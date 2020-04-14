TIPA Announces Winners of 2020 TIPA World Awards

The Technical Image Press Association has announced the winners of the 2020 TIPA World Awards. Along with exciting cameras and lenses that cover every category, from entry level to expert to professional, TIPA World Award winners in 40 categories represent the wide range of products and services that make up the imaging industry today, including inkjet papers, imaging software, storage media, accessories, lighting, monitors and more. Photo Life and Photo Solution are the only Canadian members of TIPA and we have now the privilege of being part of the technical committee.
“Given the extraordinary circumstances the world and our industry face today, we felt that we should continue with our efforts in recognizing the best imaging products of 2020. We believe that now more than ever our support of the industry and the people who work so hard, be it in production, distribution, or marketing, deserve credit and our thanks and appreciation for their efforts to continue to develop new and exciting products and grow into the future. Of course, while the process of nomination and selection of award winners had to adapt to the circumstances, we maintained our usual rigorous standards in our considerations.” said Thomas Gerwers, Chairman of TIPA.
The Award Process
Beginning in late 2019 and through March, 2020, nominations within select categories were gathered by the TIPA Technical Committee. Editors from member magazines were consulted, equipment was tested and evaluated, and new categories, representing emerging imaging trends, were considered.
Finalists are usually voted on at the TIPA General Assembly, attended by representatives from TIPA member magazines from around the world, and originally scheduled for mid-March in Las Vegas this year. When travel restrictions began to be implemented the TIPA Board decided that voting should of course still take place, so product recommendation and an online voting procedure was instituted for members from around the world.
“Our hope, is first of all that everyone remains safe and that this pandemic eases. We look forward to organizing a General Assembly later this year to welcome new member publications and continue our efforts to work with editors from the worldwide TIPA group of professional, amateur, and business magazines and online publications to support and grow the imaging industry.” continues Gerwers.
TIPA World Award honorees this year include long-time industry companies as well as new entrants and those who represent emerging trends in the photo/imaging industry, as well as awards within specific market segments and applications.
BEST DSLR ADVANCED CAMERA
Canon EOS 90D
BEST DSLR EXPERT CAMERA
Nikon D780
BEST DSLR PROFESSIONAL CAMERA
Canon EOS-1DX Mark III
BEST APS-C CAMERA ADVANCED
Nikon Z 50
BEST APS-C CAMERA EXPERT
Sony 6600
BEST APS-C CAMERA PROFESSIONAL
FUJIFILM X-Pro3
BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA EXPERT
SIGMA fp
BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA
Sony 7R IV
BEST FULL FRAME PHOTO/VIDEO CAMERA
Panasonic LUMIX DC-S1H
BEST MEDIUM FORMAT CAMERA
FUJIFILM GFX100
BEST DSLR PRIME LENS
Tamron SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD
BEST DSLR MACRO LENS
Venus Optics Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO
BEST DSLR WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS
Tokina atx-i 11-16mm F2.8 CF
BEST DSLR PROFESSIONAL LENS
AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR
BEST MFT LENS
Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH
BEST MIRRORLESS PRIME STANDARD LENS
NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct
BEST MIRRORLESS PRIME WIDE-ANGLE LENS
Samyang AF 14mm F2.8 RF
BEST MIRRORLESS WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS
SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art
BEST MIRRORLESS STANDARD ZOOM LENS
SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art
BEST MIRRORLESS TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS
Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM
BEST PROFESSIONAL PORTRAIT LENS
Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM (DS)
BEST EXPERT COMPACT CAMERA
Sony RX100 VII
BEST VLOGGING CAMERA
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
BEST PREMIUM COMPACT CAMERA
FUJIFILM X100V
BEST INKJET PHOTO PAPER
Hahnemühle Natural Line
BEST PORTABLE PHOTO PRINTER
FUJIFILM instax mini Link
BEST IMAGING SOFTWARE
DxO PhotoLab 3
BEST IMAGING STORAGE SOLUTION
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type B memory cards
BEST PORTABLE FLASH
Nissin MG80 Pro flash
BEST PROFESSIONAL LED LIGHT
ARRI Orbiter
BEST TRAVEL TRIPOD
Manfrotto BeFree GT XPRO
BEST TRIPOD HEAD
Gitzo 3-Way head
BEST PROFESSIONAL PHOTO MONITOR
BenQ PhotoVue SW321C
BEST PROFESSIONAL VIDEO MONITOR
LG UltraWide 38WN95C
BEST PHOTO SMARTPHONE
Huawei P40 Series
BEST MOBILE ACCESSORY
Godox R1
BEST COLOUR MANAGEMENT SOLUTION
X-Rite i1Display Studio / i1Display Pro Plus
BEST PHOTO LAB
WhiteWall Masterprint
BEST PHOTO SERVICE
CEWE PHOTOBOOK with leather and linen cover
BEST PHOTO INNOVATION
Sony Real-Time Tracking technology