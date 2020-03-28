FIFA Closes Its 38th Edition With Two Films About Photography

The International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA) will offer a closing night for its 38th online edition which ends on Sunday 29 March and we’re pleased to announce that Photo Life is co-hosting this special online event as media partner. This will consist of the exceptional presentation of two documentaries in their North American premiere, both celebrating the art of photography: Dora Maar, entre Ombre et Lumière by Marie-Eve de Grave and Dans une photo de Pierre et Gilles by Chantal Lasbats.

“For the occasion, we are offering an evening dedicated to photography by presenting two documentaries on three French artists: Dora Maar and the duo Pierre et Gilles, whose very different work once again illustrates the diversity and richness of artistic expression”, highlighted Jacinthe Brisebois, FIFA’s Director of Programming of films on art. “Even virtually, we absolutely wanted to organize a closing evening for the 38th edition of the Festival, which was unprecedented in its form and exceptional for the warm support we received from the community. The presentation of these North American premieres is the perfect way to thank all the festivalgoers who have subscribed to our online platform to bring the Festival to life and to celebrate it!” stated FIFA’s Executive Director, Philippe U. del Drago.



DORA MAAR, ENTRE OMBRE ET LUMIÈRE

directed by Marie-Eve de Grave

FRANCE | 2019 | 52 MIN | French / without subtitles

Elusive, unconventional, on a quest for the absolute: painter and photographer Dora Maar left a unique and still largely under-appreciated body of work behind her. Maar’s extraordinary life saw her working alongside the greatest names in the Parisian art scene; she was also the lover of Picasso and the wife of Georges Bataille. Toppling conventions and shattering norms, Dora Maar breathed strength and character back into the image of 20th-century women. Hailed by critics, this film is an intimate portrayal that handles its subject with skill and sensitivity.

About the director

Winner of the 35th FIFA Grand Prix with her first documentary Belle de Nuit, Marie-Ève de Grave was born in Belgium. After studying interior architecture (St-Luc Brussels) and scenography, she graduated from the Institut national supérieur des arts du spectacle de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles (INSAS), Image section, in 1993. Living in France since 1994, she works as a scriptwriter and has directed several short films.



DANS UNE PHOTO DE PIERRE ET GILLES

directed by Chantal Lasbats

FRANCE | 2019 | 52 MIN | French / without subtitles

For 40 years, daring creative duo Pierre and Gilles have been producing original, hyper-colourful portraits that defy all artistic categorization. The two artists—one a photographer, the other a painter—combine their talents to produce truly unique pieces. Chantal Lasbats’ vivid portrayal, perfectly in sync with the artists’ personalities, goes behind the scenes of the pair’s latest production: a portrait of French pop musician Eddy de Pretto. Stepping inside the artists’ home studio, we gain a sneak peek of the creative process. This is where the magic happens!

About the director

Chantal Lasbats is a director living between Paris and New York. Author of numerous 52′ society or art films for French television channels (“Les années Palaces, “Sous le soleil vert, “Paradoxal New-York”, in particular), she also directs Franco-American documentaries (most recently “Dans les entrailles de New York”, France 5 – Sundance Channel; “Detroit The Dream Forgotten Rebuilds” and “The Devil of Niagara”). She has received several awards for her work, both in France and abroad. Nominated by Jean-Jacques Aillagon, Chevalier des Arts et des lettres in 2002, she regularly collaborates with international visual artists: Bertrand Lavier, Nan Goldin, Andres Serrano, among others. Her films have been shown at the Palais Fortuny in Venice, the Ivon Lambert Foundation in Avignon, the CRAC in Sète and the Musée Bourdelle in Paris.

GENERAL INFORMATION

The two closing films of the 38th edition will be available online only on Sunday, March 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight, across Canada. For the last week-end of the Festival, FIFA makes the exceptional programming of its 38th edition available online for the modest price of $15, from midnight tonight until midnight Sunday, March 29th, across Canada. This decision is motivated by the desire to offer the largest possible number of film lovers and art lovers the opportunity to enjoy the offerings of more than 140 films.