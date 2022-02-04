The CDC identifies six air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, ground-level ozone, and nitrogen oxides. Imagine how many microscopic chemicals are floating in your air right now. Air purifiers sound almost too good to be true: they clean the air in your home and get rid of pollutants, foul odours, and any other microscopic impurities. Indoor air can have levels of pollution up to five times higher than outdoor air, so having a home air purifier is pretty much a no-brainer. You need the best air purifier in Canada to stay healthy. However, in reality, not all air purifiers actually perform as well as they claim they will. Check out the best air purifiers on the market and what we love about them.

Honeywell HPA160C Air Purifier

The Honeywell HPA160C air purifier is the most affordable on our list. While more limited than some of the more expensive models, it offers efficiency and effectiveness to rival that of the larger models. This purifier can cover up to 170 sq. ft. of space, so it’s an ideal choice for single rooms and offices. While this may seem ineffective, this machine can cycle through air in this space 5 times in a single hour, making it highly efficient at tackling unclean air and outputting cleaner air within 15 minutes. Users will appreciate this purifier’s compact, slim body since it will be easily added to any sized space without becoming an eyesore or a tripping hazard.

An Energy Star certification makes this a great candidate for shoppers who are hesitant to add to their monthly utility bills since it won’t take much power to produce higher-quality air in any room of the home. A pre-filter made of carbon captures more odour than leading non-carbon pre-filters, so those with pets or smellier cooking habits will appreciate its proficiency at trapping and neutralizing odours of all kinds. A true HEPA filter captures airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, so this purifier is rated as 99.97% effective against allergens like dust and dander. This purifier has three strength settings depending on whether you’re first starting in a new space or simply maintaining high air quality in one. There is a Turbo Clean setting for powerful odours or exceptionally dusty rooms, as well as an auto-shutoff timer for your convenience.

Features and Performance of the Honeywell HPA160C Air Purifier

Based on a March 2018 Cascade survey, 69% of surveyed allergists recommended Honeywell as their first choice for the best air purifiers in Canada. This purifier captures up to 99.7% of microscopic allergens like airborne dust particles, pet dander, smoke, and other pollutants, in addition to everyday household VOCs. Its built-in carbon filter helps reduce odours, and its user-friendly interface allows you to switch between Germ, General, Allergen, and Turbo modes. One setting enables a timer for two, four, or eight hours, and a simple “check filter” light sits next to the child lock mode.

Filtration System

The filtration system on the Honeywell air purifier is quite proficient. With a pre-filter B plus assisting a HEPA filter in filtering out particles as small as 0.3 microns, this is the best air purifier in Canada because it will accomplish the same air quality as a more expensive unit with 99.97% airborne particles caught.

Floor Area Coverage

The Honeywell air filter is best for small spaces with a floor coverage area of only 170 sq. ft. Though this is relatively small compared to most other air purifiers, it can manage almost any room in a home effectively so long as it’s within 15.8 by 15.8 meters large.

Efficiency

This Honeywell air purifier is actually quite efficient for its size. It can circulate the air in a 170 sq. ft. room 5 times within a single hour, and its Energy Star rating makes it that much more efficient than larger, slower, energy-sucking models.

Specifications

Area: 170 sq. ft.

170 sq. ft. Noise: 39 dB – 57 dB

39 dB – 57 dB Weight: 10 lbs

10 lbs CADR: 110 CFM (smoke), 120 CFM (dust)

110 CFM (smoke), 120 CFM (dust) Dimensions: 33.5 x 27.6 x 71.2 centimeters

I'm a first-time buyer of the Honeywell HPA160C Air Purifier and I am very pleased with my purchase. It is a great product for anyone looking for an affordable, easy to move around and effective air purifier. The room doesn't need to be too big and the air purifier works wonderfully. The turbo mode removes odours fast and the 3-stage filter ensures that the air is clean and fresh. - Jenny W.

What Sets the Honeywell HPA160C Air Purifier Apart?

This Honeywell air purifier is one of the most affordable yet efficient models on the market. It is Energy Star rated to be easy on the electric bill, but this doesn’t limit its efficiency in a practical sense either since it can cycle your air up to FIVE times in a single hour. We’re also delighted by the slim body and easy-to-use controls since it can become an effective but convenient tool in any home.

Affordable and efficient model can cycle air up to five times in a single hour

Energy Star rating

Slim body design

Easy-to-use controls

What Could Be Improved On?

The floor coverage capabilities of the Honeywell air purifier are significantly smaller than most other air filters that average 300-500 sq. ft. of coverage. While useful in some situations, such as in a bedroom or office, this air purifier won’t be as valuable in an open-concept home as most others. We also wish Honeywell went a little further for user convenience and included a remote for the purifier, rather than forcing the user to make adjustments on the purifier itself.

