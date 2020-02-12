Olympus Announces the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, Olympus PEN E-PL10 and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens



Olympus has announced not one but three new products today. Among them are the Olympus PEN E-PL10 camera and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens. But it’s the professional OM-D E-M1 Mark III body that stands out for us. This past week, we had a chance ​to put it to the test. We discovered that in addition to its technical specifications, it has a number of other tricks up its sleeve. Stay tuned for our review of it in the April/March issue!

​In the meantime, here are the press releases for these three products and—why not—an image taken with the E-M1 Mark III​ in Costa Rica​​!​

Press releases below from Olympus





OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1 MARK III INTERCHANGEABLE LENS CAMERA

Delivering Stunning Image Quality, Superior Mobility And Absolute Reliability For Professional Photographers Everywhere



CENTER VALLEY, Pa., February 12, 2020 — Today Olympus debuts the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, scheduled to go on sale February 24, 2020. The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is a professional model built for superior mobility. This professional interchangeable lens camera conforms to the Micro Four Thirds System standard. It comes equipped with a new image processing engine, TruePic IX, enabling features such as 50MP Handheld High-Res Shot. Combined with the high image quality of M.Zuiko Digital lenses, this system fulfills the needs of professional photographers in any field, all in a compact, lightweight dustproof, splashproof, freezeproof magnesium alloy body for peace of mind when shooting in harsh environments.

This reliable, compact and lightweight body offers the world’s most effective 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III is also equipped with a 121-point all cross-type On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor for high-precision focusing. Starry Sky AF delivers revolutionary autofocus performance for astrophotography, and the Advanced Face / Eye Priority AF tracks and ensures the subject’s eye is continuously in focus, resulting in a crisp, clear portrait. This model is also equipped with versatile features that were popular on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X, such as 50MP Handheld High Res Shot, Live ND, Pro Capture mode, and handheld 4K video, thanks to its 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, designed to meet the demands of the professional photographer.

Compact and Lightweight with High Image Quality

By synchronizing the in-lens image stabilization of supported lenses with the in-body 5-axis image stabilization, this model achieves the world’s best 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation with 5-axis sync IS. Powerful image stabilization enables shooting handheld in dark locations and during super-telephoto photography for outstanding freedom in various scenarios without the need for a tripod. In-body image stabilization ensures image stabilization with all attached lenses, up to 7.0 shutter speed steps of compensation performance.

With the new image processing engine, TruePic IX, combined with its 20.4 Megapixel Live MOS sensor, the world’s most effective 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation, and high-resolution M.Zuiko Digital lenses deliver minimal noise even at high-sensitivity settings. This model boasts top-class image quality in the interchangeable lens camera class with minimal distortion to the edges of the shot. Improved AF algorithms and high resolution, high speed performance allow for features such as Handheld High Res Shot, Live ND, Starry Sky AF and improved face/eye priority AF.

50MP Handheld High Res Shot makes it possible to capture high-resolution images without the need for a tripod. This feature makes use of the minimal movement occurring between each of the 16 shots to generate a single 50 Megapixel high-resolution photo. This feature is particularly useful for capturing high-resolution shots in locations where it is impossible to use a tripod. Tripod High Res Shot is also available for recording ultra-high-resolution approximately 80 Megapixel equivalent JPEG images, great for suppressing movement in the merged shot, such as a rippling surface of water or leaves shaking in the wind.

Live ND, which is highly regarded on the OM-D E-M1X, is also included on this model, creating a slow shutter effect without the need for a physical ND filter. This feature virtually extends the exposure time and allows the capture of images with the appearance of a slow shutter speed by merging multiple exposures together. Users can select the effect level from ND2 (one step) to ND32 (5 steps), and view the slow shutter effects in the viewfinder before capturing, eliminating the need to change lenses or optical ND filters.

Absolute Reliability

The OM-D E-M1 Mark III body is the foundation to meet photographers’ need for portability and reliability. Add Olympus M.Zuiko Digital PRO lenses for the an unrivaled compact and lightweight system, maintaining the best balance of portability and image quality resulting in performance required and expected by professionals.

