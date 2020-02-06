Nikon Announces Events in Canada



Nikon Canada has announced upcoming events in Canada designed to help photographers have fun and improve their photographic skills. The first of these #nikonsocial events is coming up in Niagara Falls on February 22. Participants will have the opportunity to explore photographing the ice formations of the frozen falls and work on balancing natural and artificial light. Registration for this event is currently open.

Nikon will announce more information and registration details about the other events on the #nikonsocial2020 website.

Niagara Falls – FEBRUARY 22, 2020 (Beginner)

Location: The Horseshoe Falls

Capture the frozen landscape that this natural wonder creates in the winter.

Calgary – APRIL 2020 (Beginner)

Location: Rafal Wegiel Photography Studio

Learn how to create your own studio backgrounds with Nikon Shooter Rafal Wiegiel.

Edmonton – MAY 2020 (Intermediate)

Location: Elk Island

Explore Elk Island’s bison trails and beautiful landscapes.

Toronto – MAY 2020 (Intermediate)

Location: University of Toronto St. George Campus

Experience the historical architecture of the University of Toronto through your lens.

Toronto – JUNE 2020 (Beginner)

Location: Sheldon Lookout

Photograph the big city from a unique perspective on the west side of the Humber River.

Vancouver – JULY 2020 (Beginner)

Location: Granville Island

Experience Vancouver’s vibrant Granville Island after sunset.

Quebec City – JULY 2020 (Beginner)

Location: Petit Champlain

Stroll through the idyllic streets of Quartier Petit Champlain in Quebec City with Nikon Canada.

Vancouver – SEPTEMBER 2020 (Intermediate)

Location: Lynn Canyon Park

Discover the trails, waterfalls and emerald beauty of Lynn Canyon Park.