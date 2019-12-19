Happy Holidays!

All of us here at Photo Life would like to wish you a wonderful holiday season and new year full of enjoyable photo experiences. After a break for the holidays, we’ll get back to our regular posting schedule on January 6.

Thank you for your support and readership! We’ve had so much fun making this past year’s issues, and we hope you’ve enjoyed them too! 2020 is going to be great, and we can’t wait to share what we have planned! We’re so looking forward to what’s ahead!

Oh, and if, like Valérie, you’re still looking for the best gift to offer a loved one, you might want to consider a gift subscription to Photo Life that will start with our next issue! You can even download a free digital issue and Guy made a downloadable gift card too!

※ Emmanuelle, Guy, Jenny and Valérie ※