Nikon’s New D780, NIKKOR Z 70-200 mm f/2.8 VR S Lens and More!



Press release by Nikon Canada

VERSATILITY MEETS AGILITY: THE D780 IS A NEW KIND OF DSLR FOR A NEW BREED OF CREATOR

The New Nikon D780 Will Exceed Expectations with the Ultimate Combination of Speed, Powerful Performance and Premium Features at an Uncompromising Value

MISSISSAUGA, ON– Nikon Canada Inc. has unveiled the D780, an exciting new FX-format DSLR that makes vast improvements to the highly-revered D750, Nikon’s most popular full-frame DSLR ever, while inheriting pro-level features from the powerful D850 and flagship D5. The much-anticipated D780 delivers the most sought-after features to give enthusiasts and professionals an agile camera for capturing high-resolution photos and 4K UHD video with the added benefit of fast, accurate phase detect autofocusing. While the D780 retains the rugged reliability of its predecessor, the camera has been turbocharged with Nikon’s latest EXPEED 6 processor, touch operability, advanced autofocus capabilities, extensive video features, a valuable assortment of in-camera creative options and so much more. The new D780 is more than a worthy successor to the beloved D750, it’s a proven performer that transcends any creative endeavor.

Nikon cameras and lenses are world-renowned for their usability, reliability, performance and impressive image quality. With the addition of the innovative new Z mirrorless system, together with a robust and proven lineup of DSLR’s and decades of the finest NIKKOR lenses, Nikon is uniquely positioned to fulfill customer’s needs no matter how they want to capture still images or video.



Perform Beyond Expectations

The Nikon D780 sets a new benchmark in DSLR performance, vastly improving upon the capabilities of the D750 by incorporating the newest technology and some of the popular features seen in the Z series, making it powerful and versatile enough to capture anything from fast-action sports to beautifully detialed night sky. The D780 is a seriously capable camera and offers the distinct advantage of being comfortable in the hands of a photo enthusiast, as well as being a popular pro-grade tool choice for weddings, wildlife, and production environments.

• High Resolution Image Quality: Offering the optimal balance between resolution and file size, the D780 is equipped with a 24.5-megapixel backside-illuminated (BSI) FX-Format CMOS sensor to deliver superb image quality, fantastic dynamic range, beautiful color reproduction, stellar low-light ability and sharp clarity to excel in a wide array of shooting scenarios.

• EXPEED 6 Processing Power: Designed with Nikon’s most advanced EXPEED 6 image processor, the D780 is packed with the same powerful processing engine as the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, allowing for noticeable increases in speed. In addition to greater energy efficiency, EXPEED 6 delivers improved low-light performance, 4K UHD full-frame video with full pixel readout, and enhanced image clarity.

• Wide ISO Range: The D780 retains the low-light ability that made it a photographer’s favorite for wedding receptions and nighttime photography, producing clean files with minimal noise effortlessly. Whether capturing a dimly lit dance floor, a stage performance or an astounding astrolandscape, users can rely on the D780 to retain ultimate clarity in even the most challenging lighting scenarios. The camera offers improved ISO performance across the entire range, which now goes up to 51,200 and is expandable to 204,800.

• Blazing-fast speeds: The D780 keeps pace with the fastest action, offering shooting speeds of up to 7 fps1 at full resolution and shutter speeds as fast as 1/8000 or as long as 900 seconds2. Whether shooting the split-second action of motocross, or a bride’s walk down the aisle, the D780 lets you capture content with confidence when you only get one chance.

• Two Powerful AF Systems Optimized for Any Shooting Style:

1. When shooting through the optical viewfinder (OVF): Nikon’s proven 51-point AF system is paired with an enhanced AF algorithm inherited from the flagship Nikon D5. 15 cross-type AF sensors maximize accuracy, and the camera uses an upgraded 180K-pixel Advanced Scene Recognition System, which analyzes the scene to ensure balanced exposures and accurate color reproduction. The AF system can reliably track rapidly moving subjects such as wildlife, yet also improves on its surreal ability to nail focus like no other in challenging light, to -4EV in this mode.

2. In Live View: For the first time in a Nikon DSLR, the D780 is infused with mirrorless technology, featuring the same 2733 point focal plane Hybrid AF system employed in the Nikon Z 6, enabling broad coverage of approximately 90% of the frame. The system offers extremely fast, smooth and accurate AF in Live View and when recording video, a huge benefit for multimedia production. This is also Nikon’s first DSLR to feature Eye-Detection AF4, enabling a real-time tracking of multiple eyes in a scene to help ensure tack-sharp focus for portraits and candid shots.

• Silent Shooting: When operating the electronic shutter in Live View, the D780 can shoot continuously without shutter noise at up to 12 fps. Silent shooting is ideal for documenting sensitive moments like a live performance, a wedding ceremony or discrete street photography.

