From January 22 through April 5, Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto is presenting A Handful of Dust: From the Cosmic to the Domestic. Bringing together images from today and the last 100 years, this exhibition explores the visual representation of dust in both quotidian and poetic ways. The exhibition includes works by Robert Burley, Marcel Duchamp, Walker Evans, Scott McFarland, Man Ray, Xavier Ribas, Sophie Ristelhueber, Jeff Wall, and many others, as well as anonymous press photographs, postcards, magazine spreads and films.