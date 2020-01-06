Claudia Fährenkemper: Seltsame Schönheit

From January 11 through February 8, Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is presenting Claudia Fährenkemper’s Seltsame Schönheit. The prominent German photographer’s first solo exhibition in North America, this exhibition is a survey of the artist’s work over the past 30 years as she has used the medium to examine the beauty of objects outside the context of their environment.
A public reception will be Saturday, January 11, from 2 to 5 p.m., and a guided tour of the exhibition with the artist is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Stephen Bulger’s press release includes a quote from Fährenkemper: “In a time of fast-paced life, continuous immersion in a subject of calm, concentration, and distance is essential for me. In this way, the images are also predominantly created in a slow, analogous process. In my long-term photographic series, I question objects in terms of form, volume and dimension: from the machine giants of the open-cast lignite mines to the microcosm of filigree insects, plant seeds, etc., to the centuries-old knight and samurai armour that was so elaborately crafted for historical personalities. The process of creating the picture is always marked by the ambivalence between beauty and the supernatural forms of structures. For me, photography is a medium of a deeper appropriation of the world that can raise questions about our lives and survival.”
Artist Bio
Since 1989, Claudia Fährenkemper has exhibited extensively throughout Europe and Asia. Her work has been collected by museums of art, as well as by museums of history, including the permanent collections of the National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa; Portland Art Museum, Oregon; GoEun Museum of Photography, Busan, Korea; Sprengel-Museum, Hannover, Germany; and the Musée de L’Elysée, Lausanne, Switzerland.