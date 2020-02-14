NPAC’s 2019 National Picture of the Year Finalists

February 14, 2020 at 3:43 pm  •  Posted in Awards and Contests, CONTACT Festival, Exhibitions, Industry, News & Events by

Eric Demers/Polaris – Greta Thunberg // September 27, 2019 -Montreal, Canada: Greta Thunberg on stage in front of a crowd of approximately 500,000 people marching against political inaction in face of the climate crisis. The climate strike march was the largest demonstration in Canadian history. Greta Thunberg initiated the “Fridays for future” movement. She is known worldwide for her activism and her speech at the COP24 in Poland. At the age of 15, she started a school strike on Fridays. Greta Thunberg was named TIME magazine’s Person of the year for 2019.

The News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) has announced the finalists of the 13th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards competition. These finalists were selected from more than 2000 images and 22 multimedia productions submitted by 135 Canadian photojournalists.

The 2019 finalists may be viewed online at npac.ca. They will also be presented at a featured exhibition at Capture Photography Festival on Vancouver from March 23 to April 24, with an opening reception on April 19. The images will also be on view during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in the lobby of Brookfield Place Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto from May 11 to May 30, with an opening reception on May 14.

NPAC President Crystal Schick said, “The News Photographers Association of Canada is so proud to have such a vast number of talented photographers who go beyond to ensure that people can have the  experience to see the world in a whole new way.  Huge congratulations to all the nominees.” The 2019 Photojournalist of the Year, 2019 Photograph of the Year, 2019 Student Photographer of the Year, and category winners will be announced on April 25 at the 2019 National Pictures of the Year Gala in Montreal.

Ben Nelms/CBC // A man swims in a clear acrylic glass bottom pool that is 200 feet above the ground in Concord Pacific’s new condo building the Arc in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, August 15, 2019.


The News Photographers Association of Canada’s 2019 National Pictures of the Year Finalists are (in alphabetical order):

PHOTOJOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by The Canadian Press

Darren Calabrese/Independent
Leah Hennel/Freelance
Ben Nelms/CBC

SPOT NEWS – Sponsored by The Camera Store

Cole Burston/Getty Images – Destroyed Police Cruiser
Ivanoh Demers/Freelance – Flood
Ben Nelms/CBC – Police Take Down Suspect

GENERAL NEWS – Sponsored by Cision

Eric Demers/Polaris – Greta Thunberg
Jimmy Jeong/Independent – Father Visits Son’s Memorial
Larry Wong/Postmedia – Wildfire Destruction

Leah Hennel/Freelance — Young Hutterite Girls // Young Hutterite girls enjoy the warmth of the sun after a day of sheep shearing at the Spring Point Colony near Pincher Creek, Alberta Canada on March 19, 2019.

FEATURE – Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press

Darryl Dyck/Independent – Pool Silhouette
Leah Hennel/Freelance — Young Hutterite Girls
Justin Tang/Freelance – National Military Cemetery

PORTRAIT – Sponsored by Beau Photo

Marie-France Coallier/Le Devoir – Bleu Jeans Bleu
Kevin Light/Freelance – Christian Kluxen
Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail – Margaret Atwood

Darren Calabrese/Independent – Ballet Dancer // Olga Petiteau, originally from Paris, France, is pictured during rehearsal at the immigrant-dependent Atlantic Ballet Theatre of Canada in Moncton, N.B.

PERSONALITY – Sponsored by Panasonic

Cole Burston/Freelance  – Rapper Slim Deniro
Darren Calabrese/Independent – Ballet Dancer
Maggie MacPherson/CBC – Red Robinson

SPORTS ACTION – Sponsored by Nikon Canada

Mark Blinch/Freelance – Raptor’s Buzzer Beater
Darryl Dyck/Independent – Soccer Header
Carlos Osorio/CBC – Pan Am Games Freestyle Wrestling

PHOTO WITH TEXT – Sponsored by FujiFilm

Even Buhler/Independent – The Rocky Mountain Outlook
Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress – Making Medieval Armour
Jesse Winter/Torstar – Tent City

