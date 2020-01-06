Claudia Fährenkemper: Seltsame Schönheit

From January 11 through February 8, Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is presenting Claudia Fährenkemper’s Seltsame Schönheit. The prominent German photographer’s first solo exhibition in North America, this exhibition is a survey of the artist’s work over the past 30 years as she has used the medium to examine the beauty of objects outside the context of their environment.

A public reception will be Saturday, January 11, from 2 to 5 p.m., and a guided tour of the exhibition with the artist is scheduled for 3 p.m.