Small floor coverage capability makes it less than ideal for an open-concept home

No remote control ability

Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS Air Purifier

The Coway Airmega air purifier is one of the spiffiest-looking air purifiers out there. It has a chic aesthetic with a speaker-like appearance that will blend in anywhere. This sleek machine is app-controlled with Alexa compatibility for hands-free control and adjustments. The app is quite sophisticated with indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, speed control, scheduling, filter notifications, and smart mode control. These features give you total control and knowledge of your air quality beyond the standard air purifier. You can even order filter replacements through the app for total convenience.

Despite its low 80-watt power consumption, this Coway Airmega air purifier can improve air quality in rooms up to 325 sq. ft. in either auto or manual mode. Auto mode actively monitors the air quality to adjust fan speeds for optimal efficiency, while manual mode allows you to set one of three fan speeds yourself. There are three timer options of one hour, two hours, four hours, or eight hours if you want to save energy. In auto mode, energy efficiency is a guarantee with a pollution sensor that turns off the purifier after 30 minutes of no pollution being detected. The sensor also displays your indoor air quality every minute of the day, so you always know what you’re breathing in. The pre-filter is washable, and the true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne particles for healthy, clean air in no time.

Specifications

Area: 325 sq. ft.

325 sq. ft. Noise: 24.4 dB – 53.8 dB

24.4 dB – 53.8 dB Weight: 12.3 lbs

12.3 lbs CADR: 222 CFM (dust), 216 CFM (pollen), 210 CFM (smoke)

222 CFM (dust), 216 CFM (pollen), 210 CFM (smoke) Dimensions: 42.7 x 24.4 x 46.5 centimeters

I have been looking for an affordable air purifier that would not disturb my husband who is a light sleeper. I am so happy that I found this Coway Airmega Air Purifier! It has improved our air quality and the modes are easy to switch and it is easy to clean. It's perfect for my bedroom because it's quiet and has 3 fan speeds. I love the app because I can set a timer and it tells me when to change the filters. The filter replacement indicator is awesome! - Maria H.

Features and Performance of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS Air Purifier

This is the best air purifier in Canada because it looks more like a modern music speaker than a tool for improving air quality. Though it is definitely on the higher side of the budget, it comes with a washable and permanent pre-filter to catch larger dust particles, so you won’t need to worry about replacing those filters every few months. If you are a fan of smart homes, this is one of the best air purifiers in Canada. It comes with a mobile application that includes indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, filter notification, scheduling, and smart mode control. The Coway Airmega air purifier is also Alexa-compatible, so you can change fan speed through voice control or even reorder filters when necessary. Eco-mode is a great feature that saves energy; the air purifier will automatically enter Eco mode when no pollution is detected for over 30 minutes.

Filtration System

The filtration system is pretty standard for this quality of air purifier with a pre-filter and a true HEPA filter that traps 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns and larger. We’re extra pleased that the pre-filter can be washed since disposable filters are more of an economic and environmental burden.

Floor Area Coverage

Given the compact size of this Coway Airmega purifier, we’re pleased with its 325 sq. ft. coverage radius. While most purifiers at this price point do reach 500+ sq. ft., you’re paying for features rather than sheer power with this device, and its coverage area is still effective for most medium-large homes and offices.

Efficiency

The Coway Airmega is quite efficient, running on only 80 watts of power to cover a significant area. This is the best air purifier in Canada because it has three fan speeds for efficiency against any level of air pollution being addressed, though it doesn’t have a turbo mode as many other purifiers offer.

What Sets the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS Air Purifier Apart?

The intelligence of this air purifier sets it apart from most of the competition. Not only does this purifier have its own app and work with Alexa voice commands, but it also tracks both indoor and outdoor air quality, has a pollution sensor display active 24/7, and has an auto mode that automatically adjusts the fan speeds or reduces the rate to eco mode for energy savings.

This air purifier also has an eco-mode with the lowest speed available for circulating air without draining unnecessary energy. A washable pre-filter is also an improvement over the standard replaceable filters, so that’s a big plus for environmentally-conscious shoppers as well. Overall, this air purifier’s sheer convenience and sophistication make it one of the most notable of all air purifiers.

Smart app and voice control capability

Indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring

Pollution sensor display

Auto and Eco mode for maximum energy savings

Washable pre-filter is environmentally friendly

What Could Be Improved On?

The device connects to Wi-Fi for the app, which is great, but it will only connect to a 2.4 GHz connection. This air purifier is not compatible for homes that use 5GHz only, which is a huge disappointment. Other than that, there are no issues with user-friendliness, effective operation, or overall functionality.

