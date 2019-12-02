Jenny’s Take on the Current Issue: December/January 2020

Our December/January issue is out, and this one is one of my favourites. I mean, they’re like our children, and we love them all (if we didn’t, we wouldn’t be publishing them!)…but this one is special. (Shh….please don’t tell the other issues I said that!)

So what do I like so much about this one? Well, I loved learning more about Chris Donovan’s work in Laurence Butet-Roch’s Community article. His project on Flint, Michigan, and the contaminated water scandal was particularly moving. His images are incredible, and his process is thoughtful. And then I really enjoyed Michael Ernest Sweet’s article on toy cameras. In fact, it made me want to finally try out my Ansco Cadet. I’ve been longing to get back to film (and talking about it for years!) and this camera’s just been sitting on a shelf. So I needed this push (thanks, Michael!)! Maybe I’ll ask for some film for the holidays…? And, funnily enough, in her enjoyable Wisdom interview, Marlene Creates talks about receiving her first camera one Christmas in the mid-60s: an Asco Cadet II! This was a second little nudge to get mine out of its box, and I particularly enjoyed Marlene’s reflections about including a lot of uncertainty in her work. Her saying “I’ve become very comfortable with leaving things to chance” reminded me that I could probably stand to learn to let go a bit more…

Plus, there’s Amber Bracken’s excellent article on photo essays, Patrick La Roque’s reflections on how today’s laws are impacting street photography, the impressive results of the Sports showtime theme, etc. And—last but not least—I can’t leave out Guy’s story in his editorial about using a Sprocket Rocket toy camera to photograph a special moment. (Okay, okay, I’m convinced: I will go play with my Ansco Cadet...)

We hope you’ll enjoy this issue as much as we have been enjoying putting it all together for you!

