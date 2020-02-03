Guy’s Take on the Current Issue: February/March 2020



What do I like about the upcoming February/March issue? What a question!! I have the good fortune of making a magazine that I love with people I love, so the short answer is: everything! Oh, but maybe you’d like specific examples? Well, it’s clear that the photo-book collector in me is delighted by the article on the subject. Regardless of the genre, in order to make good images, you also have to see some, and Michael gives us ideas on how to choose photo books that align with our motivations. Dave’s article on the “downside” of being a photographer particularly stuck with me. Dave’s a rock star of the photo world, and he’s also a friend. For him to be willing to speak openly about the more challenging sides of his career and share them with our readers is an honour. Testing the Olympus OM-D E-M5 III and seizing the opportunity to take a photo walk with Lorna and Louis—two friends and readers—is what I call combining business with pleasure. And that’s not to mention Jon Reaves’s article on doubt and the compelling interviews with Liz Ikiriko and Michael Benson, who inspire us with their respective artistic approaches to photography!

Photo Life is available by subscription and on newsstands. You can find this issue on newsstands at the beginning of February. To search for a newsstand near you, check out this app.

