TIPA Announces Winners of 2020 TIPA World Awards

The Technical Image Press Association has announced the winners of the 2020 TIPA World Awards. Along with exciting cameras and lenses that cover every category, from entry level to expert to professional, TIPA World Award winners in 40 categories represent the wide range of products and services that make up the imaging industry today, including inkjet papers, imaging software, storage media, accessories, lighting, monitors and more. Photo Life and Photo Solution are the only Canadian members of TIPA and we have now the privilege of being part of the technical committee.

“Given the extraordinary circumstances the world and our industry face today, we felt that we should continue with our efforts in recognizing the best imaging products of 2020. We believe that now more than ever our support of the industry and the people who work so hard, be it in production, distribution, or marketing, deserve credit and our thanks and appreciation for their efforts to continue to develop new and exciting products and grow into the future. Of course, while the process of nomination and selection of award winners had to adapt to the circumstances, we maintained our usual rigorous standards in our considerations.” said Thomas Gerwers, Chairman of TIPA.

The Award Process

Beginning in late 2019 and through March, 2020, nominations within select categories were gathered by the TIPA Technical Committee. Editors from member magazines were consulted, equipment was tested and evaluated, and new categories, representing emerging imaging trends, were considered.

Finalists are usually voted on at the TIPA General Assembly, attended by representatives from TIPA member magazines from around the world, and originally scheduled for mid-March in Las Vegas this year. When travel restrictions began to be implemented the TIPA Board decided that voting should of course still take place, so product recommendation and an online voting procedure was instituted for members from around the world.

“Our hope, is first of all that everyone remains safe and that this pandemic eases. We look forward to organizing a General Assembly later this year to welcome new member publications and continue our efforts to work with editors from the worldwide TIPA group of professional, amateur, and business magazines and online publications to support and grow the imaging industry.” continues Gerwers.

TIPA World Award honorees this year include long-time industry companies as well as new entrants and those who represent emerging trends in the photo/imaging industry, as well as awards within specific market segments and applications.



BEST DSLR ADVANCED CAMERA

Canon EOS 90D



BEST DSLR EXPERT CAMERA

Nikon D780



BEST DSLR PROFESSIONAL CAMERA

Canon EOS-1DX Mark III



BEST APS-C CAMERA ADVANCED

Nikon Z 50



BEST APS-C CAMERA EXPERT

Sony 6600



BEST APS-C CAMERA PROFESSIONAL

FUJIFILM X-Pro3



BEST FULL FRAME CAMERA EXPERT

SIGMA fp



BEST FULL FRAME PROFESSIONAL CAMERA

Sony 7R IV



BEST FULL FRAME PHOTO/VIDEO CAMERA

Panasonic LUMIX DC-S1H



BEST MEDIUM FORMAT CAMERA

FUJIFILM GFX100



BEST DSLR PRIME LENS

Tamron SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD



BEST DSLR MACRO LENS

Venus Optics Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO



BEST DSLR WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS

Tokina atx-i 11-16mm F2.8 CF



BEST DSLR PROFESSIONAL LENS

AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR



BEST MFT LENS

Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH



BEST MIRRORLESS PRIME STANDARD LENS

NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct



BEST MIRRORLESS PRIME WIDE-ANGLE LENS

Samyang AF 14mm F2.8 RF



BEST MIRRORLESS WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS

SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art



BEST MIRRORLESS STANDARD ZOOM LENS

SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art



BEST MIRRORLESS TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM



BEST PROFESSIONAL PORTRAIT LENS

Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM (DS)



BEST EXPERT COMPACT CAMERA

Sony RX100 VII



BEST VLOGGING CAMERA

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III



BEST PREMIUM COMPACT CAMERA

FUJIFILM X100V



BEST INKJET PHOTO PAPER

Hahnemühle Natural Line



BEST PORTABLE PHOTO PRINTER

FUJIFILM instax mini Link



BEST IMAGING SOFTWARE

DxO PhotoLab 3



BEST IMAGING STORAGE SOLUTION

SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type B memory cards



BEST PORTABLE FLASH

Nissin MG80 Pro flash



BEST PROFESSIONAL LED LIGHT

ARRI Orbiter



BEST TRAVEL TRIPOD

Manfrotto BeFree GT XPRO



BEST TRIPOD HEAD

Gitzo 3-Way head



BEST PROFESSIONAL PHOTO MONITOR

BenQ PhotoVue SW321C



BEST PROFESSIONAL VIDEO MONITOR

LG UltraWide 38WN95C



BEST PHOTO SMARTPHONE

Huawei P40 Series



BEST MOBILE ACCESSORY

Godox R1



BEST COLOUR MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

X-Rite i1Display Studio / i1Display Pro Plus

BEST PHOTO LAB



BEST PHOTO SERVICE

CEWE PHOTOBOOK with leather and linen cover



BEST PHOTO INNOVATION

Sony Real-Time Tracking technology