Ticket Giveaway: Royal Museum of Ontario

We have one pair of tickets to give away for admission to the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto (including access to all special exhibitions). You can use the tickets to see the current Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition that ends on March 29, 2020—or any exhibition within a year from the date of issue, including the next edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which starts in November 2020.

To Enter

If you have not yet subscribed to our newsletter, go to photolife.com to sign up. Then send us an email at info@photolife.com to let us know you are interested in the tickets. We will randomly draw a name from those who email us who are also subscribers to the Photo Life newsletter. The contest closes on Monday, March 9, at 23:59 ET.

The WPY Exhibition & Canadians

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, U.K., presents an exhibition of top 100 images in back-lit displays. Several Canadians have been recognized with Highly Commended images: Jo-Anne McArthur (The Wall of Shame, Wildlife Photojournalism category), Jason Bantle (Lucky Break, Urban Wildlife category), and Françoise Gervais (The Challenge, Animals in Their Environment category). In addition, Martin Buzora was Highly Commended through public vote in the LUMIX People’s Choice Award for The Surrogate Mother.