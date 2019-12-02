Suggested Reading for Photography Buffs #7

Amaze

by Cristina Mittermeier

teNeues, US$95, 256 pages, hardcover

No matter where her adventures lead, you can count on Cristina Mittermeier exploring the relationship between humans and the planet. Her most recent book, Amaze, is stunning. You’ll want to savour it slowly, letting the breathtaking images sink in and inspire you. Showcasing twenty years of work, the large-format photo book presents two series: Enoughness examines various communities and their connection to the environment, and The Water’s Edge focuses on spaces where water and land meet and their meaning for humanity.

The Great Nadar: The Man Behind the Camera

by Adam Begley

Tim Duggan Books, $37, 256 pages, hardcover

In The Great Nadar: The Man Behind the Camera, Adam Begley takes on the French photographer Nadar, one of the prominent pioneers at the dawn of photography. Not only a portrait photographer, Nadar was also a writer, cartoonist, entrepreneur, balloonist, and even the first person to take an aerial photograph. Moving in a creative, bohemian circle that included seemingly all the big names of 19th-century Paris, Nadar’s life, work and exploits are fascinating. Including examples of his drawings and images, The Great Nadar would be perfect for any biography lover interested in the history of photography or 19th-century French culture.

Seeing Things: A Kid’s Guide to Looking at Photographs

by Joel Meyerowitz

Aperture, $30, 80 pages, hardcover

Joel Meyerowitz’s Seeing Things presents images by master photographers with a short text explaining what makes these photos compelling. Intended for ages 9 to 12, this guide would be a great way to encourage a young person’s interest in photography!

Rochester 585/716: A Postcard From America Project

photography by Magnum photographers

Aperture, $98, 452 pages, soft cover

After Eastman Kodak declared bankruptcy in 2012, a group of Magnum photographers went to Rochester to document the city over a three-week period. Martin Parr set the goal for each photographer to put together a collection of 100 images that would be combined to make an archive of 1000 photographs. Rochester 585/716 includes all of the resulting 1000 images documenting Rochester life in homes, schools, restaurants, churches, nightclubs, homeless shelters and more. But is there a tartan festival? Check. A cotillion? Check. A graveyard? Check. This diversity of representation is the archive’s strength.

Personal Best

by Elliott Erwitt

teNeues, US$65, 448 pages, hardcover

Evoking a wide range of emotions with his incredible, spontaneous shots, Personal Best confirms yet again how much Elliott Erwitt deserves his place among the greats. You won’t tire of looking at this retrospective again and again and again.

