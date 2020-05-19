OFFBEAT Photo Challenge

In 2019, the OFFBEAT photo community gave its members this challenge: to develop a portfolio over the course of the year that tells a story about a topic they’re ­passionate about. But there was a twist! The ­challenge was ­collaborative; each participant was placed in a group of two or three to work together to create a cohesive joint portfolio—even if the ­photographers had never met and lived on opposite sides of the world.



When OFFBEAT co-founders Dave Brosha and Paul Zizka invited us to review the shortlisted work and select an essay to feature here, we readily agreed! It was an honour to be able to have a glimpse into the groups’ collaborative processes and to witness what the ­photographers learned and created together.



We were particularly touched by Lori Jantz and ­Paula Chiasson’s Faces of Canada. Not only did the two ­photographers work together to create a photo essay with a strong narrative, they also further expanded the idea of collaboration by choosing to approach members of their respective communities as subjects. ­Congratulations to Lori and Paula and to everyone who embraced this challenge! (To view the entire project, head to https://adobe.ly/2GrJbtA)



Faces of Canada

Our Year of Collaboration project was to create ­environmental portraits to tell some of the unique ­stories behind the individuals in our hometown ­communities of Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Osoyoos, British Columbia.

— Lori Jantz and Paula Chiasson





John Lutz

The instant I met John I knew he was going to have some great stories to tell. He didn’t disappoint. In fact, as I got to know him, I realized there was much more to him than meets the eye. He was raised on a farm, and his family was well known for their prize-winning cattle. At a very young age, he joined the Air Force and became a pilot, spending a few years stationed in Europe. This ignited a love for travel that has stayed with him to this day. John and his brother spent two years travelling the world when the opportunity presented itself.