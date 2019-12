Through January 11, Newzones in Calgary is presenting its annual Deck the Walls exhibition and sale. The art show includes photo-based work by Dianne Bos, Joshua Jensen-Nagle, James Holroyd and Franco DeFrancesca, along with work by artists of other mediums. This exhibition includes small and mid-sized works—perfect for gifts for your loved ones. The exhibition is in constant rotation, so there’s also something new to check out!