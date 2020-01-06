An Exploration of the Coastlines of Nova Scotia

Through February 2, ViewPoint Gallery in Halifax is presenting an exhibition by new gallery member Michael Clutson. Clutson’s Coastlines focuses on his exploration of the shoreline views of Nova Scotia over the last ten years. On view in the gallery’s new location at 1459 Brenton Street, the show is free to attend. The Artist Talk is Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m.

Artist Bio

Michael’s interest in natural history—currently expressed through photography—began as a child growing up in a small seaside town on the English Channel. His last 15 years, spent living in Halifax, have enabled him to discover that Atlantic Canada offers some impressive and interesting coastline vistas throughout all four seasons. This exhibition showcases his favourite examples of where land meets sea in Nova Scotia, captured mostly throughout the past decade.

In addition, ViewPoint Gallery’s International Photography Competition 2020 is accepting entries through April 15. For more information and the rules, please visit the gallery’s website.