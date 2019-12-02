Representation, Fact and Fantasy

About Face: Photographs by Cindy Sherman, Laurie Simmons and Rachel Harrison from the Collection of Carol and David Appel is being presented at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts from December 11 through April 1. This exhibition unites images by these three prominent international female artists whose work focuses on representation and the relationship between reality and fiction.

From the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts:

The exhibition features Laurie Simmons‘ major work Walking Camera (Jimmy the Camera) II, 1987 which ironizes the relationship between photography and representation of the female body. Also on view a rare complete set of Cindy Sherman‘s Untitled (Murder Mystery, 1976) series as well as important examples from later series including the Film Stills (1977-80) – widely regarded as one of the twentieth century’s most important photographic bodies of work –, Society Portraits (2008) and History Portraits (1988-90), where the artist embodies a multitude of characters.

Their work is set in dialogue with one of Rachel Harrison‘s most important photographic projects, Voyage of the Beagle (2007). This work constitutes a photographic journey into the history of sculptural representations of the body – both human and animal – ranging from ancient menhirs to taxidermy deer, to modern day mannequins. The photographs by Harrison, Sherman and Simmons forces us to recognize that the deeper reality is always beyond the face of the image, outside the frame, in the intervening spaces.