The magnesium alloy body of the OM-D E-M1 Mark III features advanced weatherproof construction, resulting in dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof performance. When paired with a dustproof and splashproof M.Zuiko Digital lens, users can enjoy shooting in the harshest condition without ever worrying about weather or location.

Avoid extra retouching due to dirt and dust on the sensor. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III is equipped with an industry-leading dust reduction system. The SSWF (Super Sonic Wave Filter) vibrates the image sensor at a frequency of 30,000 times per second to shake off dust and dirt. The new dust resistant coating recently introduced on the OM-D E-M1X is also used on this model, making it less likely for dust and dirt to stick to the image sensor, reducing spots in images by 90%.

The Lithium-ion Battery BLH-1 can be fully charged in as little as two hours when charged in the camera via a USB-C PD (Power Delivery) compatible charger of up to 100W.It is also possible to power the camera via a portable USB-C PD power bank or battery pack allowing the photographer to shoot for long durations, especially convenient for astrophotography or photographing in cold locations.

The OM-D E-M1 Mark III is equipped with a long-life shutter unit rated for 400,000 actuations. It offers a high level of reliability that even professional photographers who constantly use the shutter can feel comfortable with.



High Speed Sequential Shooting

This camera is equipped with 121-point all cross-type On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor for tracking subjects across a wide range quickly and accurately. AF information from recorded images is also used even during sequential shooting, more easily tracking subjects that move unpredictably. It offers 75% vertical coverage and 80% horizontal coverage of the screen for a wide focusing area. Paired with the advanced AF algorithm, this feature can continually focus on fast-moving subjects with a high degree of precision. Unlike DSLR cameras, there is no degradation in AF precision when using a fast lens. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III offers high-precision focusing that can sufficiently bring out the capabilities even of large-diameter lenses such as those with a maximum aperture of F1.2. AF/AE tracking is possible at maximum 18 fps high-speed sequential shooting while maintaining the full pixel count of 20.4Megapixels. The subject can also be checked in the viewfinder during high-speed sequential shooting for accurate tracking. Stunning 60 fps shooting performance captures split-second moments in high resolution that the human eye cannot detect utilizing AF/AE lock sequential shooting.

A multi selector joystick makes it possible to quickly shift AF areas with your thumb while looking through the viewfinder. Since users can move the AF areas with the multi selector even during sequential shooting, it is possible to accurately focus even on subjects that move erratically. The AF target loop setting is also added, which users can select either stops the AF target at the edge of the screen or moves it to the opposite edge.

Pro Capture mode makes it possible to record scenes that are difficult to capture due to time lag in the subjects’ reactions or camera operation time lag. Recording begins upon the half shutter release, capturing up to 35 frames retroactively from the point of the full shutter release. Because there is no blackout during shooting, it is possible to keep an eye on subject movement while pressing the shutter button. RAW shooting is also supported. Pro Capture makes it possible to record once-in-a-lifetime shots that you might otherwise miss due to the time lag between people’s reaction and camera operating time lag.



Accuracy Autofocus System

Starry Sky AF, which is new for the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, is a feature that will revolutionize the world of astrophotography. In the past, photographers have traditionally relied on manual focusing. A new algorithm was developed to offer accurate focusing even on the tiniest stars shining in the night sky, enabling ultra-high-precision autofocusing that has been admired even among professional astrophotographers. There are two modes in Starry Sky AF. Speed Priority mode (default setting), which prioritizes focusing speed and complete AF operations in a short period of time. Thanks to the powerful image stabilization, this feature makes handheld astrophotography possible using a wide angle lens. Accuracy Priority uses a fine-tuned focus scan and is effective for shooting specific stars with telephoto lenses.

Thanks in part to the new TruePic IX image processing engine, Face / Eye Priority AF, which automatically detects and focuses on people’s faces and eyes, is now more advanced, dramatically improving both detection accuracy and tracking performance by offering higher processing capabilities and improved AF algorithms, keeping stable focusing on a subject even in the scenes where face detection was difficult in the past, such as sides of faces. It is also now possible to use either the buttons or touch operations to select faces when shooting still images or videos, and detection on or off can be changed with the touch of a single button.

