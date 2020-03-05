André Kertész and Janet Dey at Stephen Bulger Gallery

Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is currently presenting two photo-based exhibitions. Janet Dey’s Magic is on view through March 14, and André Kertész’ A Life in Photographs is being exhibited through March 21. With Magic, Janet Dey has hand-embroidered designs on modern prints of vintage photos of well-known magicians. Her embroidery is intended to hide their identity, drawing attention to their mysterious minds. This exhibition is in conjunction with the Art Gallery of Ontario’s exhibition Illusions: The Art of Magic (on view through May 18). André Kertész’ A Life in Photographs is the gallery’s eighth solo exhibition of work by the artist. This exhibition looks at Kertész’s career through his photos over the last seven decades, examining the autobiographic aspects in his work. The photographer is recognized by historians and photographers for having had a strong influence on the medium.