Wifi connection is limited to 2.4 GHz channels

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier

For people looking to get one of the best air purifiers in Canada to help control allergies or sensitivities to things like dander, pollen, dust, and smoke, the Medify MA-25 air purifier is the right choice. This is the best air purifier in Canada because it has the most effective filtration system available, capturing 99.9% of allergens as small as 0.1 microns – the best in the industry. The Medify purifier is also an ideal choice for those seeking one purifier for an extra-large space; this purifier can clean 500 sq. ft. in just half an hour. This is one of the largest floor coverage areas available on a portable tabletop air purifier, so the great price is even more spectacular for the functionality offered. The filtration system is threefold: a pre-filter, an H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter for odours and smoke.

There are three fan speeds to choose from depending on the air quality of your space or your desired noise level while you’re working/eating/living your life. The highest setting only produces 51dB of noise, so no matter what, you won’t be disturbed by its operation. An adjustable timer between 0-8 hours supplies extra convenience, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off before leaving. It is controlled via a touch screen panel where users can select their fan speed, set a child lock, start sleep mode, set a timer, or check their filter status. This air purifier is Energy Star-certified and is meant to last from top to bottom, featuring Medify filters that last for 2500 hours (3-4 months) of use before needing replacement.

Specifications

Area: 500 sq. ft.

500 sq. ft. Noise: 35 dB to 51 dB

35 dB to 51 dB Weight: 7.3 lbs

7.3 lbs CADR: 230 CFM

230 CFM Dimensions: 34.29 x 20.32 x 20.32 centimetres

I have been looking for a good air purifier for my living room and I finally found the perfect one. I have been using this air purifier for a few months now and I love it. The Medify MA-25 Air Purifier is super quiet, not heavy at all, and well packaged. It also has a really easy to read manual that is very helpful. I love how it has a simple design that is easy to maintain and replace the filters. It also lasts a long time which is great! - Rebecca O.

Features and Performance of the Medify MA-25 Air Purifier

The Medify MA-25 air purifier is a sleek HEPA filter purifier with a quiet filtration system that can capture up to 99.9% of harmful particles, VOCs, pollen, dander, smog, and other pollutants. It comes in three colours to choose from, and its easy-to-use features include a touch screen with a timer, fan speed adjustments, an indicator for filter replacement, sleep mode, and child lock. Filters can last up to four months before needing replacement.

Filtration System

The filtration system on the Medify MA-25 air purifier is quite impressive, with the ability to trap particles as microscopic as 0.1 microns. The filter system uses a pre-filter, dual HEPA H13 filters, and carbon-activated filters for odours, smoke, and other allergens.

Floor Area Coverage

Considering this is a tabletop air purifier, the coverage area of 500 sq. ft. is quite impressive, especially considering it could cover up to 1000 sq. ft. if it had an hour to do it. This makes it ideal for homes, apartments, offices, and a variety of other commercial/industrial spaces.

Efficiency

The efficiency of the Medify purifier is a bit lower than desired at a CADR of 230. Though it can clear 500 sq. ft. in 30 minutes, we’ve seen others with 350 or purifiers that clear up to 1000 sq. ft. in the same time frame. While it is about average, we would’ve liked to see higher efficiency given the larger coverage area – some machines clear their coverage area up to 5 times per hour.

What Sets the Medify MA-25 Air Purifier Apart?

We’re very impressed by how effective the filtration system is on the Medify air purifier. Its three-stage system with dual filters and H13 HEPA filter outperforms all previous HEPA filter models by trapping particles as small as 0.1 microns – the industry standard is 0.3 microns or a 99.97% success rate. We’re also happy with the floor area coverage for the price and size of the machine since this allows households and offices to save money by buying one purifier instead of multiple for the same coverage area. The lifetime warranty is also a bit of a surprise since not many purifiers are backed with a lifetime guarantee.

Effective three-stage filtration with dual filters and H13 HEPA filters

Sizable floor area coverage for the size and price

Lifetime warranty

What Could Be Improved On?

Replaceable filters are a bit of a disappointment as washable filters are more convenient, more affordable, and better for the environment. Another area for improvement would be greater intelligence in mode options, such as an energy-saver mode or auto-mode that is becoming more common on modern air purifiers. This purifier is also a little less efficient with a CADR of 230m3/h compared to many similar sizes that can reach 500-900m3/h.

Replaceable filters instead of washable filters

Lack of intelligence modes

Smaller CADR than other comparable models

How Do Air Purifiers Work?

Before we talk about specific air purifiers, let’s talk about the mechanics. The best air purifiers in Canada usually consist of a filter, two, or even three, plus a fan that sucks in air and circulates it in the room. As air moves through the filters, the air purifier traps pollutants and particles then pushes the clean air back into the living space.