The OM-D E-M1 Mark III offers a variety of AF target offerings. AF Target Modes allows the user to select the best-suited AF target, based on the subject or its movement. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III includes 6 types of AF target modes; Single, Group 5-point, Group 9-point, Group 25-point, 121-point and small AF. Custom AF Target Modes allows the user to customize the AF target area from 121 points to suit the behavior of the subject. You can select from 11 vertical or horizontal points or an odd number of individual points to create your custom AF area. The Orientation Linked AF Targets customization allows the user to individually set the AF target and AF area position for vertical and horizontal shooting.

Various Creative Features

Live Composite is included with the OM-D E-M1 Mark III. This feature makes it possible to check exposure status in Live View in real time. Live Composite also supports up to six hours of shooting. With B mode added to the shooting mode dial, Live Composite, Live Bulb, and Live Time are now easier to access and configure. Record photos in focus all the way from the foreground to background. Focus Stacking automatically creates a composite in-body from up to 15 frames. Focus Bracketing allows the photographer to shoot up to 999 images at different focus points to composite later using the software of their choice. Silent Mode turns off the mechanical shutter and all electronic sounds. Perfect for shooting in areas where shutter sounds are inappropriate, such as concert halls. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III is equipped with dual card slots, allowing the user to record JEPG and RAW separately, backup, automatically switching, etc. Slot # 1 is UHS-II/ UHS-I compatible and Slot # 2 is UHS-I compatible. In-body Fisheye Compensation allows the user to remove the distortion created by a fisheye lens providing more wide-angle creative options. Keystone Compensation applies trapezoidal compensation and perspective enhancement simultaneously, providing the functionality of a tilt/shift lens. Anti-Flicker Shooting (mechanical shutter only) detects the flicker of alternating light sources and reduces the effect by only shooting at peak brightness, reducing exposure variation. Flicker Scan (electronic shutter only) minimizes the effects of flickering occur under LED lighting

OM-D Movie

Electronic stabilization combined with in-body 5-axis stabilization delivers powerful image stabilization during video recording. OM-D Movie makes handheld 4K/C4K shooting possible due to a powerful image stabilization mode specifically designed for video recording (M-IS1). This offers three levels of performance to allow handheld 4K and Cinema 4K (C4K) high resolution shooting.

The OM-D E-M1 Mark III supports OM-Log400, which provides a high degree of freedom during shooting without worrying about overexposure or loss of details in dark shadows and bright highlights, along with color grading for a high degree of freedom over images. In order to make Live View images more visible, a View Assist function is available, which converts the color gamut to Full HD standard BT.709 equivalent for display.

Customization of video C-AF allows videographers to choose the best settings for their subject. Active use of on-chip phase detection AF and new AF algorithms have resulted in precision focusing during video shooting. A total of four AF target modes, including Group 9-point and Group 25-point are available. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III records 120 fps high-speed movie in Full HD for slow motion playback.

Pairing the high-res audio Linear PCM Recorder LS-P4 with an external mic/recorder enables more versatile recording of high-resolution audio for videos. This setup supports high-quality audio recording for video production, such as placing the LS-P4 near the subject, or switching the mic direction and zooming in on the sound source. With the new firmware Version 1.10 for the LS-P4, being released at the same time as the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, Slate Tone function, which is useful for editing sound files and Test Tone will also support adjusting the recording level, have been added, as well as supporting accessories, Shock Mount Adapter SM2 and Audio Cable KA335.

Software and Smartphone Applications

The OI.Share® dedicated iOS and Android app can be used to connect to the camera via Wi-Fi®, import shooting data to a smartphone, and to use the smartphone for remote camera operation and more convenient shooting and image organization. OI.Share can be used to update the camera firmware and backup and restore camera settings for the OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

Olympus Capture camera control software for computers meets the demands of studio photographers. Recorded images can be imported via Wi-Fi without using a USB connection, providing powerful support the workflow of studio shooting. It supports high-speed 5 GHz band communication.

