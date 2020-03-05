5 Interesting Reads

-
Did you know that Kenny Rogers was a photographer?
The Jack Mitchell Photography of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Collection is online with 8288 black-and-white negatives, 2106 color slides and transparencies, and 339 black-and-white prints to peruse!
- Here’s an interview with Jōji Hashiguchi that talks about his project documenting youth in the 1980s.
- Stephen Shore has a new book of unpublished work coming out.
- Covid-19 content: The Columbia Journalism Review shares Fred Ritchin’s reflections about how journalism depicts trauma in thoughtful article “Pandemic, photography, and psychological distance.”