The filters can be made of a variety of materials like paper, fibre or fibreglass, or even mesh. Most filters are disposable, but some air purifiers come with washable and reusable filters. Though these air purifiers tend to be slightly more expensive, they can be more affordable in the long run, as filters can add up!

What Are the Benefits of Air Purifiers?

The best air purifiers in Canada don’t just make your home smell better; they have actual medical benefits that can help you and your loved ones feel (and even look!) better.

The best HEPA air purifier in Canada can relieve asthma. HEPA filters are designed to capture pollutants like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites – all of which are common asthma triggers. HEPA filters are made of multi-layered mesh that traps these microscopic particles so you can enjoy clean air.

Eliminate harmful chemicals like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, or even cleaning fumes from ammonia, phthalates, and chlorine.

Exposure to these types of chemicals in small quantities may be harmless, but prolonged exposure can lead to severe health conditions. Activated carbon filters cleanse these chemicals and recycle fresh air back into the room.

Reduce the chances of airborne illnesses like the common cold or flu with HEPA filters. Air purifiers cleanse the air everyone is breathing and minimize the possibility of spreading disease through the house.

Improve sleep by filtering out sleep-disrupting allergens like bacteria, fungi, and dust mites. A great side effect could also be clearer skin because you’re sleeping better!

If you aren’t convinced yet, indoor air pollution can harm your cardiac, respiratory, and neurological systems. An efficient air purifier can provide better air quality and a better quality of life.

What Should You Look for In a Quality Air Purifier?

Though different people will want different things in their air purifiers, we can say there are a few points that no one can turn their nose up at:

CADR rating: this stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It measures the cleaning speed of the air purifier for removing the pollutants it claims to within a set amount of time. Look for a minimum CADR of 300. Anything above 350 is excellent!

Proper sizing for your room: Make sure the air purifier you choose is the right size for the space you intend to place it in. If it is too small, it will not function efficiently, which causes two issues. The first is that it will constantly run at maximum power, driving up your energy bill. The second is that it will not thoroughly clean the air in your space, making it almost pointless. If you want to truly benefit, buy an air purifier designed for a slightly larger area than your room – it will allow it to operate in a lower, quieter setting.

AHAM verification: AHAM stands for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. AHAM’s standards are designed to ensure safety and efficiency. The best HEPA air purifier in Canada undergoes this certification process, so don’t miss out on it.

True HEPA filters: don’t fall for phrases like “HEPA-like” or “HEPA-type” filters. Genuine HEPA filters can remove tiny particles, but there is no industry standard for knock-offs. You deserve the best HEPA air purifier in Canada to protect yourself and your family from pollutants.

What’s the Difference Between HEPA Filters vs. True HEPA Filters?

True HEPA is a filter that can capture 99.7% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. All True HEPA filters need replacements over time because you can’t wash them. HEPA-type filters are essentially lower-tier filters. They have a 99% efficiency rate or less at capturing particles as small as 2 microns and tend to be found in lower-end purifiers. Some HEPA-type filters are washable and reusable. The main difference between the two is the effectiveness of their filtration: True HEPA filters are more effective against mould, pollen, bacteria, and viruses.

FAQs about Air Purifiers in Canada

Where Should I Place My Air Purifier?

You can increase the efficiency of an air purifier by placing it strategically. Setting it near the worst air pollutants like smoke, odour, and mould can quickly improve air quality.

Make sure to keep your air purifier three to five feet off the ground to capture both horizontal and vertical indoor air movement. Put your air purifier in places with high airflow, like doorways, to keep the air cycling. Moving air has large pollutants that air purifiers can catch.

Avoid placing air purifiers in a corner, as that has low airflow. Another spot to avoid is any area with high humidity because of the heavier air, which reduces the filter’s capacity.

How Long Should I Run an Air Purifier?

Air purifiers can run non-stop without any risk of failure or damage, so you can and should run your purifier all the time. Air pollutants can enter your home and contaminate indoor air at any given point. If your unit has an auto-mode, enabling that can ensure that your unit maintains its efficiency.

Will an Air Purifier Help With Pet Allergies?

Air purifiers do a great job of removing the tiny particles of pet dander and odor from the air. It is essential to look for the best air purifier in Canada with a high CADR and True HEPA filtration to ensure maximum relief.

Conclusion

We spend much more time indoors than previous generations did. Indoor air pollution may not be something we often think about, but it should be. The best air purifiers in Canada capture a high percentage of airborne allergens and irritants flowing through their filters and refresh the indoor air quality, which could lead to a significant improvement in your health.

However, it is vital to make sure that you maintain the best HEPA air purifier in Canada to continue enjoying a clean indoor environment. Check air filter indicators regularly, and do not dismiss them when they signal a need for a new filter! Some filters are effective for two or three months, while others can work for much longer. Even if the filter does not need to be replaced, make sure it is washed and reinstalled properly.