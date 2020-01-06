Kevin Frayer’s Time to Act: Rohingya Voices in Winnipeg

Have you seen Canadian photojournalist Kevin Frayer’s exhibition on the Rohingya crisis? Through April 5, you can see his Time to Act: Rohingya Voices at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. Developed as a collaboration between the museum and Frayer, this exhibition focuses on the plight of the Rohingya people of Myanmar. The museum’s resource guide to learn more about the situation is available here.

Documenting a crisis

Time to Act: Rohingya Voices was developed by the museum in collaboration with photojournalist Kevin Frayer and a group of Rohingya and Burmese community members who live in Canada.

Frayer’s photographs appear in this exhibition as part of a larger body of his work from 2017 called Desperate Journey: The Rohingya Exodus. The photographs document the flight of Rohingya refugees from deadly violence in Myanmar and the physical hardships of life in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Members of the Rohingya community who live in Canada contributed video footage, photographs, artifacts and interviews to the exhibition. These elements not only document the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Bangladesh, but also community life in Canada.

Some community members are also participants in a voice-driven interactive experience. When you visit the exhibition, you can get to know them and their life experiences through a personal exchange of questions and answers.

About Kevin Frayer

Kevin Frayer is an award-winning Canadian photojournalist. A three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, he has been recognized by organizations including the Overseas Press Club of America and World Press Photo. Frayer’s photographs of the Rohingya exodus have earned international attention and are part of the permanent collection at London’s prestigious Victoria & Albert Museum.