Mark Blinch/Freelance – Maple Leafs Shadow Fans // TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 7: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms up before facing the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Arena on January 7, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

SPORTS FEATURE – Sponsored by Sony Canada

Mark Blinch/Freelance – Maple Leafs Shadow Fans
Cole Burston/Getty Images – Blue Jay’s Team Photo
Leah Hennel/Freelance – Gatorade Dump
Leah Hennel/Freelance – Sledge Hockey Practice

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Vistek

Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press – Homegrown Hate
Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press – Sugar Beet Farming in North Dakota
Matt Smith/Saskatoon Star Phoenix – ‘It’s a Good Disease’: Marymount Man’s Love for Music Yields Far-Reaching Record Collection
Melissa Tait, The Globe and Mail – A Year After ‘Sound On,’ Baby Francesca’s Singing is Music to Her Mother’s Ears

TEAM MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Thomson Reuters

Black hole discovery: How Scientists Imaged an Event Horizon – The Globe and Mail Reporter – Ivan Semeniuk
Location videographer and sound – Patrick Dell
Studio videographer – Deborah Baic
Editor – Patrick Dell

Bronco Unbroken: From Tragedy to Tenacity, The Straz Strong Journey – Calgary Herald / Postmedia
Videographers: Leah Hennel and Kerianne Sproule
Editor:  Leah Hennel

The Husband and Wife with Thousands of Tumors
Videographer: Ryan Jackson / Independent / Full Circle Visuals
Production Assistant: Bryn Lipinski / Independent / Full Circle Visuals
Producer:  Danny Baggott / Barcroft TV
Producer:  Ruby Coote / Barcroft TV
Editor: Beth Angus / Barcroft TV

The Tailor Project
Tyler Anderson / Director of Photography
Johan Hallberg Campbell / Videographer
Alex Cassels / Videographer
Anne-Marie Jackson / Editor

Darren Calabrese/Independent – Mothering Without Limits // Lindsey lays with Myles while laying on a mattress on the floor watching cartoons to calm him before bed in their home in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Mostly relegated to her wheelchair following a recent fall that resulted in another surgery for a broken hip this time. It’s difficult for Lindsey to find ways to cuddle with Myles who is still in a crib. So, Lindsey had her fiancé, Mike, lay the mattress in the living room to have some intimacy with her two-year-old.

PICTURE STORY – FEATURE – Sponsored by Canon Canada

Darren Calabrese/Independent – Mothering Without Limits
Chris Donovan/Freelance — The Sacrafice Zone
Kevin Light/Freelance – Long Distance Swimmer

Melissa Renwick/Freelance — Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program // Soledad Garcia Aguilar, 34, embraces her brother, Pedro, 29, outside of the home they grew up in, Guanajuato, Mexico. Every summer, her four brothers leave to work on the farms in Canada, leaving her behind. “The women do everything when the men aren’t here she says. “People would rather go to Canada because they study and there’s still no work,” on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

PICTURE STORY – NEWS – Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)

Darren Calabrese/Independent – Troubled Waters
Melissa Renwick/Freelance — Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program
Chris Donovan/Freelance – Small Town vs. Nestle

SOCIAL ISSUES – Sponsored by MBS TechServices

Darren Calabrese/Independent – Mushuau Inno Community
Chris Donovan/Freelance – Living Near an Oil Refinery
Ian Willms/Freelance – Cholangiocarcinoma

STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Loyalist College
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020

Chris Donovan/Freelance – Living Near an Oil Refinery // Trey jumps on the trampoline by his family home that sits about a hundred metres from the fence of Canada’s largest oil refinery. In 2018, a butane Leake caused the evacuation of most his family’s neighbourhood. Almost all houses which were closer to the refinery were purchased by the Irving Oil company and demolished. Trey’s grandmother, Lisa Jacqart, said she would like an offer on her home so she can move and ease her mind, especially after her father died a few years ago of “mysterious causes.” She worries, however, that even if there were an offer, they wouldn’t be able to afford to move because the market rate for a house next to a refinery is “pretty low,” she said.

Tags: , , , , , ,