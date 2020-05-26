Image Salon, a photography and post-production studio in Montreal, is presenting Photographers Unite, a virtual photography conference to raise money for charitable causes related to the Covid-19 pandemic. By partnering with the platform Global Giving, the

donations will be distributed to the Global Coronavirus Relief Fund, as well as local funds in New York City, Italy, Syria, and the Philippines.

The marathon event is held online, on May 26th and 27th, and consists of back to back, short

20-min talks by industry leaders from different genres, who are donating their time and expertise. Registration is completely free, and donations are optional. This event is shaping up as the biggest gathering of industry leaders and attendees the photography community has ever seen.

The line-up of 30 speakers from USA, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, Spain, and Nigeria, includes Jerry Ghionis, winner of over 100 awards in his illustrious 20+ year career; Lindsay Adler, a fashion photographer out of New York City whose work has appeared in Marie Claire, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and dozens more publications; and Victor Lax, wedding photographer and 3-time Fearless Photographer of the Year, the only multi-year recipient of this highly prestigious award. Each of the speakers has been carefully selected based on their expertise in the field. For the full line-up, visit http://unite.photo

ABOUT IMAGE SALON

Image Salon is a photography and post-production studio in Montreal, Canada. It was founded in 2014, by photographers Davina + Daniel, who have covered more than 300 weddings, in over 30 countries, for a variety of clients from all around the world, collecting numerous awards and publications along the way, and educating photographers from all around the world. Our team of 130+ editors and retouchers works out of our studio, ensuring that the highest standards are met. Our clients include photographers of all genres: wedding, event, portrait, real estate, fashion, product, as well as big brands in the travel, hospitality, and real estate industries.