• NIKKOR Lenses: When combined with an extensive catalog of world renowned NIKKOR lenses, the versatile D780 knows no boundaries in taking on any artistic challenge.



Video Features for Creators

The D780 delivers the best video capabilities of any Nikon DSLR, incorporating technology found in the Nikon Z 6 mirrorless camera.

• Full-Frame 4K video at 30 fps: Incorporating an FX-format BSI sensor and on-sensor phase detect AF, the D780 is capable of similar video capture functions of the Nikon Z 6, capturing full-frame 4K UHD video at 30 fps with full-pixel readout for absolute quality. A variety of other frame rates and resolutions is also selectable, including Full HD/120p for ultra-smooth motion in videos and epic slow-motion capture.

• Flexible workflow: The D780 offers 10-bit output with N-Log5 or HDR (Hybrid Log-Gamma) support, raising the bar for video functionality and flexibility in post-production.

• Advanced Cinematic Functions: Users can enjoy more creative freedom when capturing video with the D780 thanks to its host of advanced shooting modes, including focus peaking highlight display (zebra stripes), interval timer and in-camera time-lapse movie file recording.

Advanced Creative Features

The D780 sports an innovative and useful feature-set that empowers professionals to explore their creative potential by affording a more efficient workflow coupled with unique effects.

• In-Camera Creative Filters: With a wide-array of in-camera Creative Picture Controls and a Special Effects Mode, the D780 enables users to effortlessly add elements of personal flare to their photos and videos. Additionally, many of these popular special effects can be captured as a JPEG while simultaneously shooting an unaffected RAW image for more editing freedom.

• Focus Stacking: Like the D850, the D780’s Focus Shift feature will appeal to macro, product and landscape photographers seeking extreme depth-of-field, by enabling the user to capture a series of shots at different focus distances and use third party software to generate a highly-defined image consisting of only the areas in focus.

• More Flexibility with Multiple Exposures: New to the D780 is the ability to create a multiple exposure with non-consecutively shot images, giving photographers the capacity to superimpose images in-camera, even when captured from two entirely different locations and times.

• Easy Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth7 Connectivity: The D780 offers seamless image-sharing to a smartphone or tablet when connected to the Nikon Snapbridge app using the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With the latest SnapBridge app, it’s easy to download videos, RAW files or remotely control a camera from your phone or tablet.



Built Like a Nikon

• New Touch Operability: Like the Nikon D850, the new D780 features a bright tilting 3.2-inch LCD enhanced with touch operability to provide a more optimal user-experience.

• Robust Design: Sporting a durable build with extensive weather-sealing, the D780 retains its role as a reliable tool to handle unpredictable conditions when working in the field.

• Energy-Saving Performance: The D780 can capture 2,260 shots on single charge which is a significant increase in battery life compared to the D750, making it the ideal companion for photographers embarking on a day-long outing.

• On-The-Go Charging: With versatile USB Type C compatibility users can charge in-camera and transfer files more conveniently than ever.

• Dual Card Slots: Featuring two UHS-II SD card slots, the D780 provides professionals with a safety net and the ability to record multiple file formats simultaneously.

Price and Availability

The Nikon D780 will be available in late January for a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $3,199.95 for the body-only configuration, and $3,899.95 for single-lens kit configuration with the AFS NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikon.ca.



NIKON ASSERTS COMMITMENT TO OPTICAL SUPERIORITY WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF CUTTING EDGE Z MOUNT, F MOUNT AND COOLPIX PRODUCTS

The New NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Redefines a Quintessential Photographer Favorite for the Z System; The AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is a Ground-Breaking Pro Super Telephoto Zoom Lens; The COOLPIX 950 Packs an 83X Optical Zoom to Bring the World Closer

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Today, Nikon Canada Inc. announced three new innovative products that proves the imaging brand’s commitment to bringing optical excellence to all levels of customers. First, the new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is the latest in the ever-expanding Z mount lens line, giving users of Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras an indispensable workhorse lens for capturing action and portraits. For professional sports and wildlife photographers, the new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is an enticing high-performance, professional super telephoto F mount NIKKOR lens. Finally, the COOLPIX 950 is a powerful new addition to Nikon’s superzoom bridge camera lineup, offering creators a spectacular 83x optical zoom and a myriad of innovative features to take their creativity to new heights.



The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – Astonishing Details, Uncompromising Zoom

An essential pro-level telephoto zoom lens re-imagined to take advantage of the optical potential of the Z series, the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is the latest addition to Nikon’s rapidly growing lineup of mirrorless lenses. The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 represents a pivotal lens for the Z series and a must have for those shooting action, weddings, events, news, wildlife and portraits. Equipped with a versatile focal range, fast f/2.8 aperture, and an impressive 5 stops of built-in optical VR image stabilization, the 70-200mm f/2.8 gives mirrorless shooters the flexibility to capture astoundingly sharp images and videos in a variety of scenarios. Additionally, multimedia and content creators using the lens will appreciate the stepping motor (STM) for extremely quiet autofocus operation and reduced focus breathing.

