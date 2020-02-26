The New Fujifilm X-T4

FUJIFILM has announced that the new 26.1-MP mirrorless FUJIFILM X-T4—with a new quiet shutter and a newly designed five-axis In-Body Image Stabilization system—will be available this spring in Canada. Check out the press release below for more details!

INTRODUCING THE FUJIFILM X-T4: CRAFTED FOR THE MODERN IMAGE-MAKER

Mississauga, Ontario – February 26, 2020 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is proud to announce the launch of the FUJIFILM X-T4 (hereinafter “X-T4”), a flagship model of the X Series family of mirrorless digital cameras.

The X-T4 is an astounding imaging tool, packing a newly designed IBIS, a quiet new shutter unit, a new vari-angle LCD screen, a new Eterna Bleach Bypass Film Simulation, and a new, large-capacity, battery all into a compact and lightweight camera body. This camera is the perfect tool for today’s image makers and is an ideal multi-functional solution for visual storytellers to use in creating their stories.



More information about the key features of X-T4:

Designed for Quality and Speed

Fujifilm’s state-of-the-art X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 combination sits at this camera’s core, pairing this exceptional, 26.1MP, back-side illuminated sensor with a powerful quad-core CPU to produce images with wide dynamic range and incredible image quality, doing so with lightning-fast processing and precision AF performance, right down to -6EV.

IBIS Puts Stability in the User’s Hands

A huge part of creating great photos or videos is being in the right place at the right time – and that often means making handheld images to get to the heart of the action. X-T4’s five-axis In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) provides up to 6.5 stops1 of image stabilization to make sure that, even in the midst of all the excitement, images remain steady and sharp. Combine this with the new four-axis Digital Image Stabilizer, and there’s lots of room to maneuver.

Steady, Reliable Performance

For any serious image maker, having a tool that can be relied upon to perform flawlessly whenever it is required is extremely important. For this reason, X-T4 features a newly developed mechanical shutter that is the fastest and most robust in the history of the X Series. Not only can it make 26.1 Megapixel images at 15 frames per second, but it is also rated for 300,000 actuations. Combined with its larger capacity battery that is capable of up to 600 frames per charge2, X-T4 has the power and the durability to give users the peace of mind that they’ll never miss the perfect opportunity.

Find the Best Angle for the Story

When chasing the perfect image, versatility is key. The 1.62 million pixel vari-angle touchscreen LCD featured on X-T4 can be adjusted to make it visible from a wide range of positions. This not only provides a high-quality monitor to frame with, but also provides quick and simple controls when they’re needed most. On the flip side, there are times when it’s necessary to minimize the light and distractions that a screen can create. That’s why X-T4’s LCD has been designed to easily fold away so it is completely hidden from view, leaving the updated 3.69 million pixel/100fps electronic viewfinder to focus on the moment at hand.



When a Story Needs Movement

The modern image maker is blurring the lines between photography and videography, and X-T4 has been designed to celebrate this new generation of hybrid creativity. With the simple flick of a switch, movie mode is activated, meaning X-T4 is capable of recording both professional-level DCI 4K/60p and Full HD/240p super slow-motion video. It is also possible to record F-Log footage in 10-bit color, straight to the card. What’s more, the innovative AF-C subject tracking works in low-light conditions down to -6EV and the camera’s use of a new, high capacity battery lets content creators push their creative limits.

Powerful Image Manipulation Made Easy

For over 86 years, FUJIFILM Corporation has produced photographic films that have been used by some of the world’s best-known moviemakers to create some of the world’s most successful movies. This legendary reputation in color science is celebrated with the company’s hugely popular selection of film simulation modes, which digitize some of the industry’s most iconic films and puts them right at hand. X-T4 introduces ETERNA Bleach Bypass, the newest addition to the much-loved collection of Film Simulation modes available in the X Series product line, which creates a beautiful de-saturated, high-contrast look that image-makers will find irresistible.

X-T4 will be available in both black and silver and is expected to be available for sale in Spring 2020 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,699.95 USD and $2,199.99 CAD. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-t4/.

