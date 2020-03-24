Nikon Canada Closes Offices and Repair Service Center

Nikon Canada has announced that it has closed its offices and repair service centers. In addition, the manufacturer has announced a delay in the release of the Nikon D6 Digital SLR. Instead of releasing it in March, the D6 has a planned release in May. The NPS loaner service is also currently suspended. Below is a letter from Bo Kajiwara, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nikon Inc.

Dear Valued Customers, Partners & Friends,

We are all experiencing unprecedented circumstances around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the virus. Nikon’s top priority is the health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve.

I am proud of the dedication of our Nikon team who are working remotely, and remain focused on providing the highest level of support possible at this difficult time. We are closely monitoring the situation and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and federal/state/local health authorities.

Nikon Inc. has taken steps to ensure the safety of its employees by instituting office closings and remote work strategies in line with state and federal government mandates. These include the temporary closure of our repair service centers to prioritize the safety of our workforce and help limit the spread of the virus.

For information about our repair service center change or to get in touch with a remote support representative, please visit: https://nikonusa.com/support

In the interim, Nikon online resources for education are available on the Nikonusa website: https://www.nikonusa.com/learnandexplore

We encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and to support their communities during this difficult time. We look forward to overcoming this global issue with great resolve and unity.

Stay safe.

Sincerely,

Bo Kajiwara

President & Chief Executive Officer, Nikon Inc.