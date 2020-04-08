An Online Arts-and-Culture Inspiration List

In these days when most of us are spending time at home, we wanted to gather a list of free online sources of artistic inspiration—virtual art museum tours, gallery exhibitions and more. We hope you and your loved ones are well!
- Intro and a really interesting behind-the-scenes tour of Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto, led by Stephen Bulger.
- Visit Germany’s photography biennial.
- The Jack Mitchell Photography of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Collection of 8288 black-and-white negatives, 2106 color slides and transparencies, and 339 black-and-white prints.
- Professional Photographers of America’s online classes are free (for a limited time).
- Virtual museums in Canada.
- The Art Gallery of Ontario.
- The Royal Ontario Museum.
- Google’s listings of art and culture listings from around the world.
- The Smithsonian’s Open Access Initiative.
- 5 U.S. national parks online via Google.
- Instructions to make a mini-zine out of one sheet paper.
- Virtual tour of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights.
- Live-streamed concerts in empty venues in Toronto.
- On-demand plays from Stratford Festival.
- Nikon School Online courses are free for the month of April.