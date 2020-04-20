Legendary Canadian Photojournalist Ted Grant has passed away

So sad to hear the passing of Canadian Photographer Ted Grant. Our deepest thoughts are with his family and friends. Member of the Order of Canada, Ted Grant is considered the father of Canadian photojournalism. He’s photographed everyone from world political leaders to Olympic athletes to Albertan cowboys, and more than 300,000 of his photographs are in the Ted Grant Collection at Library and Archives Canada and the National Gallery. A real gentleman, we had the pleasure of of interviewing him in 2016 for the Wisdom, Wit and Other Tidbits column. You can download the full article here.