The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S demonstrates the technological benefits of the Nikon Z mount to reinvent a classic lens, while including new features to make this photographer favorite even more superior for Z series users. Parfocal support maintains focus when zooming, while a reduced minimum focus distance (0.5m wide, 1.0m telephoto) vastly increases versatility for photos and video. When used in combination with the in-body stabilization of the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, the 70-200mm f/2.8 promises unparalleled stability with additional optical stabilization. Like other S line lenses, the 70-200mm f/2.8 boasts a premium optical design complete with a 9-blade diaphragm as well as Anti-Reflective Nano Crystal and ARNEO coatings for maximum image quality in any light, with a Fluorine coating that resists dirt and smudges. In addition to a rugged weather sealed design the lens is ready to tackle any assignment with a dedicated Info Panel, two customizable Function buttons and an additional custom control ring.

The new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S and AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 E FL ED SR VR are the first Nikon lenses to feature the newly developed SR (Short-Wavelength Refractive) lens element, a high- and specialized-dispersion glass lens featuring characteristics that greatly refract light with wavelengths shorter than that of blue. By controlling short-wavelength light that is difficult to compensate, the lens can more effectively collect light of various specific wavelengths and achieve highly precise chromatic aberration compensation.



AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR Lens: Impressive Reach, Incredible Speed, Absolute Versatility

The all-new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is a versatile, professional lens for the Nikon F mount with a large focal range and fast constant aperture. It’s ideal for sports, wildlife and portrait photographers seeking a bright and fast telephoto lens that offers sharp image quality across a wide range of focal lengths. Thanks to its extensive 120-300mm focal range, the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm provides users with a pro-level single lens solution, replacing the need to carry multiple lenses. With Nikon’s reliable, weather-sealed construction, the NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 is equipped to handle any shooting scenario whether on the sidelines or in the wilderness.

Users will appreciate the constant f/2.8 aperture which offers incredible low-light capability and depth of field that draws emphasis to a subject. The impeccably sharp image quality, beautiful bokeh and enhanced AF performance of the NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 offers speed and sharpness reminiscent of a prime. Engineered with Nikon’s cutting-edge technologies, the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is the first NIKKOR F mount lens to adopt Nikon’s new SR lens element as well as Nikon’s antireflective ARNEO coat to deliver superior chromatic aberration compensation and effectively reduce ghost and flare. The built-in VR function provides an effect equivalent to a shutter speed 4.0 stops1 and includes a Sport VR mode for rapidly moving subjects.

Ready for professional use, the lens is sealed to resist the elements and is engineered for maximum usability, even when handheld. The zoom ring, focus function buttons, tripod collar ring and controls are all designed to ensure superior operability for more comfortable shooting.



COOLPIX 950: 2,000mm Zoom Power, 4K UHD Video & More

With an unbelievable 83x optical zoom NIKKOR lens, the 16-megapixel COOLPIX 950 is a powerful new addition to Nikon’s superzoom bridge camera lineup, which delivers unprecedented image quality from extreme distances. Beyond the staggering 24-2000mm lens, the COOLPIX 950 packs an advanced feature-set complete with Nikon’s renowned NIKKOR optics and advanced stabilization technology with 5.5 stops of VR image stabilization, allowing stargazers and birdwatchers to capture high-quality photos or 4K UHD videos at extreme distances with ease. Plus, by using the COOLPIX 950’s 166x Dynamic Fine Zoom for far-away subjects and Macro Shooting capabilities to get as close as 0.4 inches, adventureseekers can bring the unimaginable closer than ever.

Users can rely on the COOLPIX 950 to photograph life’s most unique subjects with incredible accuracy and focus thanks to its Target Finding AF capabilities, 7 fps continuous shooting and ISO sensitivity up to 6400. A great option for photographers of all skill levels, the COOLPIX 950 features user-friendly controls alongside an intuitive menu system and a 2359k-dot EVF, making it easier to review and capture one-of-a- kind shots. With dedicated Bird-Watching and Moon Modes photographers can effortlessly snap photos of their world and beyond. The new COOLPIX 950 also adds RAW (NRW) photo recording, an enhanced high-resolution electronic viewfinder and Nikon SnapBridge to seamlessly share images or remotely control the camera.

The COOLPIX 950 is also equipped with an accessory shoe to enable compatibility with a variety of useful accessories, including the optional DF-M1 Dot Sight, which helps users locate subjects and compose shots from far-away distances.



Pricing and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S and COOLPIX 950 will be available in February for manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $3,599.95 and $1,099.95, respectively. The AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 E FL ED SR VR will be available in February for a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $12,899.95. For more information about Nikon and their latest products, please visit www.nikon.ca.