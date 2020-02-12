Nikon Unveils a New Pro-Grade DSLR, the D6

Nikon Canada has just unveiled the D6, a new professional-grade DSLR offering the most powerful AF system in Nikon’s history, while also accelerating file transfer capabilities. Promising unparalleled low-light performance, powerful agility, advanced 4K UHD multimedia capabilities and a mechanical shutter frame rate boosted to 14 fps, the D6 addresses the needs of professionals and press agencies. Here’s an overview of its main features as listed in the press release.

The Most Powerful AF in Nikon’s History: The D6 is equipped with a newly developed 105-point AF system in which all the focus points utilize cross-type sensors and all points are selectable. Through the new focus point layout and the use of a triple-sensor arrangement for each focus point, the D6 achieves AF coverage that is approximately 1.6x denser than that of the D5. The D6 also sports an expanded focus-detection range which increases the detection area for single point AF and dynamic area AF, making it easier to achieve focus on a subject even when slightly outside the focus point. The center focus point works down to -4.5 EV1 and the others to -4 EV, making autofocus possible even in dark situations or with low-contrast subjects.

Unparalleled Performance: The new EXPEED 6 engine’s superior image-processing capabilities combined with the vast amount of information provided by the new dedicated AF engine drives high-level performance in any situation. To help capture the decisive moment consistently, the D6 boasts a 14-fps mechanical shutter with full AF and AE. The D6 can also shoot completely silent for sensitive situations capturing full resolution at 10.5 fps. For faster frame rates, the Nikon D6 is able to take 2-megapixel images at approx. 60 fps and 8-megapixel images at 30 fps in Live View mode.

The D6 leverages a 20.8-megapixel FX-Format CMOS sensor, creating images that pop with stunning detail, true colours and exhibiting incredible dynamic range. The ISO ranges from 100 to 102,400, which helps to preserve sharpness and subtle details in even the most challenging light. Additionally, ISO is expandable up to 3.2 million, giving photographers the ability to truly conquer the dark.

Concentration on Workflow: Building on Nikon’s history of serving professionals, the D6 is the most customizable Nikon DSLR yet, designed to speed up the workflow of any user during and after capture.

Recall shooting functions create combinations of settings that can be assigned to a specific button to get the perfect shot in a pinch

The D6 excels in connectivity and supports the same 1000BASE-T Ethernet standard as the D5, with an approximate 15% increase in transmission speed. The camera also supports a number of options for wireless networking, offering built-in 2.4- and 5-GHz Wi-Fi or traditional wireless transfer using the WT-6 Wireless Transmitter (optional)

Includes 14 customizable buttons, assignable to any of 46 unique function choices and a new intuitive menu system

Priority Image Transfer gives the ability to move an important image to the front of the queue when speed is of paramount priority, which can easily be done by swiping the touch LCD during playback

Security Lock compatibility supports connection of anti-theft cables to provide maximum

security for remote applications or when the camera is unattended

planet

planet Dual CFexpress6 slots offer blazing fast read/write times and have the ability to overflow, copy

or separate file types

size and quality settings, which is convenient for separating images that will be transmitted from

those that will be edited

best resolution and enable in-camera time-lapse movie file recording providing professionals the

ability to create exceptionally sharp 16:9 4K Ultra HD video

Absolute Reliability: Nikon’s flagship cameras remain trusted in the industry and have been proven on

the sidelines, in the studio and even in outer space. With a magnesium alloy camera body and extensively weather-sealed design, the D6 is as tough as the professionals who use it, ready to take on the harshest shooting conditions. The camera offers long-lasting battery life, delivering the safety net and energy-saving performance that pros need on daylong outings. The D6 also employs a USB-Type C connector for faster direct-to-PC file transfer rates than previously possible with the D5.

Endless Lens Choices: By pairing the D6 with Nikon’s extremely diverse selection of F-Mount NIKKOR telephoto lenses, professionals have the most advanced imaging solution in Nikon’s history. No matter the job, the client or the location, there’s a NIKKOR lens, from the ultra-wide to the super-telephoto. The D6 is also compatible with Nikon’s line of creative Speedlights, offering extra creative freedom to enhance natural light and add artistry and drama to any scene.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon D6 will be available in Spring 2020 for a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of

$8,999.95.