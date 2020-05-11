Museum Week 2020: Togetherness

Museum Week starts today and runs until May 17. This global initiative invites museums across the word to interact with their audience through social media under the theme “Togetherness”. Look for the hashtags #MuseumWeek #MuseumWeek2020 #MuseumsForCulture #MuseumsFromHome #StayHome and #ShareCulture from Canadian museums this week and show them your love for culture!

“In today’s environment it is paramount that we remain united while physically distancing. Together, the international cultural community can bring happiness and unity when we need it most. As an unprecedented health crisis strikes the whole of humanity, many of you have asked us if MuseumWeek 2020 will still take place. After much deliberation, we have decided to amend the focus of the hashtags to incorporate the reality of our global situation. We believe that now, more than ever, it is important for us to feel globally connected.

To date, almost half of the world’s population is confined and our thoughts go to those affected by this disease and their loved ones. We are thinking of everyone on the front lines working tirelessly in emergency and healthcare institutions to treat the ill, and to those providing other essential services. Together we know our societies can recover. We extend a message of gratitude and encouragement to all those out there fighting COVID-19. Earlier this year, we adopted “togetherness” as the encompassing theme for MuseumWeek 2020. Now, more than ever, it is that much more relevant. Coming together is fundamentally the only way that humanity can face the challenges of the 21st century.

The prosperity of our planet, our people and our societies are all at stake. The health crisis linked to the coronavirus has reinforced our desire to promote this universal message, and to have MuseumWeek be a support for confined populations and for those who fight against this disease. We also want to highlight the power of culture, art, and the institutions that support them and their unique ability to bring us together. They allow us to create a bond, to give meaning to our lives, and to carry out our strongest aspirations. They allow us to deepen our understanding of who we are and where we are going, and they are a foundation to our global society. Culture and art are what marks our humanity and we must cherish and celebrate them. Now, more than ever, MuseumWeek’s founding objectives are unifying and necessary: the delivery of culture and art to audiences worldwide, allows you — cultural institutions around the world — to extend your missions on digital plateforms. For this reason, we have decided to maintain the dates of MuseumWeek and we invite you to offer original content based around the format “7 days, 7 themes, 7 hashtags” from May 11 to 17.

We are pleased to announce for the 7th edi8on of MuseumWeek the con8nuedsupport of UNESCO and Europa Nostra’s one. The General Conference of UNESCO adopted in 2015 issued a “Recommendation” aimed at the protection and promo/on of museums and collections, emphasizing in particular their diversity and their role in society. For UNESCO, museums are essential and precious in the promo/on of heritage, diversity and intercultural dialogue. We are delighted to be working with them again. We would also like to thank our partners Talkwalker and Buffer for their generous support. The MuseumWeek team joins me in wishing you all courage and hope during these challenging times.”

—Benjamin BENITA, MuseumWeek Organizer, President of Culture For Causes Network