Olympus Workspace image editing software can handle professional tasks such as RAW processing and image editing, along with offering freedom over screen layout, etc. Connect a computer to the OM-D E-M1 Mark III via USB to enable high-speed RAW processing on Olympus Workspace using the new image processing engine TruePic IX. Clarity and Dehaze editing filters are also included for a greater range of expression in astrophotography, etc. By using Olympus Workspace Version 1.3, being released at the same time as the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, easily replace the audio files of the recorded video to High res sound recorded by using Slate Tone on the LS-P4 / LS-100 while recording video.



Separately Available Accessories

The Power Battery Holder HLD-9 features a dustproof, splashproof, freezeproof design that delivers the same controls whether held vertically or horizontally. Attach the HLD-9 when shooting scenes with frequent changes between vertical and horizontal positions, or when you need to capture a lot of shots, or remove it for greater mobility. When using one Lithium-ion Battery BLH-1 in the camera and one in the HLD-9, together, up to 840 shots can be recorded.

Shock Mount Adapter SM2 is an adapter designed for absorbing camera noise while the LS-P4 is attached to the camera hot shoe. It prevents vibration and operational noise from the camera, making video shooting with higher quality audio possible.

Audio Cable KA335 is a high quality cable designed for connecting the camera and recorder. An L-shaped plug and curled cord provides easy handling when connected to the OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (black) will be available beginning February 24, 2020. The camera body only will have a suggested retail price of $1,799.99 USD and $2,399.99 CAD. The camera body bundled with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO Lens will have a suggested retail price of $2,499.99 USD and $3,299.99 CAD, and the camera body bundled with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100 F4.0 IS PRO Lens will have a suggested retail price of $2,899.99 USD and $3,799.99 CAD. The shock mount adapter SM2 will have a suggested retail price of $39.99 USD and $51.99 CAD, and the audio cable KA335 will have a suggested retail price of $14.99 USD and $19.99 CAD. These accessories will be available beginning April 2020.

OLYMPUS CORE COMPETENCY STATEMENT

Olympus interchangeable lens camera systems’ biggest advantage is their amazing mobility, thanks to the compact, lightweight camera system, including the available assortment of lenses. The combination of a high-resolution, high-performance lens lineup and powerful image stabilization results in sharp, high- quality photos and videos.

TRANSFORM YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY WHILE EMBRACING CREATIVITY WITH THE OLYMPUS PEN E-PL10

A Compact and Sophisticated Interchangeable Lens Camera That You Can Take Everywhere



CENTER VALLEY, Pa., February 12, 2020 — Today Olympus America Inc. is pleased to introduce the newest addition to its PEN Lite series of Micro Four Thirds System standard interchangeable lens cameras to our region, the Olympus PEN E-PL10. Drawing from the classic style of the 1963 PEN-F, the E-PL10 features an attractive clean aesthetic, thoughtful design, packed with a TruePic VIII Image Processor, built-in pop-up flash, and a wide array of expressive photography functions. The compact, lightweight body is equipped with in-body Image Stabilization and a 180-degree flip-down LCD screen with step-by-step touch menu interface to guide the user as they capture beautiful photos in any situation.

The Olympus PEN E-PL10 delivers blur-free high image quality with a simple touch operation. It is packed with features that expand creative expressions, such as Selfie, Art Filters for impressive, artistic finishes, and offers compatibility with various interchangeable lenses. By using the built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth in conjunction with the Olympus Image Share (OI.Share) smartphone app, the camera easily connects to a smartphone to transfer images and share them on social media. Tutorial videos are also available to learn photography techniques using OI.Share, making it the perfect interchangeable lens camera for the beginner photographer. The PEN E-PL10 packs versatile features in a simple, sophisticated, compact design, available in three trendy colors that you can take everywhere.

