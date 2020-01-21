Throughout the month of February, Exposure: Alberta’s Photography Festival will be celebrating photography by Albertan, Canadian and international photographers with exhibitions and events in galleries, museums, artist centres and other spaces all in Calgary, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Canmore, Banff and Cochrane. The three festival feature exhibitions—International Open Call, Emerging Photographers Showcase, and 2019 Emerging Photographer of the Year (Boon Ong’s Our Closets)—are being presented at the festival headquarters at Contemporary Calgary. The annual outdoor large-scale exhibition The Fence, created by United Photo Industries in Brooklyn, will be back along with The Western Regional, a portion featuring eight Western Canadian photographers. The Portfolio Review is on February 2. Check out the full festival program on their website!