on demand. You can also turn the machine off when you have enough grounds, eliminating the need for a timer switch. The machine also features speed control, which works to keep the burrs under control to avoid excess heat and static. If you find that the burrs aren’t calibrated as you’d like, you can calibrate them by hand. This gives you more customization options than before. If there isn’t enough space in the hopper, you can purchase a hopper extender to grind more at once.

Simple on/off switch

Speed control

Burrs can be calibrated by hand

Hopper extender available

What Could Be Improved?

The wheels that hold the burr grinders inside the machine are made of plastic. Over time, these will wear down more rapidly than other types of wheels. Replacing these with a stronger type of wheel would be ideal. This Baratza coffee grinder is also smaller, so it uses a smaller hopper than some might prefer (227g, or 8oz).

Plastic burr wheels

Small hopper

How to Choose a Coffee Grinder in Canada

Coffee grinders are special appliances, and it’s not always easy to choose which is the best for your needs. Below, we’ll go over some of the best features of coffee grinders, what you should look for, and why using one can really elevate your coffee.

Benefits of Using a Grinder

A coffee grinder may seem like a luxury machine, but it’s really one of the best things you can have in your kitchen if you love coffee. If you have an espresso machine, French press, pour-over, or any other type of coffee maker, grinding your own beans has a host of benefits that can improve caffeine content, enhance flavour, and make you fall in love with coffee all over again.

So why should you use a coffee grinder?

Fresher Coffee

When you grind your own beans using a coffee grinder, you’re using the freshest possible grounds to make your coffee. The fresher grounds are, the better your coffee will taste. It’s the best possible taste you can get out of your coffee beans.

Flavour Control

Any coffee expert will tell you that the grinding process is one of the most important parts of the coffee-making process. The size, length, and speed of the grind can affect the flavour of your coffee. Pre-ground mixes, like the ones you buy in stores, don’t offer the full flavour profile of the beans. Grinding gives you the liberty to play with the flavours, control the flavours you want, and bring the best out of your coffee beans.

Choose Your Beans

Everyone who enjoys coffee has their own coffee preferences. When you have a grinder, you can use whatever beans you want to make your coffee. You aren’t limited by whatever grounds the grocery store stocks. As long as you can find the beans you want, you can make coffee that is perfect to your standards.

Grind Adjustment

Different coffee makers work best with different levels of coarseness. French press coffee makers use very coarse grounds, while espresso makers use very fine grounds. With a grinder, you’ll be able to choose the grind you want without having to comb the aisles at your grocery store to find the best coffee for your maker.

All About the Burrs

All of the coffee grinders on our list use burr grinders. That’s because blade grinders are inconsistent, allow heat and static to build up, and won’t give you the smoothest results. Blade grinders are less expensive than burr grinders, but the results generally aren’t worth the money you save.

Burr grinders, on the other hand, are best for grinding all types of coffee. Grind size and quality are important for your coffee, and burr grinders deliver only the best of these.

Conical burr grinders make up the majority of the grinders we’ve featured above. The cone shape of the burrs gives you more control. They often control heat and static, creating a smoother blend that you can more easily adjust. Flat burr grinders are best for fine grinds (like those required for espresso), but they can be more inconsistent.

Of the two types of burr grinders, conical burr grinders are more versatile overall.

Grind Size 101

Different coffee makers require different ground sizes to bring the best flavours. Grind size is the size of the grounds when the grinding is done and is often measured in coarseness. Different beans require different grind sizes to make the most of their flavour, but some grinds work better with different brewing methods.

Espresso machines, for example, require the finest grinds to offer the best flavour. Siphon makers use slightly coarser grinds, and drip coffee makers use a medium grind. Pour-over makers need a coarse grind for the best flavour release, and French-presses need the coarsest grounds to unlock the best flavours.

Keep these ground sizes in mind while shopping for a coffee grinder. Consider what coffee makers you’ll be using and what grind size you’ll need most often. Choose a grinder that meets those needs and allows you to branch out from those preferences and try new things.

Features to Look For

Once you’ve chosen a coffee grinder with the right grind options and burrs for your favourite coffees, there are a few other features you should look for.

Capacity

Different grinders have hoppers with different capacities. It’s important to choose a hopper that is big enough for your needs, but not large enough that you’ll waste coffee. Coffee can easily go stale if exposed to too much air, so ensure that you aren’t making more than you will use immediately.

To do this, make sure that you use a smaller hopper for single servings, espresso, and other small jobs. Larger hoppers are great for pots of coffee or storing your grounds for later in an airtight container.

Dosing Options

Most of the grinders you’ll find deposit coffee grounds into a cup or container. This leaves you to scoop out what you need when you’re making espresso or another dosed coffee maker. Instead of choosing these options, go for a grinder that can use a portafilter. If you choose the option for it, these machines will only grind enough beans to fill the portafilter – which is especially perfect for espresso makers.

Coffee Catcher

The coffee catcher can make or break a coffee grinder. Look for a catcher that resists chemicals (such as the oil in coffee beans), as well as options that are low-static and airtight. A glass container with an airtight lid is the best option. Heavy-duty plastic catchers are a close second. You might also want to use a filter or portafilter to catch the grounds, but make sure the machine has a portafilter option before trying this.

Anti-Static

Most coffee grinders use fast grinders, which build up heat and static electricity. They have no way to discharge the static, so grinds will go everywhere as they are being deposited into the coffee catcher. If the mess is going to bother you (or you want to preserve as much of your grounds as possible), consider a grinder that keeps static, heat, and speed under control.

Final Thoughts

A coffee grinder can change your coffee experience entirely, so it’s worth trying one out if you love coffee. However, there are a ton of professional, casual, and middling options available in Canada. Where do you start? Any one of the coffee grinders on this list will fill the needs of anyone who likes to grind their own coffee, regardless of how long they’ve been doing it.