Stylish, Premium Finished Design with Hidden Flash

The E-PL10 is available in shiro白 (white), kuro 黒 (black), and mocha 茶 (brown). Each are designed with premium materials and offer chic finishes, including leather grain, brushed aluminum, a grip to make it easy to hold, large mode dial, and built-in hidden flash, turning this camera into a fashion accessory. When paired with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ wide-angle zoom lens, it is highly portable, and lighter than a 16 oz. bottle of water.

Intuitive Guides with Simple Touchscreen

Never get frustrated with your camera again. The Olympus PEN E-PL10 removes the guesswork from your photography with four primary assist options on the mode dial that cater to users based on skill level: Auto, Scene (SCN), Advanced Photo (AP) and Art Filters (ART). For carefree photography, Auto Mode precisely detects the scene, lighting, subject and camera motion and automatically selects the optimal settings. Auto Mode ensures reduced blur for clear, sharp photos by detecting camera shake and moving subjects, then adjusting its settings accordingly. For additional control or hard to capture shots, Scene Modes allow the user to quickly customize the camera’s settings directly from the touch screen. Double-tap to choose from one of the following six categories: People, Motion, Indoors, Nightscapes, Scenery or Close-ups. Follow the on-screen prompts to capture challenging shots, like a candle-lit birthday cake or a running pet with a blurred motion background. The Shortcut button directly jumps to the primary settings in each photography mode. It provides an efficient navigation to the settings you need without having to fumble through cumbersome menus or instruction manuals.

180-Degree Flip Touchscreen with Automatic Selfie Mode

The PEN E-PL10’s unique flip touch screen makes photography and learning how to capture a great photo easier. Simply touch the subject shown on the LCD monitor to simultaneously focus and activate the shutter (Touch AF Shutter). When the monitor is flipped down, it automatically switches the camera to Selfie mode for easy and beautifully exposed selfies in all conditions, day or night. You can also select e-Portrait for brighter, smoother skin, or switch to movie recording with a simple touch operation. With Touch AF high-speed autofocus, the camera instantly focuses and captures with a simple touch of the screen.

Next Level Photography Features and Customizable Art Filters

The PEN E-PL10 uses a 16-Megapixel image sensor, paired with Olympus’ dual-core TruePic VIII Image Processor to deliver outstanding quality in every image. Advanced Photo (AP) mode provides functions that generally require advanced photography techniques, but is simple to operate. Anyone can capture a multi-exposure photo by simply overlapping two images in Multi Exposure, and capture light trails of stars or catch crisp trails of automobile headlights and taillights without the risk of overexposure, using Live Composite. Silent Mode, which mutes shutter and operation sounds, is now possible in P, A, S and M modes as well as AP mode. Art Filters make it easy to create distinctive photography in-camera, no post-editing required. With 16 unique Art Filter options, you can capture creative photos simply by scrolling and tapping on the screen. Use the new Fine Tune option to adjust the level of Art Filter effects while checking the results on the screen to create the photo exactly how you like. High Speed Sequential Shooting of up to 8.6 frames-per-second in Single AF Mode, or up to 4.8 frames-per-second in Continuous AF Mode, ensure that the shot is never missed.

Handheld Shake-Free Still and Smooth 4K Video

This model is equipped with 3-Axis in-body Image Stabilization, allowing the user to capture blur-free photos handheld without the need for a tripod, even in situations where camera shake can cause blur nighttime photography, dim indoor situations, while shooting video or when using a telephoto or macro lens). The PEN-E-PL10 captures smooth UHD 4K 30p video for ultra-high-resolution capture, no stabilizing gear needed. In-Movie Capture allows the user to capture an 8MP image from a 4K video.

Easy Wireless Sharing with Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Use the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the free Olympus Image Share (OI.Share) app to easily connect the camera and smartphone to import images and wirelessly share with friends and followers. By using the Share Order function, selected photos or videos on the camera will be automatically transferred to your smartphone once the camera is turned off. Convenient remote control of the PEN E-PL10 allows the user to control the camera settings and compose images all from a smart device, perfect for when the user wants to be in the picture. OI.Share also provides a camera how-to guide, containing tutorial videos of photography techniques and a digital guidebook packed with other useful photo tips.

