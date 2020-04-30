Top Photojournalists Recognized at Largest Competition in Canada

April 30, 2020 at 4:40 pm  •  Posted in Awards and Contests, News & Events by

The News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) recognizes the excellence represented in submissions by 135 of Canada’s outstanding photojournalists in announcing the finalists in the thirteenth annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards competition. Over 2,000 photographs along with 22 multimedia productions from across Canada were entered in this year’s competition.

“As the world is gripped in crisis, we see now more than ever just how important photojournalism is to the proper dissemination of information and to the documentation of history. We also recognize the risks that photographers sometimes undertake to make sure they are captioning the times,” said Crystal Schick, NPAC president. “NPAC is very proud to have such a vast number of talented and dedicated photographers in its membership who go above and beyond to do their jobs. Huge congratulations to all this year’s nominees and winners.”

The News Photographers Association of Canada’s 2019 National Pictures of the Year winners are:

Ivanoh Demers, Freelance – Flood
SAINTE-MARTHE-SUR-LE-LAC, QC – APRIL 28, 2019: Jonathan Brassard-Guay wades through his flooded basement. Thousands were forced to flee the Montreal suburb following a breached dike.

SPOT NEWS – Sponsored by The Camera Store
1. Cole Burston/Getty Images – Destroyed Police Cruiser
2. Ivanoh Demers/Independent – Flood
3. Ben Nelms/CBC – Police Take Down Suspect

Eric Demers/Polaris – Greta Thunberg
MONTREAL, QC – SEPTEMBER 27, 2019: Greta Thunberg stands on stage in front of a crowd of approximately 500,000 people marching against political inaction on the climate crisis. The march was the largest demonstration in Canadian history.

GENERAL NEWS – Sponsored by Cision
1. Eric Demers/Polaris – Greta Thunberg
2. Jimmy Jeong/Independent – Father Visits Son’s Memorial
3. Larry Wong/Postmedia – Wildfire Destruction

Darryl Dyck/Independent – Pool Silhouette
VANCOUVER, BC – NOVEMBER 30, 2019: A young boy is silhouetted while swimming in a condo tower’s glass-bottom pool located 60 metres above street level.

FEATURE – Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press
1. Justin Tang/Independent – National Military Cemetery
2. Leah Hennel/Independent — Young Hutterite Girls
3. Darryl Dyck/Independent – Pool Silhouette

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail – Margaret Atwood
TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 3, 2019: Canadian author Margaret Atwood poses for a portrait after an interview at the University of Toronto’s Hart House.

PORTRAIT – Sponsored by Beau Photo
1. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail – Margaret Atwood
2. Marie-France Coallier/Le Devoir – Bleu Jeans Bleu
3. Kevin Light/Independent – Christian Kluxen
HM. Cole Burston/Independent – Gordon Lightfoot

PERSONALITY – Sponsored by Panasonic
1. Maggie MacPherson/CBC – Red Robinson
2. Darren Calabrese/Independent – Ballet Dancer
3. Cole Burston/Independent  – Rapper Slim Deniro

PHOTO AND ARTICLE – Sponsored by Leica
1. Jesse Winter/Torstar – Tent City
2. Evan Buhler/ The Rocky Mountain Outlook – Adam Campbell’s Story
3. Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress – Making Medieval Armour

Darryl Dyck/Independent – Soccer Header
VANCOUVER, BC – MARCH 24, 2019: Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson gets his head on the ball in front of French Guiana’s Soleymann Auguste during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying soccer match.

SPORTS ACTION – Sponsored by Nikon Canada
1. Mark Blinch/Independent – Raptor’s Buzzer Beater
2. Carlos Osorio/CBC – Pan Am Games Freestyle Wrestling
3. Darryl Dyck/Independent – Soccer Header

Leah Hennel/Independent – Gatorade Dump
CALGARY, AB – NOVEMBER 24, 2019: Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea is showered by Gatorade following the team’s Grey Cup victory at McMahon Stadium.

SPORTS FEATURE – Sponsored by Sony Canada
1. Leah Hennel/Independent – Sledge Hockey Practice
2. Cole Burston/Getty Images – Blue Jay’s Team Photo
3. Mark Blinch/Independent – Maple Leafs Shadow Fans
HM. Leah Hennel/Independent – Gatorade Dump

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Vistek
1. Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press – Sugar Beet Farming in North Dakota
2. Matt Smith/Saskatoon Star Phoenix – ‘It’s a Good Disease’: Marymount Man’s Love for Music Yields Far-Reaching Record Collection
3. Melissa Tait, The Globe and Mail – A Year After ‘Sound On,’ Baby Francesca’s Singing is Music to Her Mother’s Ears
HM. Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press – Homegrown Hate

TEAM MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Thomson Reuters
1. The Tailor Project
Tyler Anderson / Director of Photography
Johan Hallberg-Campbell / Videographer
Alex Cassels / Videographer
Anne-Marie Jackson / Editor

2. Bronco Unbroken: From Tragedy to Tenacity, The Straz Strong Journey – Calgary Herald / Postmedia
Videographers: Leah Hennel and Kerianne Sproule
Editor:  Leah Hennel

3. The Husband and Wife with Thousands of Tumors
Videographer: Ryan Jackson / Independent / Full Circle Visuals
Production Assistant: Bryn Lipinski / Independent / Full Circle Visuals
Producer:  Danny Baggott / Barcroft TV
Producer:  Ruby Coote / Barcroft TV
Editor: Beth Angus / Barcroft TV

HM. Black hole discovery: How Scientists Imaged an Event Horizon – The Globe and Mail
Reporter – Ivan Semeniuk
Location videographer and sound – Patrick Dell
Studio videographer – Deborah Baic
Editor – Patrick Dell

PICTURE STORY – FEATURE – Sponsored by Canon Canada
1. Chris Donovan/Independent — The Sacrafice Zone
2. Kevin Light/Independent – Long Distance Swimmer
3. Darren Calabrese/Independent – Mothering Without Limits

PICTURE STORY – NEWS – Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
1. Darren Calabrese/Independent – Troubled Waters
2. Melissa Renwick/Independent — Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program
3. Chris Donovan/Independent – Small Town vs. Nestle

Chris Donovan/Independent – Living Near an Oil Refinery
SAINT JOHN, NB – AUGUST 12, 2019: Trey jumps on the trampoline by his family home that sits about a hundred metres from the fence of Canada’s largest oil refinery. In 2018, a butane Leak caused the evacuation of most of his family’s neighbourhood.

SOCIAL ISSUES – Sponsored by FujiFilm
1. Ian Willms/Independent – Cholangiocarcinoma
2. Chris Donovan/Independent – Living Near an Oil Refinery
3. Darren Calabrese/Independent – Mushuau Inno Community

PHOTOJOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by The Canadian Press
Ben Nelms/CBC – Winner
Darren Calabrese/Independent – Finalist
Leah Hennel/Independent- Finalist

PICTURE OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Sony
Mark Blinch / Independent  – Raptor’s Buzzer Beater

STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Loyalist College
Alex Filipe, Loyalist College

About NPAC

NPAC celebrates and champions quality and ethical photography in journalism. Through a variety of efforts, the association challenges its members to better themselves and to continually raise the bar of industry standards. This national organization includes over 300 professional visual journalists, freelancers, photo editors and photojournalism students from across Canada.

Tags: ,