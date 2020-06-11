Paper Fair 2020

This year, the Association of Contemporary Art Galleries (AGAC) is welcoming visitors virtually until June 21 to offer them a unique experience at the Paper Fair.

Papiermontreal.com was transformed into a digital showcase where art lovers can both get in touch with gallery owners, discover the best of contemporary art and take part (virtually) in the activities of the educational program. As usual the Paper Fair is featuring galleries promoting the work of photographers, including Stephen Bulger in Toronto and La Castiglione in Montreal.



Two weeks before the fair, AGAC unveiled its latest project: an augmented reality application developed in collaboration with the Montreal studio Dpt. This is the first application of its kind in Canada to feature a large catalogue of augmented reality accessible works of art.

Collectner – the app brings together nearly 1,000 contemporary works of art available for sale and presented by more than 40 Canadian galleries. Designed for art lovers of all backgrounds, the app offers innovative technology to inspire and equip those who aspire to live everyday with contemporary art.

Thanks to augmented reality, the app allows users to discover and visualize works of art, on a scale and in a realistic way, on their own walls. For art lovers and collectors, transposing a work from the gallery to the walls of their home requires imagination and poses some challenges. Augmented reality then becomes a digital vector between these two stages and simplifies the decision-making process leading to acquisition. Easy to use, the application therefore offers a practical and fun solution while allowing users to explore and discover works by artist, gallery or medium.

Papier has also transposed its educational program online, offering visitors seven video conferencing roundtables, as well as several virtual tours and live conversations with artists.

Discussions, which take a critical and engaging look at current issues in contemporary art, are led by a range of panelists bringing together researchers, art critics, curators, artists and art market experts.