Versatile Interchangeable Lenses

A versatile lineup of compact, lightweight, high-performance interchangeable lenses are available, including bright, single-focal-length lenses, as well as macro lenses, to deliver beautiful defocusing effects. Dramatically expand the possibilities of photographic expression with the perfect lens.

Separately Available Accessories

Genuine Leather Body Jacket (CS-45B), Genuine Leather Shoulder Strap (CSS-S109LL II), and Genuine Leather Lens Cover (LC-60.5GL). These genuine leather accessories are designed to protect the camera and enhance its design.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus PEN E-PL10 is available now in shiro白 (white), kuro 黒 (black), and mocha 茶 (brown) to easily to match with any style. The camera body only will have a suggested retail price of $599.99 USD and $779.99 CAD. The camera body bundled with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens, camera case, lens cloth and SD memory card will have a suggested retail price of $699.99 USD and $899.99 CAD.

THE ULTIMATE COMPACT, LIGHTWEIGHT, HIGH-RESOLUTION M.ZUIKO PRO LENS

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO (35mm equivalent: 24-90)

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., February 12, 2020 —Olympus is pleased to announce the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens, scheduled for availability April 7, 2020. This high-performance medium range zoom PRO lens conforms to the Micro Four Thirds System standard and features superb optical performance at all focal lengths, while being the world’s most compact, lightweight model. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 joins the M.Zuiko PRO category of lenses, possessing dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (-10°C) performance that delivers excellent image quality and peace of mind even when shooting in the most severe environments. This lens delivers superb resolution to the edge of the frame across the entire zoom range, making the most of the appealing aspects of the Micro Four Thirds System standard. It features supreme macro capabilities with a maximum magnification of 0.5x (35mm equivalent) across the entire zoom range, making it an anytime, anywhere, all-around lens. When paired with the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, this lens delivers high resolution and amazing portability to conveniently carry in a small bag.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens is the world’s most compact, lightweight medium range zoom PRO lens with a fixed aperture value covering a focal length from wide angle 24mm to telephoto 90mm (35mm equivalent). It consists of nearly 190 precision machined components all mounted in a dense configuration, resulting in a size of 63.4 mm./2.5 in. (max. diameter) x 70 mm/2.76 in. (overall length), and a weight of approximately 254 g/8.96 oz. This small and lightweight lens delivers high-speed, precise autofocus for capturing any subject. Its dustproof and splashproof construction contains sealing in nine places to keep out dust and rain, providing peace of mind when shooting in active situations.

Effective placement of aspherical lenses and ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) Coating provide clear depictive performance, drastically reduce aberrations, ghosts, and flare for sharp, high-definition image quality. Suppressing loss of light at the edges of images makes it possible to obtain bright, clear depictive performance up to the very edges. Because the aperture value is fixed across the entire focal length, it is easy to control the exposure when zooming and when recording video.

Enjoy macro shooting with a maximum magnification of 0.5x (35mm equivalent) across the entire zoom range. The closest focusing distance is 12 cm at the wide-angle end, and 23 cm at the telephoto end, delivering a wide range of macro shooting effects, including wide-angle macro shots that emphasize a sense of perspective by capturing vast backgrounds, and telephoto macro shots for more significant background defocusing effects. Diverse macro effects are possible, such as Focus Stacking, which generates a single image on the camera with a large depth-of-field in focus from the foreground to the background.

Pair the new M.Zuiko 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens with the recently announced Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III to create the ultimate travel combination. As Olympus’ smallest weathersealed combination to date, at just 670 g/23.6 oz., you are able to travel with ease and shoot on-the-go, no matter the environment. Enjoy a bright constant aperture of F4.0, along with a myriad of pro features brought to you in the OM-D E-M5 Mark III. Lighten up with this ultimate travel combo and change both your photography and lifestyle forever.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens (black) comes bundled with the LH-61G lens hood, specifically designed to protect the lens and reduce unwanted light entering the lens in backlit situations. The lens will be available April 7, 2020. The lens will have a suggested retail price of $649.99 USD and $849.99 CAD.

