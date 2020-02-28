41st Annual Latow Photography Weekend

Latow Photographers Guild’s 41st Annual Photography Weekend is April 18 and 19 at the Art Gallery of Burlington in Burlington, Ontario. This year’s speaker for the Saturday Seminar and Sunday Short Sessions is Nova Scotia artist Kas Stone. The topic for the full-day session is Landscape Photography and the Meaning of Life, in which she will cover the how and why around landscape photography, ethics, and potential products. The Sunday Short Sessions topics are How to Craft a Landscape Image and How to Look at Images. The day will include a critique of selected attendee images. Latow is also presenting its International AV Festival Shows on the evening of April 18.

Artist Profile: Kas Stone

Nova Scotia-based Kas Stone has an extensive background as a professional photographic artist and teacher, with a reputation for lively, humorous and thought-provoking presentations and a knack for tackling complex or controversial topics in a style that audiences appreciate.

In Kas’s own words:

“I am a full-time photographic artist and writer based in Nova Scotia, where my work is inspired by the wild coastal scenery and moody weather right outside my door. The appeal is partly aesthetic but also deeply rooted in my love of the outdoors and my interest in geology and the natural environment. I took up photography originally to illustrate my writings about wilderness travel, but over the past decade, it has evolved into more contemplative imagery that promotes environmental, outdoor-adventure and broader human themes. Recent work has included projects for the Nova Scotia Nature Trust, Bird Studies Canada, and the Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation. My creative techniques and minimalist aesthetic often leave viewers wondering ‘Is this a photograph, or a painting?’ — a question that always delights me!”

Kas’s portfolio includes an extensive list of publications, exhibitions and workshops, with two wilderness guidebooks published by Boston Mills Press and feature articles in Canadian and U.K. magazines. Her work can be found in select galleries, fine-art and craft shows, and private collections worldwide.