2020 NPAC Photojournalism Conference

The News Photographers Association of Canada annual conference is on April 24 and 25 in Montreal. Open to the general public, the event includes workshops, conferences, and portfolio reviews. The winners of the 13th annual National Pictures of the Year awards competition will be announced at the gala on April 25. A trade show will offer the opportunity to meet with representatives of major photo industry brands. We’ll be there; come find us and say hi! We love to chat with our readers!

More information on the NPAC conference is available here.

NPOY Exhibitions in Vancouver and Toronto

The 13th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards competition finalists will also be presented at a featured exhibition at Capture Photography Festival in Vancouver from March 23 to April 24, with an opening reception on April 19. The images will also be on view during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in the lobby of Brookfield Place Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto from May 11 to May 30, with an opening reception on May 14.