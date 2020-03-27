An Update From the Photo Life WFH Offices

Dear readers,

We hope you are doing okay in these difficult circumstances and that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe at home.

We wanted to give you an update and let you know that the Photo Life team is working from home to prepare an exciting June/July issue for you. And for the curious among you: the photo above is Guy’s new improvised home office…in the basement that he’s sharing with his two teenage boys! Valérie’s new home office comes equipped with the soothing soundtracks of Frozen and PJ Masks. 😂

Our customer service representatives are also working from home and will continue responding to your needs and inquiries by email or phone, as usual. Please note that it will probably be difficult to find the magazine on newsstands right now. However, you can buy the April/May issue on our website (payment is currently only possible with PayPal). If you’re interested in ordering a back issue, please write to us at info@photolife.com, and we’ll respond to you shortly. You can also subscribe or renew online, as usual.

We hope that this extended time at home will allow you some extra moments to spend with your loved ones and to do the hobbies you enjoy. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing some inspiring content on our blog and social-media platforms, so make sure to look for it!

Thank you so much for reading Photo Life and for being part of the Photo Life community. As you know, we’re a small, independent business, and your support and encouragement make all the difference in the world to us. ❤️

Emmanuelle, Guy, Jenny and Valérie