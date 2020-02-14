Wildlife Photographer of the Year: LUMIX People’s Choice Award Winner

@ Sam Rowley, U.K., LUMIX People’s Choice Award Winner / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, U.K., announced that Sam Rowley’s Station Squabble received the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People’s Choice award. U.K. photographer Sam Rowley said, “I’m so pleased to win this award. It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown. I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.”

The competition also recognized four Highly Commended images, including Canadian photographer Martin Buzora’s portrait, The Surrogate Mother, of a conservation ranger and a baby black rhino. The other photographers with Highly Commeneded images are Aaron Gekoski (U.K.), Michel Zoghzhogi (Lebanon), and Francis De Andres (Spain).

The WPY exhibition is currently on view  in Canada through March 29 at both the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto and the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria.

Martin Buzora, Canada, LUMIX People’s Choice Award Highly Commended / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

