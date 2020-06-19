Sigma Introduces 100-400mm OS | Contemporary Lens



Sigma Canada introduces the new SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras made by Sony (E-mount), Leica, Panasonic and SIGMA (L-Mount).

From the company’s press release:

“The state-of-art optical design technology ensures edge-to-edge high-resolution and high-contrast image quality throughout its entire focal range. This new lens achieves high image quality which rivals that of standard zoom lenses such as the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, ensuring a perfect match with these lenses while shooting. The level of bokeh and compression effect only achieved by an ultra-telephoto lens provides a fresh perspective to ordinary everyday scenes. This combination of ultra-telephoto images with the excellent mobility of the SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary will open up new ways for you to enjoy ultra-telephoto photography, as well as its possibilities, from everyday snapshots to professional field photography and

everything in between.”

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary lens has a suggested retail price of $1,299.95 CAD and is expected to begin shipping in July. Complete announcement can be found here: https://www.sigmacanada.ca/en/article/sigma-100-400mm-dg-dn-os-contemporary.

Sigma also introduces the TC-1411 teleconverter, TC-2011 teleconverter and UD-11 USB dock to their product lineup. The TC-1411 and TC-2011 are teleconverters designed exclusively for the use with Sigma mirrorless lenses featuring the L-mount. Mounted between a lens and a camera body, the TC-1411 magnifies the focal length of the camera by 1.4x, and the TC-2011 by 2x. With the new UD-11 USB dock, owners of L-Mount or EF-M mount SIGMA lenses will be able to update firmware and upload customizations to their lenses.

The Sigma TC-1411 and TC-2011 have a suggested retail price of $549.95 and $589.95, respectively, and are expected to begin shipping in July. The UD-11 USB Dock has a suggested retail price of $79.95 and will also begin shipping in July.